Just received the game. Worked my way through Scenarios 6A, 6B, 3, 5, and 4. So far for what its worth, here's my early opinions.
1. The very short and small scenarios designed to focus on very specific aspects of the game is a genius idea. I hope more designers and publishers do this. I like more in depth games and this gets you oriented quickly and playing quicker than reading the entire rule book first.
2. The components are beyond spectacular. From the board to the counters and all the player aids, I don't think I have a game that looks better. And the screens with the Vietnamese National Anthem and Garry Owen on them are a really nice touch (even thought I only play solitaire so they are merely fun to look at). The Sequence of Play Card keeps flipping through the rule book to a minimum. The Crib Notes Sheet, is another idea that I wish more designers and publishers would copy. Another genius concept.
3. I'm a big fan of the game boards in most of my games and how they look is a deciding factor in the buying process. I don't think I've ever seen anything like this board. It's stunning to look at and the multiple terrain types add to the richness of the game experience. I recently bought a game in which the board looks nothing like the landscape of the country it represents. If I bought a game on the Afrika Korps, I wouldn't expect the game board to look like The Ardennes in December of 1944. This board looks like the country and the terrain it represents to a greater degree than any other game I have.
4. A small detail that I think makes a lot of difference is how each battalion in the respective armies have a different color NATO symbol. For instance, all 3 companies of the US 1st Battalion/7th Regiment have a yellow NATO symbol. This little touch makes checking for Attack Coordination much quicker and easier. In addition, finding the correct counters to set up a scenario is much easier and quicker.
5. The main advantages of each side during the real battle (air power and artillery for the FWA and sheer numbers and aggressiveness for the PAVN) are represented in a way that give me the impression that its the Vietnam war and not just a generic game with different colored counters.
6. I get the feeling that I need dice rolling lessons. I roll way too many 10's when attempting to apply decisive force.
7. I'm not yet sure the best usage for PAVN mortars. It seems to me they're more useful as combat units than in support or bombardment roles. Any thoughts by anyone on that concept?
8. I only play games solitaire. And this is obviously not a solitaire game. In the scenarios I've played so far, its easy to play both sides because there is basically 1 objective to be fought over. Taking that objective is the only point. I'm hoping to find a way to play that is worth the time and effort on the bigger scenarios and campaigns. I'm typically not a fan of playing both sides.
9. If I have a complaint its that I'd want bots/AI like the COIN series and especially Empire of the Sun for every game ever made. But that's just me- to each his own.
10. So far: Definitely worth the money and effort. Buy it if you have even a slight interest in the subject.
11. Congratulations to Mitchell Land, Gene Billingsley, and Charles Kibler on a great game and a work of art.
jchron wrote:
It is totally genius!
EFS Kiev to Rostov has a couple of small scenarios, just not quite as small as these.
Let's hope this turns into a trend.
Just started playing myself, first helicopter actions tonight. Re the mortars, they give an extra -1 in ambushes I believe.
Mitchell Land
Thanks for the kind words.
Credit where credit is due, I borrowed the "Crib Notes" idea from Dean Essig while playtesting Last Blitzkrieg (he included them in there). I do agree that it's a brilliant idea, though!
Tom H
I agree with all your points. This is a great redevelopment of an old game with a lot of thought put into it.
Congratulations to Mitchell and the team.
Cracky McCracken
The campaigns are completely awesome as well. The whole game is awesome. Can't say enough good things about it. Go get it.
As mentioned, the production quality and graphics of this game are top notch - a milestone of quality really.
jonathan schleyer
Looks awesome indeed and thanks for your observations! I'm particularly interested in your solo experiences.
