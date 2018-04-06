|
-
Jonathan "Spartan Spawn, Sworn, Raised for Warring!"
United States
Sellersburg
Indiana
ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ
"By the power of truth, I, while living, have conquered the universe."
-
Mission 1:
Nagoya Aircraft Factory
Encountered 1 Nakajima Ki-43 Hayabusa (Oscar) over Iwo Jima. It and our attacks had no effect.
Flak over target was medium, sustained 4 hits:
Fwd Bomb Bay - Bomb Bay Doors Jammed shut
Port Wing - Landing Gear brakes inoperable
Tail - Armament inoperable
Nav/Radio - Superficial damage
Dropped bombs off target, 2.5% damage to A/C Factory
Landed safely despite brakes being out on port side
Mission 2:
Tokyo Aircraft Factory
Fought Headwinds and bad weather from the get go, continuously eating up fuel.
Encountered 1 Nakajima Ki-43 Hayabusa (Oscar) over Iwo Jima. Our fire was ineffective, sustained 2 hits:
Aft Bomb Bay - Comm Tunnel - N/E
Starboard Wing - Landing Gear - Gear dropped down
Jettisoned bombs and aborted mission due to navigators calculations that we would have enough fuel to get there (Potentially) but not get back. Landing gear manually wound back up.
Landed safely.
Mission 3:
Tokyo Aircraft Factory
Encountered a N1K2 Shiden-Kai (George) over Japan, Bombardier Anderson shot it down with Fwd Upper Turret.
Encountered a Nakajima Ki-84 (Frank) over Tokyo proper, our fire ineffective sustained 2 hits on 1st attack:
Nose - N/E
Nav/Radio - Intercom out
2nd attack 2 hits (Our fire again, ineffectual):
Port Wing - Aileron - N/E
Aft Bomb Bay Doors - N/E
Flak over target was heavy, sustained 4 hits:
Nav/Radio - Intercom
Nose - Windshield - N/E
Tail - Tail Gunner sight, armament inoperable
Utility - Auxiliary Generator - N/E
Bombs were dropped on target with 30% hits.
On the the way home Copilot Myers succumbed to Anoxia and before he could be helped Pilot Kostos succumbed as well. The B-29 was last seen falling seaward just before the island of Iwo Jima and is considered lost at sea with all hands KIA.
Last known photo of Tahitian Dream, bombing over Tokyo
Commentary:
The game overall is a story generator. However, the story it tells is engrossing to me. I can see the fighters attacking and being hit. The bomber being jostled by the flak and the subsequent damage.
I tell you what, the last mission will teach me to forget to turn the pressurization back on. I rolled the copilot first and got a shock then forgot to turn the damn thing on again and sure enough rolled for it again and it went to the pilot this time. Both failed their "notice" checks and died. The bomber imagine lazily turning and heading south, then gaining momentum.
Only one crew member, Bombardier Anderson made it out, but died at sea.
I ordered the Hell Over Korea expansion as I am in the middle of a very good book about the B-29 VS MiG-15's in Korea. Along with Target for Today because that this stage, I need to.
-
-
Paul Wagner
United States
Cleveland Hts.,
Ohio
-
Nice write-up.
Could you share the author/name of book about Migs-15s vs B-29's that you are reading?
-
-
Jonathan "Spartan Spawn, Sworn, Raised for Warring!"
United States
Sellersburg
Indiana
ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ
"By the power of truth, I, while living, have conquered the universe."
-
Attika wrote:
Nice write-up.
Could you share the author/name of book about Migs-15s vs B-29's that you are reading?
Thanks Paul! Sure thing:
The Last War of the Superfortresses: MIG-15 Vs B-29 Over Korea
Excellently written by a Russian but he took great pains to dig into our material and match up the facts. Of great interest to me of course is his inclusion of original Russian pilot AAR's and personal testimony. Interesting to see it from their side. He has US first person accounts too.
-
- Last edited Mon Apr 9, 2018 5:32 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Mon Apr 9, 2018 3:30 pm
-
|