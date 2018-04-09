|
-
Cpl. Fields
South Africa
Hopelessly Surrounded
Isandlwana, Zululand
<insert something pithy here>
<insert something clever here>
-
CINNA
O Caesar,--
CAESAR
Hence! wilt thou lift up Olympus?
DECIUS BRUTUS
Great Caesar,--
CAESAR
Doth not Brutus bootless kneel?
CASCA
Speak, hands for me! I’ll cut you, bitch!
CASCA first, then the other Conspirators and BRUTUS stab CAESAR
CAESAR
Et tu, Brute! Well fuck me.
Hits 50 on the Damage Track. Dies.
The Ides of March is a tactical simulation of the assassination of Gaius Julius Caesar in 44 BC.
The event on which the game is based is well known and I will not recount it here. Suffice it to say that the historical encounter was somewhat one-sided, insofar as it comprised a single combat phase with one 30:1 attack. For the sake of game balance, The Ides of March reduces the number of active conspirators to a more manageable eight, and also arms Marc Antony with a sword with which to rescue his master. Here then, in game terms, are the key characters:
The conspirators:
The Caesareans:
Brief description of play:
The game is played on a map depicting the base of the Curia in the Theatre of Pompey, while the ten counters represent Caesar, Antony, and the eight key conspirators.
The sequence of play is quite straightforward:
1. Conspirator Movement Phase
2. Conspirator Combat Phase
3. Caesar/Antony Movement Phase
4. Antony Combat Phase
Each turn, units may move or conduct combat, but not both. Each unit may move 1 hex per turn, and there are no terrain effects (although walls do block movement). There is no stacking allowed.
Combat is resolved on a 2D6 CRT, with damage ranging from 1-6 hits for daggers, and from 5 hits to an outright kill for Antony’s sword. Caesar is unarmed and thus cannot conduct combat. He can of course glare reproachfully at his assailants, but this has no effect in game terms.
Each character can accrue 50 hits before being eliminated (i.e., bleeding out). For the conspirators to win, they must eliminate Caesar. For Caesar and Antony to win, Antony must eliminate all the conspirators, or Caesar must exit the building alive.
I played this game for the first time today, and below is a turn-by-turn replay.
The game begins with Caesar in the base of the curia with seven of the eight conspirators. Trebonius and Antony are set up outside the building.
At Start
Turn 1
The conspirators move into position, completely surrounding Caesar. Meanwhile Trebonius, who is not allowed to attack Antony om Turn 1, steps back to guard the door to the theatre.
Due to the stacking rules, Caesar is unable to move in his half of the turn. Antony can move however, and he advances toward the door.
As units cannot move and fight in the same turn, there is no combat on Turn 1.
Turn 2
There is no movement in this turn, as all the conspirators opt to attack, as does Antony. Caesar takes 18 hits from the six dagger attacks; Trebonius inflicts 1 hit on Antony, but suffers 10 in return from Antony’s sword.
Gosh, this is exciting.
Turn 3
Again, none of the conspirators move. They score an impressive 27 hits on Caesar, bringing his total to 45. Trebonius scores another 2 hits on Antony, who ignores his assailant in his rush to reach Caesar. I'm coming, Caesar! Stop bleeding!
Turn 4
The conspirators inflict another 13 hits on Caesar, bringing his total to 58 and killing him. Antony, finally reaching the fray, inflicts 10 hits on Decius. But it's too late.
End of Game
As Antony retreats from the building, the conspirators make room for Brutus, who thus far had been prevented from participating by the presence of a hexagonal grid on the floor and the above-mentioned stacking rules. Brutus kneels by the bloodied body of his old friend and mentor, his mother’s lover. He studies the great man’s face, now staring sightlessly at eternity. Brutus bends still further, whispers something inaudible into Caesar’s ears. Then, tears in his eyes, Brutus rolls a seven on the dagger table, inflicting two more hits.
Two hits. On a dead guy. Well done, Brutus.
So, that’s it really. In retrospect Antony should not have paused to attack Trebonius on Turn 3, but kept moving. Even then, with six attack rolls on Caesar per turn starting on Turn 2, it’s difficult to see how the Caesarian side can pull a win from this game. I’m working on two variants to address this:
1. The “conspirators armed with wiffle bats” variant, and
2. The “Caesar armed with a Luger” variant.
Either of these would, in my opinion, help redress the current balance issues. (Using both variants in tandem would likely swing things the other way though.)
In conclusion, I found The Ides of March to be a simple and fast playing game, and one that accurately simulates the stabbing death of an unarmed man, in a light and entertaining manner; however, with its single scenario and fixed starting positions, I suspect that replayability may be limited.
-
- Last edited Mon Apr 9, 2018 9:49 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Fri Apr 6, 2018 6:08 am
-
-
Lucius Cornelius
United States
Rome
SPQR
Lord Protector of Nothing in Particular
-
An excellent review, Sir Assegai Dodger!
-
|