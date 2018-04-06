Tompy wrote:

Fly by Night wrote:

Light bulb moment. I just figured out the value of Delay as opposed to burning multiple MPs to enter a hex.

Moving into a hex (1MP), and stopping (1MP) and Delaying for 1MP accounts for the 3MP minimum in LOS to void the bigger DRM's and get down to the +2. Case 16, isn't it? Don't have the charts here at work.

If you are trying to minimize the shot fired at you, yes. However you are required to use ALL MP when moving a vehicle, so when you spend a stop MP and have 2 left, you will expend them as Delay, allowing you to fire in between them as well as being fired on for expending them.So ultimately the DRM for MP in LOS will be 0 in my example.Hitting something on the turn you move or while in motion is very hard. Being hit isnt so hard though, so getting to the right position before that psoition is in the enemy LOS is important.