Tankboy
United States
Haslet
Texas
The Game that started it all
I know. It's an Awesome Avatar.
The following is my hyper-detailed play through of S21 Clash of Borisovka, Turn 1. Since this is my first attempt at dealing with AFV’s, there are just way too many things going on that I know I’m forgetting half of what I need to know. My hope is to post this first turn with as many details as I can and actions I took so anyone and everyone can point out all the mistakes I made, rules I forgot to implement, Cases I mishandled or didn’t account for in the To Hit cycle. You get the idea.
I will continue to post further turns after this one as I finish them here, so if you all would subscribe to this particular one, I’ll benefit from each of your insights and not clog up the SK3 Forum with each new Turn (with the added benefit of not having to wait for it to be approved).
I went through both Eddy del Rio’s Example of Play #5 and Jay Richardson’s AFV Tutorial using the boards and counters required as opposed of just reading through them, so hopefully some of their most worthy information stuck with using the actual components.
Above is my setup for the Russian Armor to come on board, all being Crew exposed to make use of the Road Bonus (1/2 MP) for the ones using Roads. They start out with only half their MP’s left to move onto the board.
RPh – N/A
PFPh – N/A
MPh:
T34-M43D > vGG5 >> vY4 / 8MP’s used, Motion placed
T34-M41A> vGG5 >> vW4 / 8MP’s used, Motion placed
T34-M41B> vGG5 >> vAA6 / 8.5 MP’s used, Stopped
T34-M43C > tA2 >> tL1 / 8MPs used, Motion placed
T34-M41D > tA1 >> tM3 / 8.5 MP’s used, Motion placed
T34-M43A > tA6 >> tJ1 / 8 MP’s used, Motion placed
T34-M41F > tA6 >> tG4 / 8.5 MP’s used, Motion placed
T34-M41C > tA6 >> tI1 / 8.5 MP’s used, Motion placed
T34-M41E > tA8 >> tH7 / 8MP’s used, Motion placed
T34-M43B > tA9 >> tH6 / 8MP’s used, Motion placed
DFPh – N/A
AFPh – N/A
RtPh – N/A
APh – All Russian tanks become Buttoned up.
CCPh – N/A
German Turn 1
Definitely don’t want to rush all the German armor ahead since the Russians are the ones that have to either destroy more German tanks or get themselves off the board, which is, of course, through the Germans, so it would benefit the Germans to stay closer to their edge and let the Russians come at them. At least, that’s what I’m thinking right now, we’ll see if that is a correct assumption as play continues. All German Armor enter with Crew Exposed.
RPh – N/A
PFPh – N/A
MPh:
Pz IF2A > tGG6 >> tT2, using 5.5 MP’s in Delay upon entering the board (this is legal?) and using its 13th MP to turn its VCA to tT3/tS3 and 14th MP to stop. So if I understand correctly, this Pz is still considered in Motion if the T34-M41 in tH7, which is now in sight, wants to take a Defensive Fire Shot at it, correct?
The To Hit # for the T34-M41 is 8 at that distance so going down the list I come up with +1 BU (Case 13), +4/ldx2 (Case 16) and +2 (Case 24). All the pluses equal a minimum of 8, so there is no chance of a Hit.
The same T34 could fire its Coaxial MG since its at the 12 hex range and the Pz Crew is exposed. This would start out on the 4 IFT column, but it would be halved for Motion fire and then halved again for Bounding First Fire, so it would end up on the 1 Column with a +2 DRM (for the German Pz Crew). I would need Snake-eyes to inflict a NMC.
Does a failed PTC do anything to an Crew Exposed AFV?
The T34 decides to wait for a better opportunity.
Pz IF2B > vA9 >> vM8 / Stopped. I used 2 Delay points before coming out from behind the Hills and into sight of the Russians.
Tiger A > vA5 >> vM4 / Stopped.
Again with checking for a shot (and to get more familiarized with that chart), the T34-M43D checks to see if it can do some damage with either its MA or its MG’s.
+1 (Case 13), +4ldx2 (Case 16), +1 (Case 18), -1 (Case 22), +2 Case 24.
Again, it’s a minimum of +8 DRM. Armor shooting at Armor is not easy to accomplish.
Even less of a shot for the Coaxial, since now there is an additional +1 Hindrance.
Tiger B > vA5 >> vM2 – Stopped
Pz IF2C > tGG3 >> tV3 – Stopped
Pz IF2D > tGG9 >> tU9 – Stopped
DFPh – None
AFPh:
Tiger B checks to see if it has a shot. Its TH# is 9
+4 (Case 14), +3 (Case 24) is all I’m coming up with. So if I got this figured right, If I roll snake-eyes, I get a hit. Since I have to roll so low anyway to hit, lets see what using APCR will do for me. I need to roll a 5 or less to use APCR (but I need a 2 still To Hit).
Well, that kind of sucked. I did roll a 5, but its still a miss.
But it does still place a Target Acquisition marker on the T34, correct?
Tiger B has a similar shot on the T34 in vV4, but with an additional +1 Hindrance, so in this case, no chance of hitting it.
RtPh – N/A
APh – N/A
CCPh – N/A
Alright then. This concludes my first turn. Please point out anything I did wrong rules wise. I know my Tactical sense is lacking, and if you want to point out anything on that score, by all means, but I’m really needing the rules violations pointed out first and foremost.
Thanks all who take the time in reading this and responding.
Chuck Dye
United States
Lafayette
Indiana
To use Delay you must be stopped, assuming you have enough MPs you could delay then start and move--- move, stop, delay--- or even move, stop, delay, start, move to use up those MPs. Easier to just use more MPs to enter a hex than required. I move into an open ground hex and declare 6MPs to do so.
Tankboy
United States
Haslet
Texas
The Game that started it all
I know. It's an Awesome Avatar.
Excellent! Thanks. I did not catch that detail on my multiple read throughs.
Tankboy
United States
Haslet
Texas
The Game that started it all
I know. It's an Awesome Avatar.
Light bulb moment. I just figured out the value of Delay as opposed to burning multiple MPs to enter a hex.
Moving into a hex (1MP), and stopping (1MP) and Delaying for 1MP accounts for the 3MP minimum in LOS to void the bigger DRM's and get down to the +2. Case 16, isn't it? Don't have the charts here at work.
Jeff Thompson
United States
Homewood
Illinois
Fly by Night wrote:
Light bulb moment. I just figured out the value of Delay as opposed to burning multiple MPs to enter a hex.
Moving into a hex (1MP), and stopping (1MP) and Delaying for 1MP accounts for the 3MP minimum in LOS to void the bigger DRM's and get down to the +2. Case 16, isn't it? Don't have the charts here at work.
If you are trying to minimize the shot fired at you, yes. However you are required to use ALL MP when moving a vehicle, so when you spend a stop MP and have 2 left, you will expend them as Delay, allowing you to fire in between them as well as being fired on for expending them.
So ultimately the DRM for MP in LOS will be 0 in my example.
Hitting something on the turn you move or while in motion is very hard. Being hit isnt so hard though, so getting to the right position before that psoition is in the enemy LOS is important.
Tankboy
United States
Haslet
Texas
The Game that started it all
I know. It's an Awesome Avatar.
Tompy wrote:
Fly by Night wrote:
Light bulb moment. I just figured out the value of Delay as opposed to burning multiple MPs to enter a hex.
Moving into a hex (1MP), and stopping (1MP) and Delaying for 1MP accounts for the 3MP minimum in LOS to void the bigger DRM's and get down to the +2. Case 16, isn't it? Don't have the charts here at work.
If you are trying to minimize the shot fired at you, yes. However you are required to use ALL MP when moving a vehicle, so when you spend a stop MP and have 2 left, you will expend them as Delay, allowing you to fire in between them as well as being fired on for expending them.
So ultimately the DRM for MP in LOS will be 0 in my example.
Hitting something on the turn you move or while in motion is very hard. Being hit isnt so hard though, so getting to the right position before that psoition is in the enemy LOS is important.
I'm hoping in time I will understand what you just said I'm just saying I now know I can use Delay in the middle of a moving an AFV to take a shot without some of the extra penalties and then keep moving afterwards, barring any mechanical failures and whatnot.
