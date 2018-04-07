|
Liberty or Death is an interesting entry in the COIN series, using innovations not found in its cousins and causing some controversy in the process. This review focuses just on the 1-player experience. I previously reviewed Cuba Libre, A Distant Plain, and Fire in the Lake for solo players and found them all to be pretty compelling. And so is LoD!
Lots of LoD players have commented on one important aspect of the game: the asymmetric factions and their conflicting goals. Unlike a traditional 1v1 wargame version of the American Revolutionary War, LoD features 4 factions. I'll call the Patriots and British the "main" factions and the French and Indians "support" factions. When playing, you can't help but notice that the Pats and Brits have more options, more pieces, and a more central part of the narrative as compared with the support factions. I can definitely see this rubbing some folks the wrong way in a multiplayer context but it works out in an interesting way for solo play.
As with other COINs, LoD includes detailed "bot" flow charts which can stand in for human players. Playing solitaire without these bots (i.e., making all decisions for each faction) is a good way to learn the game but for me it totally lacks the challenge and puzzle-solving of fighting the bots. Versus the bots there are essentially 3 ways to play: as one of the main factions, as a support faction, or as both a main and a support. I'll break these down in some detail.
Playing both Rebel or both Royalist factions
On the one hand, you get a do a lot this way. If you play Royalists, you can often coordinate Indian scouting parties with British cubes to deliver some nasty blows, while the Rebels can set up giant battles if the French player is also the Patriot player. It's kind of fun to watch the carnage, but my feeling is that it's way too easy to overwhelm the enemy bots (who are not coordinated with each other for the most part) and cruise to a boring victory. However, it might be a more appropriate challenge for someone new to COIN games.
Playing Patriots or British
This is where the game starts to get really meaty. Playing one of the main factions can be tough! To win as Brits or Pats you have to fulfill the condition of Support vs Opposition, but they each have a secondary victory condition as well. The British need to have a favorable balance of Rebel casualties to British casualties (that is, killed cubes and Forts), while the Patriots want to have more Forts than the Indians have Villages. In other words, if a British player wins the war but takes too many casualties, he or she loses to the Indians, while a Patriot player who focuses only on inflicting pain on old King George will probably lose to the French.
Playing the British is reminiscent of playing counterinsurgent factions in the other games, but I really appreciated some of the new mechanics associated with the British, especially Tories and naval hijinks. Tories (green cubes) are loyalist collaborators who depend on British Regulars (red cubes) to lead them in Marching and Battle. Besides cannon fodder, Tories are very important because Regulars & Tories, along with Control of a space, allow the British to Reward Loyalty for more Support. Britain can't do without Tories (half their cubes are green!) but as the British you will find yourself cursing their limitations. This is a flavorful mechanic that works nicely. And instead of using Lines of Communication, LoD treats the Atlantic Ocean as one big superhighway connecting the 7 Cities on the map. The French can use a Special Activity to place Blockades on Cities, which stop the British from moving freely in and out. I felt this was a nice abstraction of naval affairs that doesn't require much bookkeeping -- "French Naval Intervention" runs from 0 to 3, and is simply the number of Blockades in place.
As the Patriots, you have it somewhat easier, because a counterinsurgent bot is considerably harder to design than an insurgent bot. (In other words, the Indian and Patriot bots, in general, perform better than the French and British bots.) To an extent this is familiar insurgent gameplay: keep your Militia hidden as if they were guerrillas, and slip them into vulnerable spaces to destroy Indian assets and Rabble-Rouse the heck out of Support spaces. But you also have a pile of Continentals (blue cubes) to work with, by upgrading your Militia at Forts. I never really know what to with my Continentals in a solo game. As Patriots you certainly need the warm bodies in a defensive capacity (Continentals don't fight as well as British or French Regulars but they are a lot stronger than Militia) but perversely you really don't want to send them into Battles where they will inflict severe losses on the British, because that helps your French "ally" more than it helps you!
This gets to the basic tension between allied factions, which is that there is exactly 1 winner and 3 equal losers, so you really don't want to help out your ally much if you know what's good for you. In a multiplayer game you could cut deals with your ally in this regard, but the incentives are kinda screwed up in a solitaire play. In fact, it often makes sense for a solo Patriot to deliberately pick a losing battle, so Continentals will die thereby hurting the French win condition. I can't say I'm fond of this aspect of soloing LoD, because it doesn't really make thematic sense to me. On the other hand, it's perfectly thematic when the Patriots ignore enemy armies to go hunt Indians in the west (cf. the Sullivan Expedition of 1779) or for the British to "forget" to defend those Villages.
Overall playing a main faction is an fun and immersive challenge, as you get to play one of the "protagonists" in the saga of the Revolutionary War. When I play a main faction my side almost always wins the war in terms of Support/Opposition, but I frequently lose anyway because my allied support faction did a better job of pursuing their secondary objective than I did.
Playing Indians or French
Things get kinda far-out when you try playing one of the support factions. Even though French and Indians usually have fewer real choices than the main factions, they still have a big influence on how the game develops, so you will definitely have to give some support of the main faction. Indians can Raid to reduce Opposition in the colonies, and the French can win Battles to encourage Opposition. The balancing act comes from not making your bot ally too powerful, lest they overrun everything! In particular, you definitely want to keep the Support-Opposition difference below 10 at all times so no bot can win on a Winter Quarters card before the game's done.
The support factions have some interesting unique mechanics going on. In setup for the 1775 and 1776 scenarios, France is not even at war with Great Britain, so they can't get any Regulars or Blockades on the map until playing their Treaty of Alliance card. (This is one of the Brilliant Stroke cards that each faction gets; they're a lot like Pivotal Events in FitL or Pendragon but more flexible). Anyway, expect a slow start if playing France in any scenario other than the short one (running 1778-80. Even when you're in the war, you will only have presence in a few spaces. Placing Blockades can limit British flexibility and win you some Battles, but you have to be very conservative with your cubes since they're expensive and slow to replace, plus you need to score more kills on British cubes than the Royalists can rack up on Continentals and French Regulars. The rulebook even includes a note that "...the French Faction plays differently than any other COIN series Faction – if any player is not prepared to build up off the map, finance and impact events for one or two Campaigns, they should not play the French or should choose the 1778 Scenario." It's for all these reasons that I find the French dull to solo. YMMV; it depends on how much you like working through bot flowcharts, I suppose!
The Indians are the brokest faction in all of COIN. They're not broken, they just have no Resources much of the time! This isn't so terrible because they get one free March or Gather in Indian Reserves (the frontier regions officially closed to colonial settlement in 1763) but it makes playing them a slow and gradual experience. Solo Indians won't get much help from their allies (Britain is understandably reluctant to transfer many resources to the Indians during the Trade Special Activity). Assuming the British Forts in Quebec and Florida stick around, there's only room for 6 Villages in the Indian Reserves, so a victorious Indian player will almost certainly need to put down roots in the colonies as well. Indians also lack much firepower -- they can only attack Rebel units with a Special Activity, War Path, that's only doable in one space at a time.
So, when soloing a support faction, you should expect to be working behind the scenes and taking events pretty often. You'll need to swoop in to save the day once in a while (as with French Naval Pressure or a large Indian Raid on Patriot strongholds). You will get to make some important decisions, but probably fewer than if you were playing as a main faction. And you'll be strongly concentrating on the second victory condition to make sure your ally doesn't run off with an easy win. I think it's still worth your while to play as the French or Indians to see what it's like, but be warned that support factions might simply be less fun to play than the big boys.
Miscellaneous notes on solo play
One thing I would have liked to see is a more drama involved in bot play of Brilliant Strokes. For instance, the Patriot bot will play its Brilliant Stroke pretty quickly -- it tries to play the B.S. whenever a human player is 1st Eligible on an event and the leader Washington is in a space with at least 4 Continentals. The execution is unfortunately not-so-brilliant; usually a bot does two Limited Commands and a Special Activity that help its position a little bit but don't make a large splash. It would complicate the bots (you'd need some extra logic) but it would be cool to have Brilliant Strokes used in a more dramatic and decisive faction, the way humans are inclined to handle them.
As with other COINs, the shorter the scenario the harder the challenge for a solitaire player. This is because bots have no ability to make long-term plans so a player's strategy can have a significant effect over a long game. For this reason I think the 1775-80 scenario is too easy for my tastes, and I prefer to go with 1776-79 or the short and sweet 1778-80. However I have not tried the Sprint Campaign which runs 1778-79 and has no Brilliant Strokes.
Ultimately my recommendation for a (mainly) solitaire gamer would be to check out the solo options in Cuba Libre or Falling Sky first, but if there's interest in the COIN system and the time period, it's well worth getting one's hands on LoD. Honestly I have no idea about how appropriate the 4-player setup is historically, but I enjoy the novel take on a long, complex conflict and I don't think weirdness with faction objectives is too much of a bother. A solid choice for solitaire play!
Oscar Sodani
United States
Silver Spring
Maryland
Thank you for the brilliant review! I’ve been looking for a first COIN game to solo and LoD’s theme holds the most sway for me by far.
Typically, how long do the short scenarios take to play solo?
Nice solitaire review. I have only played LoD solitaire, probably around 6 to 8 plays over the past year. Many of your points were similar to my experiences. In particular, the difference between playing both factions on a side, and playing a single faction alone.
As my increasing play experience has let me refine my approach to playing the Patriots vs. the non-players, I too have begun to wonder how best to handle the Continentals. My last play as the Patriots was a very narrow loss to the French after the final Winter Quarters, thanks to my Continentals becoming a liability. Ideas to better deal with this are underway, for my next play.
In regards to my own play times, I tend to play through a single campaign year (maybe two) on a single weekend afternoon. This pace may seem slow (5 or 6 weekends for the long campaign). I may not be a good representative, however, as I'm usually relaxed, sipping a coffee and enjoying some music, just enjoying passing the afternoon.
