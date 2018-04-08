Rules



Unspecified Here's an AAR of a solo game of Solferino. At the time I was already doing my own "battleline style" counters for 19th century battles so I replaced the original Vae Victis ones (the big single soldier on the original counters IMO rather obscures the frontal nature of combat in this era). The photo below shows the setup.







I don't have a record of whether the game specified a time for the particular turns but I'm assuming that a turn is 1 hour and that 4am (when the attacks on Medole started) is Turn 1.



4:00 (Turn 1): French win initiative. MacMahon advances northeastwards into the plain, leaving it to d'Hilliers to advance directly on Solferino, and kicks Blumencron's detachment out of Casina Marino, with some losses to the Austrians. [Note reverse sides showing that a unit is disrupted.]







On the Austrian side, only Schwarzenberg manages to be in command and the Austrians slowly try to form a frontline as the French and Italians swarm onto the plain. The only slowdown in the French plan is due to the fact that Napoleon is unwilling to set up HQ in Castiglione and so his command range is limited. Niel is out of command and doesn't quite make it into Medole.



d'Hilliers fights one of Stadion's detachments and pushes it out of the village on the right flank of Austrian V Corps.







5:00 (Turn 2): Schwarzenberg is again in command, and an impressive circle of Austrian troops seems to converge on MacMahon's troops as they debauch upon the plain - but of course most are unable to attack. A couple of cavalry skirmishes see mainly disrupted troops, but Blumencron's detachment is now eliminated. Niel remains out of command, and so Medole is not contested. In the centre, Stadion tries to reorganise his lines on the ridge, but is first hit by d'Hilliers from the south and then by MacMahon from the southeast. The latter's attack is of limited success, but Stadion now has two brigades in danger of being cut off.











6:00 (Turn 3): d'Hillier moves first and crushes Stadion's first line against MacMahon's salient. At least that's the plan. In practice it turns out to not be so easy. On the left wing, Negrier and F.Douay's brigades attack Koller's brigade.







F.Douay's troops recoil from the Austrian defensive fire, and Negrier's are unable to bring the attack to a conclusion alone. Next to them, Goze's brigade, attacking alone, fails its morale check from the defensive fire of Bils' disrupted detachment, while next to it, its parent brigade is eliminated by a joint attack of Dieu's and d'Arlon's brigades. Of MacMahon's corps, Lefebvre's troops assault the hill and push Puschner's brigade back.



However, it's Stadion's turn next. The repulse of Goze's brigade has left one of the I Corps artillery units in the open next to Bils' disrupted detachment, and the Detachment counterattacks, masters its morale check, and eliminates the artillery. On the eastern slope, Puchner and Festetics combine to push Lefebvre back down the hill into the plain. After a turn of full strength assaults, the French only have to show an even exchange of losses, and are worse off in terms of disruptions.







7:00 (Turn 4): Schwarzenberg is finally out of command, but Clam-Gallas is in command this turn and moves in position on Stadion's left flank, anchoring his line on the Cypress Mountain. Stadion rearranges his line. D'Hillier has been unable to rally his troops, but MacMahon attempts another attack that is roundly beaten off. In the meantime, however, Niel's troops have pushed Schafgottsche's IX Corps detachment out of Medole. Schaffgotsche starts swinging around to defend the canal against Canrobert's corps approaching from the south. Clam-Gallas tries a counterattack against MacMahon in the center but that fails, too. In the northwest, the Italians slowly push forward as Benedek sets up a defensive position.







8:00 (Turn 5): D'Hillier moves first and this time manages to push Stadion's frontline back along the ridge. However, MacMahon is not in a position to exploit this, for the first time the Austrian artillery can disrupt some French, and the French position in the plain is too congested. Some cavalry charges in the center remain inconclusive, and Niel is unable to push the Austrians further back from Medole.







9:00 (Turn 6): Now it would be a good time for Napoleon to move his HQ further westwards, but he doesn't budge (sampling the food in Castiglione?). As a result, Niel's and Canrobert's moves to turn the left Austrian flank will be rather desultory this turn despite Austrian reinforcements throwing up dust on the horizon. Instead, Vittorio Emmanuele has decided he will find out what his army is doing and marched north. However, Napoleon's attention is riveted on the fight in front of Castiglione and with the French winning the initiative again, d'Hillier's I Corps again is the first to go. The artillery forces a retreat of Festetics' brigade from Mount Fenile, leaving the path clear for an attack on the detachment and artillery in front of the Cypress Mountain - which fails, sending a brigade back in disorder - and a concentrated assault on Puchner's brigade. Its flank is protected by the impassable hillside but that still leaves sufficient space for a major attack. Goze's brigade to the Austrian's front is riddled by defensive fire, fails its morale check, and recoils disrupted, but in the meantime Negrier's brigade climbs up the hill from Branche de Solferino, and manages to dislodge the Austrians. On the narrow ridge, already clogged with units repulsed in the previous assaults and bombardments, Puchner's brigade reels all the way back to Solferino.



In the east, Niel does manage to clear the last Austrians out of Pieve, so that the Austrians lose contact with Medole. Much of Schaffgotsche's IX Corps is now disrupted. The cavalry in the center, currently under Niel's command and mostly disrupted, pulls back as the Austrian center under Schwarzenberg creeps closer with its artillery.



MacMahon's artillery forces the retreat of one of Clam-Gallas' units that was stacked with one of Stadion's V Corps' artillery units. Lefebvre's men again charge forward on Mount Fenile and are repulsed again, but the charge of Castagny's men overcomes the artillery. Stadion pulls his men back to be in line with the Cypress mount. His corps is not demoralised but all units are disrupted and in the frontline, and so unable to rally. In the meantime, Benedek shifts his forces over to the right to defend against what seems to be the main Italian push against Pozzolengo.







10:00 (Turn 7): Finally, Franz-Josef comes onto the map, and the various Austrian corps are now mostly in command, except the ones on the far left flank. VII Corps is probably best suited to bolster the defense of Solferino and will be sent there. XI Corps, coming in further west, will need to buttress the flank of XI Corps.



Napoleon III again decides not to move, as does Vittorio Emmanuele. That means that the Italians can attack, but their leaders will have to hang behind to maintain command range instead of coordinating their corps' attacks up close.



D'Hilliers' I Corps is again the focus of Napoleon's attention but but his artillery is now out of position. Negrier attempts to push forward along the ridge, but Festetics' men have rallied and send his brigade back down to Barche de Solferino. However, Glaas' brigade on Stadion's right flank is chased off Mount Digeau, further compressing V Corps' position. Stadion's artillery fire from the Cypress Mount remains a mere nuisance. MacMahon's attack on the other side of the ridge hits Hoditz' and Pasthory's brigades of Clam-Gallas' corps. Lefebvre's men are again chased away, but Castagny's crush Hoditz' already disrupted brigade [a D+1 result on a disrupted unit is sufficient to eliminate it] and suddenly find themselves adjacent to Solferino, looking up the hill towards the town. However, their position is now rather perilous.



In the center, the Guard has reached the battlefield and is shaking itself out into formation. On the right, Niel's IV Corps throws Blumencron's detachment out of Villa Dosso, the last village adjacent to Medole. The cavalry of IX and XI Corps reach the canal to deny Canrobert's III Corps an easy passage.



As expected, the uncoordinated Italian attacks on the left achieve little except to disrupt some Italian units. Only one village ahead of Benedek's line offers itself to individual attacks.







11:00 (Turn 8): Except for the mountains near Solferino, the Austrian line is already rather solid. III and IV Corps on the right, a major Guard cavalry attack on Schwarzenberg in the center, and the Italians in the west all find themselves repulsed with disruptions and in one case a loss (in fact IV Corps has been pushed out of Villa Dosso again), and d'Hilliers remaining artillery unit is disrupted by fire from the Cypress Mount, and Castigny's brigade by Clam-Gallas' artillery. However, the Austrians cannot counterattack much, MacMahon brings up his artillery for a stronger push next turn, and d'Hillier's sole attack this turn pushes the Austrians one hex further north, finally taking control of Pozzo Catera. The units on the Cypress mount are now essentially cut off, and even in the west, the French are within one hex of Solferino.



12:00 (Turn 9): D'Hillier's I Corps goes first again. On the left flank (Stadion's right), Dumont's brigade pushes Gaal's disrupted brigade off the mountain spur it was now defending, and F.Douay's men finally eliminate Bils' detachment that has survived until now. They are now adjacent to Solferino and the troops on the Cypress mount have been cut off. Against them, Hillier is personally leading d'Alton's (or d'Arlon's - the counter and setup don't agree) and Dieu's brigade. D'Alton's men are repulsed by the Austrian fire, while Dieu's survive the fire unscathed. However, they don't make headway either. As a result of d'Hillier's attack, the French are now adjacent to Solferino from both the east and west, but since d'Alton retreated from Pozzo Catera, Dumont and F.Douay are now out of command, so Stadion will get a turn's reprieve.



In the north, the Italians are still affected by Vittorio Emanuele's distance from the battlefield. Coordinated attacks are out of the question, and so the Italians merely keep sliding around the edges of Benedek's solid position, being repulsed, and staying out of range of his artillery. This turn again, multiple attacks on Benedek's outposts are repulsed, but the Piemonte brigade of III Division, sideslipping on the far left, suddenly faces Dauber's Austrians across an open field and charges. The Austrians fail to stop the Italians, fail the morale check under the Italian fire, and fall back, disrupted, into Pozzolengo. Seeing this, Saluzzo's cavalry of I Division are so heartened that they charge the Austrian cavalry that connected Dauber's brigade to the rest of Benedek's position and also push it back. Benedek hurriedly recalls one of his artillery batteries to the threatened sector, but it will not arrive in time for the next turn. Pulling Lippert's brigade out of the center and Kuhn's from its outpost farm for a counterattack, Lippert fails to dislodge even the Italian cavalry, but Kuhn's men, coming back over the crest that so far protected the Austrian main position, catch the cavalry in the flank and cause it to recoil. With all exits covered by ZOCs, the cavalry is cut down on its flight and eliminated. But with a full strength brigade adjacent to Pozzolengo, suddenly Benedek's position is in dire peril.



A later, rather foolhardy attack by Cumeo and Pinerolo on the southwestern apex of Benedek's position is not successful; Cumeo's brigade is repulsed but Pinerolo maintains contact. They are lucky not to take heavy losses.



In the east, Niel's artillery bombardment disrupts Castiglione's Austrian brigade across the canal. Niel also brings his second artillery unit in position in Villa Dosso, so the next turn should see heavy fire coming down on the apex of the Austrian left wing along the canal. He then decides to attack Castiglione's brigade, and Saurin's brigade manages to cross the canal. Schaffgotsche pulls Castiglione back into Rebecco, now only a kilometer behind the line, and reforms the IX Corps line, as XI Corps moves into the line on his left.



Napoleon orders the Guard forward, but only one of the brigades manages to advance, the others recoil in front of Schwarzenberg's gun line even though the Guard artillery has disordered some of the Austrian artillery.







13:00 (Turn 10): Now begins a very difficult time for the French and Italians - the fury of their attacks has been spent for the moment and the heat rises, making rallying tough. The Italians find it impossible to get into Pozzolengo, and Benedek manages to reinforce the town with artillery and even driving back the reinforcing (but disrupted) Aosta brigade.







Meanwhile the III Division Italians take losses being repulsed from the southern position. D'Hillier is again repulsed from the Cypress mount, again leaving Dumant and Douay out of command, and now all the other brigades of I Corps are disorganised and remain so for the time being. MacMahon brings his artillery up, but the duel with Clam-Gallas' artillery remains undecided, with the Austrians benefiting from the higher ground and being in villages.







In the meantime, VII Corps is filling the gaps in the Austrian position.







In desperation, Napoleon orders the Guard and the Guard cavalry forward again, but they are pushed back with losses. On the right wing, IV Corps and III Corps fare no better, now taking multiple step losses in their attempts to expand the tiny bridgehead across the canal.







14:00 (Turn 11): The weather cools down again a bit.



MacMahon attacks but Lefebvre makes no headway and Gault is repulsed, leaving the disrupted artillery alone in the hex. However, the cavalry gets a D+1 against Pokorny's brigade.



Niel's IV Corps disrupts the Austrian artillery and attempts an assault. Chreire's (?) brigade fails but Castiglione's already weakened brigade falls back to Rebecco, and the artillery it was stacked with is eliminated. Canrobert turns out to be out of command! So no further activity on that wing. Is that treason?



The cavalry corps is still in total disorder.



On the Austrian right, Benedek suffers another setback as Lippert is repulsed by the Aosta brigade, but Kuhn defeats Epinot and Pozzolengo is safe for the moment.



Dieu's brigade of I Corps suffers a loss to the Austrian artillery on the Cypress Mount. Hilliers decides to pull I Corps back completely to reorganise, except F.Doauy's brigade on the far left, which attacks but is repulsed.







On the Austrian side, the VII Corps artillery arrives but can't quite make it to Solferino.



Clam-Gallas' artillery east of Solferino focuses on counterbattery fire and kills MacMahon's artillery unit.



The Guard artillery kills Schwarzenberg's brigade, but the Guard is in no position to exploit this, all but one brigade are disrupted!











In the rally phase, many of the Italians rally, and all of d'Hilliers' I Corps, except Dieu. However, three Guard and Guard cavalry units do not rally!



15:00 (Turn 12). Three hours remain for the French to take Rebecco and they are about a kilometer from the village. The temperature remains cool, which is a blessing for the attackers.



I Corps renews the attack. In front of the Cypress mountain, Goze's brigade recoils, and d'Alton's retains its position but has no effect. However, on the left, F.Douay's brigade passes a morale check under enemy fire, throws Puchner's troops and Stadion himself back, and suddenly the French are in possession of Solferino!! 3 Austrian units in the vicinity including the VII Corps artillery are disrupted, a quick counterattack is out of the question.







The French continue their counterbattery assault. (This is one of the lessons - since arty has lower step number, it will automatically suffer more to bombardment than an infantry unit.) Niel's artillery disrupts the XI Corps artillery. Charriere assaults the Blumencron detachment, and sends it reeling back adjacent to Rebecco. Niel coordinates a strength 15 attack against Fehlmayr. However, the cavalry feint across the canal is repulsed.



The Italian I Division attacks again and manages to clear Kuhn's brigade off the flank at Pozzolengo.



In the center, the cavalry, reasonably reorganised, charges again, and this time with more effect. Cassaignole's unit achieves a D against Blumencron, who, already disrupted, falls back with losses.



de Forlon disrupts the Hussars. Lahareyre disrupts Dienstel's brigade which not only loses a step byretreating through a ZOC but also disrupts Hartung and Schwarzenberg's artillery on its retreat.



Now it's the Guard's turn. The Guard artillery disorders Zichy's cavalry, which is then attacked by Picard and suffers a disruption (and resultant loss). Blachod's cavalry assaults Hartung who is stacked with an artillery unit and Schwarzenberg's brigade together. Hartung's brigade recoils, and Schwarzenberg is pinned!



In the centre, Schwarzenberg's artillery achieves a success by disrupting Picard's infantry brigade.







Meanwhile, in the northwest, the III Italian Division has disrupted the VIII Corps cavalry and flanks Wartensheit. Fire on by this success, the I Italian Division attacks Philippovic, but Granatiere's brigade is repulsed and the 2 Savoia destroyed!



The VII Corps cavalry is held at bay by the Alessandria brigade at Madonna della Scepta but holds the town.



VII Corps now attempts a counter attack as Wusin outflanks Dumont outside S Pietro.







And Dumont falls back!



Meanwhile, in the east, Canrobert's III Corps bombards and destroyes the I Corps artillery. However, an assault on Benedek's brigade fails.



A last attack sees the Piemonte brigade attack Kuhn's, already disrupted outside Pozzolegno, and send it back with another disruption (and losses as a result).



Finally, MacMahon attacks east of Solferino to support d'Hilliers, but is repulsed along the line.







At the end of the turn, not a single Guard brigade rallies!







16:00 (Turn 13)... it is again cool. The French have the initiative. The last turn has left MacMahon's remaining artillery unit disrupted and unescorted in front of Genevello, east of Solferino. Ironically it is facing only another disrupted artillery unit. As a result, MacMahon moves first to protect his artillery and exploit the opening. Gault's brigade is fired at by the artillery but resists and takes Genevello, making a reconquest of Solferino ever less probable. To the east, MacMahon personally leads the assault on San Cassiano, while his cavalry attacks the Austrian cavalry on his flank. That attack is repulsed, and his cavalry retreats. However, that gives him enough opening to coordinate the assault. Reznicek's infantry, directed by Clam-Gallas himself, concentrates its fire on brigade and repulses it. Lefebvre's troops withstand the artillery fire directed at them but cannot dislodge the infantry from the village.



In the meantime, Niel assaults the front of the Austrian position. His coordination of an attack on Benedek's brigade (not to be confused with Benedek's VIII Corps, at the other end of the battlefield!) at the apex of the Austrian position along the canal fails, and Rochefort's cavalry is disrupted and sent back. However, Benedek's men are still not ready when III Corps' infantry hits them, and the ferocious assault throws them back (6 rolled, D+1). What is worse, in the packed Austrian position, Benedek's fleeing masses disrupt two brigades of IX Corps before the flight can be stopped southeast of Rebecco. However the French were not able to take Rebecco by Turn 14.



(Sorry, no photos from turn 13 on apparently; presumably the battlefield was obscured by too much smoke and dust.)



