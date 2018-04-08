|
Michael McCalpin
Chotusitz pits the Prussians and Austrians in their next major battle after the Prussian horse and Austrian infantry both made a miserable showing the year before. The intervening twelve months have made a big improvement in the Prussian cavalry, but the Austrian infantry still has a ways to go to equal their Prussian counterparts.
The battle begins with the Austrians (at bottom) surprising the Prussians and beginning the battle before the Prussian army is entirely present. Prussian cavalry is still making its way onto the field through the village of Chotusitz and across the wet ground to the east, and the few Prussian infantry have anchored themselves against the village on one side, but have their other flank very much in the air. Unlike the battle of Mollwitz, this battle was fought in dry weather in May, so the movement is much faster. The Austrians will want to press their numerical advantage while it lasts, as King Frederick is coming with the rest of the Prussian infantry.
On the Austrian left, the cavalry edge further to the left in order to get a better angle on the Prussian cavalry lined up against the pond, but then General Bathyányi gets impatient (due to a special result) and moves his command forward...a wee bit exposed. Given that it is much easier to advance toward the enemy than to withdraw gracefully, the scrum is about to begin.
At 0820, the cavalry battle has degenerated into a general brawl with no clear decision as yet. In the meantime, the Austrian infantry rather raggedly moves forward (a special event caused command confusion and delay for some of the commands). Still, the Austrians want to close the gap with the outnumbered Prussians, so they continue ahead even if they are not well ordered. At the top-left of the image, you can see the source of their rush: King Frederick is on the way with reinforcements. Lastly, on the Austrian right, their cavalry wasn't quite in time to prevent the Prussian cavalry from getting onto dry ground, though the field is pretty crowded as the Austrian infantry presses forward.
By 0840, the Austrians on the right have learned that the Prussian cavalry of a year prior was long gone and a much more dangerous foe had replaced them. The Austrian attempted charge was a disaster, with some units failing to charge and the rest routing upon contact with the Prussians. The Prussian cavalry isn't out of the woods by any means, however, as the Austrian infantry continues its ragged advance, so they need to get clear quickly. Meanwhile, King Frederick's long road column begins to position itself to deploy into line, thankful that the Austrians have had such a hard time advancing. Finally, on the Austrian left, the scrum continues and looks likely to continue as both sides had a very good Rally phase, bringing many Routed units back under control. Forward once more, men!
It is now 0920, and neither side took any harm from the hourly Army Morale Check. Both sides have done a pretty fair job of reconstituting a line on the Austrian left, though the Austrians have lost their numerical edge as they have struggled to rally all their troopers.
In the middle, the Austrians have had two cracks at the Prussian infantry, and each had amusing results. In the first, the Austrians simply melted away due to a Panic! special result. Not many casualties because they didn't stick around long enough to take many. The second has thus far been more successful, as the Prussians appear to have left their flints at home, getting multiple shots at the advancing Austrians to nearly no effect. King Frederick and the reinforcements are starting to deploy, causing me to leaf through the formation change rules and trying to optimize their deployment as if I were a practiced officer in these matters. The battle is going to be decided here in the center, and pretty soon, I expect.
On the right, the Austrian cavalry just can't get their act together, and the Prussian cavalry has been able to keep dealing out punishment while staying clear enough for the moment from the Austrian infantry. Still, the extensive refusal of the Austrian right flank means that the Prussian cavalry is going to be challenged to do much once they dispose of the Austrian cavalry.
At 1000 the infantry engagement has taken center stage, in part because both sides' cavalry wings have beaten one another into poor shape. It's not clear that the "winners" of either flank cavalry duel will have enough power to affect the infantry battle.
The Prussian reinforcements keep feeding onto the battle, deploying, and engaging, while the Austrians press forward. Both sides have for their own reasons decided to primarily stay at one hex range and engage in a firefight rather than close to a decision. For the Prussians, the knowledge of their superior firepower and that there was no second line behind their first made the downside of close combat too risky compared to the comfort of standing off and engaging in musketry. Ironically, the Austrians figured on standing and shooting precisely because they had a large numerical superiority: even if the first line buckled, the second line would fill in any opportunities.
Thus far, the Prussians are, as expected, getting the better of the firefight, but the Austrians are still holding in there for now.
There have been a few fun incidents along the way. The Prussians overestimated their ability to use their cavalry to protect their infantry flank near the village of Chotusitz and they also overestimated their ability to shuffle troops to build a second line and firm up their flank. Then the Austrians got a special event offered them a second activation for a command. They selected the infantry that then advanced and was about to bring about a potentially crushing close combat onto the exposed Prussian left, when....they totally whiffed their morale checks and the whole thing came to naught.
Further to the right, a big Prussian stack of cavalry was approached by the Austrian infantry and similarly failed its morale check. It then failed to rally at the end of the turn, so they are leaving themselves as a very tempting target for Austrian gunfire next turn.
It's 1040, and those forty minutes since the last report were decisive. As the two lines of infantry wore each other down, each finally saw opportunities to approach to close combat. The exposed Prussian left flank was damaged, as was an ill-advised rush forward on the Prussian right. In the center, however, the Austrians fell to pieces, leaving an embarrassing gap, covered by the Austrian second line. The cavalry battle on the western side of the field (not shown) was small scale, with each side trying to reform lines. On the eastern side, only the Austrians appeared able to form their lines, with possibly dire consequences for the remaining Prussians.
Infantry combat breaks open in a serious way once close combat begins, as lines break open, flanks are exposed, and it becomes possible to "gang up" on an isolated section of line. To be clear, things weren't always going the Prussians' way (see the numerous blue dotted lines above), but overall, the Prussian infantry is just flat better, and the +3/+10 differential from the 1000 Army Morale check means that the difference is that much bigger.
The 1040 turn showed that the crumbling can happen quickly. All along the line, the Prussians were able to force their way forward. The grenadiers on the right in particular simply blew their Austrian opponents away in spite of the numerically-even odds. In the image below, you see a misleadingly small number of dotted retreat lines: this is because many Austrian regiments were simply disappearing or even surrendering.
So, I've decided to call it. The Austrians had their shot and have fallen short. In a larger overview of the battlefield, you can see that the Austrian cavalry on the right has finally prevailed over the Prussians and will probably save the lives of many of the fleeing Austrian infantry. On the western (left) side, both cavalry wings have put themselves back into order, though both are shadows of their pre-battle selves. The Austrians will retire from the field and the cavalry wings will probably keep it from being a total rout, but the Austrians took a frightful beating today. The loss totals are 102 for the Prussian versus 211 for the Austrians.
From a game perspective, I need to figure out how to handle the Austrians better. Their cavalry isn't nearly so dominant as it was at Mollwitz, but particularly in the west they really should have been able to handle the Prussians. In the east, while they prevailed, it took so long that the victory only served to cover the infantry's retreat. And as for the Austrian infantry: wow. They are really bad. I understand now how historian Johann von Archenholtz described the vastly-improved Austrians of the following Seven Years War as "no longer the same old Austrians". The Prussians of this day's battle should make note for future reference.
Larry Doherty
Great job Michael, thank you.
Brilliant! Thank you for this!
