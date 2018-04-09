|
Adam Parker
Great game design makes the complex simple, replayability maximum, and abstraction credible.
It’s not how well you roll that counts but how well the dice suit the game.
This is a rare no-frills text review of mine, simply because I received my copy of Unconditional Surrender Europe 2nd Edition today and I had no idea how improved its components were over the first edition I’ve had for years. To me, they’re a trumpet clarion that might just surprise others unwary too.
So, I’ll call the 1st Edition of USE “V1” and the 2nd Edition “V2”.
First up, very little has changed graphically-speaking. I remember word of a tweak or clarification to the maps somewhere but I’ve yet to hunt that tidbit down.
1. Maps
Speaking of which, the twin map sections remain paper stock but they’re markedly less glossy in V2 and possibly slightly thinner than V1’s. With the release of V2 an option now exists to buy a standalone mounted map set for the game. My recommendation is, do it. They are not merely stunning and easier on the eyes than plexi under lamp glare; in a rarity for mounted maps—my sections lined up perfectly. And we’re talking a 34-inch seam here. Oh heck, ok here’s a quick pic so you can see what I mean.
2. Manuals
Gone are the gloss-paper versions of V1, replaced with what appears to be an 80gsm treatment in V2. Thing is, this paper is now blessedly, matt. Yes, in V2 you can now pencil in your manuals, smooth any creases out, read without glare and even glue in errata sections laser printer to page.
3. Charts
V2’s charts are more robust in card stock thickness replacing the flimsier set of V1. They’re not stiff boards but much more durable.
4. Counters
Talking of thickness, my greatest surprise in V2 was a set of “GMT Deluxe” counter sheets. All perfectly centered as opposed to the slight offsets of my original V1. If you liked the feel of V1’s counters, you’ll just love the heft of V2’s brown core treatment. It all makes sense in a game that frowns on stacking.
5. Dice
Look, V1’s dice were better quality (almost Chessex-like) with high sheen and rounded corners. My V2 red, blue, and grey d6 set are passable but of the washed-out finish offered with a number of GMT’s other recent titles. Too light, grainy and square-cornered for my liking but I’ll simply swap them out anyway.
6. Box
V2’s is, wait for it, “GMT Deluxe Thickness” too: a heavy-weight container but an inch shorter than V1’s. I can’t recall whether V1 had this feature inside but V2’s comes with a storage insert. Thing is if you buy the new mounted map set you’re going to need to toss it and use both boxes to hold everything with lids closed. Either that or buy a white 3-inch GMT box. I was surprised that V2 did not supply a deeper housing knowing that two mounted maps were on offer. In effect, I really think a 4-inch box is needed here.
And there you go. In summary, Unconditional Surrender Europe 2nd Edition—with its twin mounted maps—is a glorious game presentation. These components will last years of play and that’s what its designer, with his plethora of what-if options intended.
Happy gaming,
Adam.
Salvatore Vasta
Thanks for posting this.
Sal
