MaxBentovim wrote:

Currently, it's the British move on the current card (the French Brilliant Stroke'd on the last card so all are eligible).



It seems like the French's best move here no matter what the British do is to pass this time for the next event, quickly getting 7 resources that they can then use and/or share with the Patriots (who can carry the French with them at no cost b/c Rochambeau).

If the British Command + Special Activity here (which seems likely since the event is meh for them at the moment) the Indians will probably have to take the Event or Limited Command because not doing so leaves the event open to the Patriots, who will get a quick presence into CT/NH and cash.

So if you're the British, I think you have a huge and difficult decision to make here. I think you have to do a big Muster, dumping a pile of Regulars into a key space while reinforcing across the board with Tories. But I think there are two hugely different strategic directions you go here:



1. The Southern route. Muster your Regulars into (probably) SC, creating a Fort there (sucking away the sitting duck Fort in PA before it can become a Casualty or Win the Day'd),

+10 Support (start at +4, regain +2 for Boston, and gain another +4 for CT/RI)

+21

2. The Northern attack. Plunge a pile of Regulars back into the fight. The South will be there, it will be slow going for the Rebels with few Resources and they'll be too tempted to Rally piles of Continentals in the North and win big battles to rally single Militias into the South. Instead, attack them at their strength - do a maximum Muster into PA, Philly, or Mass with reinforcements elsewhere, maybe joined by a skirmish to knock off their units.