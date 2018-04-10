|
Simon H
United Kingdom
London
So I finally got Revolution on the table again last night, for a mixed group of 5 players. Two of us (Simon and Toby) had played before and were experienced with heavier and lengthier games. Of the other three players, one (Stephen) had tried out a few heavier games, one was a guy who nearly always does well whatever the game (Pete), and the final participant (Joel) was experiencing a game of this weight for the first time, having previously played Settlers, Betrayal at House on the Hill and so on.
I was impressed that we got as far as we did in a 3-4 hour session, reaching the end of turn 3 with a little time to spare - but not enough to launch into turn 4 unfortunately.
I will also say, we had NO RULES ISSUES. I had been perusing the forum here for the last week and digesting the revised rules, so everything was clear. Water Beggars and Overflow didn't get used, although there was almost an overflow opportunity into Flanders during a siege before the Reformers topped it up.
Random draws gave Habsburgs to me and Reformers to Toby, which was excellent for the game as it meant the two experienced players would be at loggerheads, allowing some wriggle room for the new players. Stephen drew Burghers, Joel Catholics and Pete Nobility.
I was explaining the rules as we went. Including an initial overview of the map and victory conditions, Turn 0 took about an hour. As the Habsburgs, I went all out for Flanders whilst also reinforcing Gelderland. As expected the Reformers challenged me strongly in Flanders although he lost out in the opening exchanges due to sheer numbers. Reformers also established some presence in Holland, but not much else. The Burghers went heavily into Holland towns and cities. Catholics reinforced their positions and the nobility started to build up in their core areas, sending feelers to the western provinces that got quickly wiped out.
Flanders turned into a two-way fight between Habsburgs and Reformers, with everyone else thrown out early on.
For turn one, I think the turn order was Catholics first, then Nobility, Burghers, Habsburgs and Reformers. Catholics had 11VP at the start, Habsburgs and Reformers tied on 4VPs.
We played three full turns, my memory of them is as follows:
TURN ONE - Habsburgs built an army and monopolised Flanders, although stood off by a reformer army. There had been a battle as both Habsburgs and Reformers had two armies in Flanders. Reformers used the influence track to take Utrecht, after first moving an army there that they had built in Holland.
Burghers took over most of Holland. Catholics did nothing exciting but built up in their strong areas, although they lost Utrecht. There were a lot of neutrals in Koln and neighbouring provinces that the Catholics and especially Nobility were keen to get rid of.
TURN TWO - Habsburgs had peaked too early, I had taken three cities and three provinces and now built three armies with my cash and sieged Gent - thus forcing the Reformers to spend their money there to buy it back...elsewhere it was more of the same but I had attracted the ire of the Reformers. VPs were Catholics 10.5, Habsburgs 10, can't quite remember the others at this stage. Reformers stocked up the support boxes and at the end of the turn spent money on the allegiance track to take back Gent. I made the first of several dreadful errors by not overstacking Flanders (the siege had reduced numbers there) allowing the Reformers into the countryside immediately! I fully stocked all Habsburg support boxes instead, which was silly. Burghers used support boxes to get into Friesland. The north had been completely ignored until then.
TURN THREE - Catholics dropped another half point but still led. I had a terrible turn, as I foolishly saved money for the allegiance track (why?) and passed on building an army that would have given me more stock tokens. I also left two tokens in the Support from Emperor that I really should have taken as money towards another army. As a result I was stood off in Flanders, and ultimately lost all cities there to allegiance track - Antwerpen was the exception but was split and left with no control. Simultaneously the Reformers flooded Gelderland with Calvinists, reducing it from a red Habsburg stronghold to one Habsburg token (even that was a miscalculation by the Reformers). Meanwhile the Burghers independently moved in two armies, ensuring I would lose my army there too. All I had was Luxembourg city and province, down to 5VPs total for last place at this stage!
There were conflicts between Nobility and Catholics in Koln, Liege and other southern provinces - the Nobility came out on top. It was then, as we totted up the VPs, we realised the Nobility were way out in front with little that could be done to stop them!
We had to end the game at that point.
VPS: Nobility 11, Catholics 9.5, Burghers 9, Reformers 8, Habsburg 5.
I would have been really interested to see Turn 4, as due to the beating I had received from the Reformers I had little motivation to stop the leader, and could perhaps have recovered some of my position. Sadly I made too many mistakes after getting complacent on 10VPs. However I learnt a lot, having not played the game for some years, and look forward to getting it on the table again as soon as possible!
Situation during the Habsburg glory days of Turn 2 (missing neutral piece in Artois was later corrected):
Situation during the Habsburg nadir at the close of play (Turn 4 start):
Main takeaway from errors - if you're going to reinforce Flanders as Habsburgs, spend money first on the influence track to prevent a single-turn conversion to fully reformed. Problem: balancing that with the need for armies, to prevent losing cities to Reformer sieges.
Freddy Dekker
Netherlands
Friesland
A game which seemed a must have at the time, because of its topic, but never got played.
Well, it's there if I find the time.
Looking at turn two it seems the game is realistic, even these days the north usually gets ignored.
One thing I missed in your report.
From your eagernes to try again I take it you enjoyed playing the game.
Simon H
United Kingdom
London
sagitar wrote:
One thing I missed in your report.
From your eagernes to try again I take it you enjoyed playing the game.
Yes, I absolutely love this game. As with any long game, you have to enjoy the individual mechanics and turn by turn play to make it worthwhile playing, since only one player can win! Games such as this have so many 'sub-games' going on each turn.
For me, the map and pieces are beautiful, and worth the illegible script and knowledge of Dutch place names that are required! We knew enough geography to pinpoint all the places on the city cards within maybe a ten second window - calculating the extra pieces from those city cards I found to be the single most fiddly aspect of the game. Luckily in many cases people didn't have enough pieces to place from other sources, so we could stop checking the listed towns and cities!
We also sped things up by only adjusting the colours of the Status markers on the allegiance track on somebody else's turn - rather than halting play to do so in the appropriate phase.
michael humphreys
United States
Bridgeton
New Jersey
Thanks so much for this!
If had this on my shelf for what... 10 years...
Never able to get it to the rare table as it is.... But really wish to...
Can you recommend anything posted here on the geek such as summary sheets, rules, faqs, that I should use if I were to finally do so? Do you recommend a teaching as you go? Generally I don't like doing that, I like to go through the rules and discuss them with the players as it's laid on the table but we don't really begin until we die just did some of that.
You said you love this game… How does it compare to others you play? Thanks again!
Simon H
United Kingdom
London
Hi Michael,
This is up there with my favourite games to play, the others being the games 'Here I Stand' and 'Virgin Queen'. I guess the historical period really fascinates me. I prefer these games to the more abstracted games such as Civilization. Recently we've also played Liberte which was fun if a little heated (you set up some good leaders - other players kill them arbitrarily whilst leaving a competitor's untouched, handing VPs to the third party...), and Scythe which is reasonably fun but seems to be over with too few key decisions.
I think Revolution wins out because it somehow avoids leaving me with either 'brain burn' or 'negotiation burn', which some of those other games can do - one finishes some other long games feeling exhausted from the intensity. Although Revolution *should* also feel like that, for some reason it doesn't. I always feel strangely refreshed afterwards! Only Francis Tresham has the answer...although Civilization is a terrible offender on both fronts.
On your other questions, we used no player aids or extras. I had the 1st edition rules from the game itself and the 2nd edition pdf open on my phone. I taught the game as we played, on the understanding nobody would know what was going on for the first hour. I would not recommend going through the rules independently with a whole group in advance. This is a game where the players have to see the interactions between all the phases take shape before they can understand the gameplay.
As I mentioned, I also trawled most of the threads on this forum before playing in order to have some idea of what issues might come up. I think that helped.
One other thing is, I did an introductory spiel that put a lot of emphasis on the historical period and who or what the factions represented within that framework. I think this added context helped. For example, the guy who played Burghers did reasonably well despite inexperience, and his comment at the end was "I just did what I thought the Burghers would do!" i.e. flood Holland cities and towns with Burghers and then expand out from there (using support boxes).
