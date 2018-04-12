|
Steve Carey
United States
West Coast
At the outbreak of hostilities, U-5 was under the command of Oberleutnant Zur See Gunther von Montigny. Assigned to I Flotilla, the submarine was based out of Wilhelmshaven. Her initial orders were to interdict enemy shipping off the coast of the British Isles.
Von Montigny was born on 16 September 1891 in Berlin. He started his career in the Kaiserliche Marine in April 1910 as an officer aboard the cruiser SMS Breslau. The U-5 would be his first command.
Entries below are taken directly from von Montigny's log book.
After setup, the game begins...
August 1914
Transit Box - no encounter [E1-1]
Transit Box - no encounter [E1-1]
Our boat quietly slipped her mooring at 0130hrs, enroute to enemy waters. Transit to the assinged patrol destination was uneventful, clear skies and a calm ocean provided a contrast to the chaos of war now building on the continent, and elsewhere. We did not sight a single vessel during this initial leg of our journey. Nonetheless, the crew's spirits remained high and we were bound to do our duty to the best of our ability in support of our homeland.
British Isles Box - Encounter! Captial ship convoy [2d6 roll of '11' on E1-1]
The first night after arrival at our patrol zone was pitch black, the sea regularly nudging our boat with light swells. We were proceeding on the surface when suddenly the serenity of it all was shattered by the Watch Officer raisiing the alert of a vessel 4 points to the port shadow. My binoculars turned to capture the silhouette of a large capital ship in the distance. As I scanned for escorts, a second and then a third large capital ship appeared in view. I could scarcely believe my eyes - three enemy warships in column, what tremendous luck!
As expected, enemy escorts were observed protecting the starboard side of the battle line. I had to formulate a plan of attack without delay if we had a chance at these prized armoured cruisers.
Time: Night
Range: Close
Convoy: HMS Aboukir, HMS Cressy, HMS Hogue (each 12,000 tons)
Attack: Surface, including second salvo. Since this is the initial round of Combat in a Night Surface attack, the submarine is not allowed to exceed test depth per 9.6.6, making the situation even more dangerous if detected by the escorts.
This was an early opportunity to score an impressive victory for Germany, and I was not going to let it go to waste! My crew was untested in battle, but I had complete faith in them. I quickly ordered the boat to continue on the surface, crossing the T of the enemy battle line, putting me at point-blank range of the lead warship. I would fire all four torpedoes at the vessel since it was my sincerest desire to send her to the bottom.
No sooner had we completed the risky maneuver when a previously unseen enemy destroyer rounded the head of the column from its port side, forming a wedge between our boat and the intended target. My initial gut reacton was to signal an emergency dive for fear of being rammed, but then the choice targets could elude us. Instead I ordered an all-stop and both engines were immediately shut down, so we nervously held our station. If spotted by the enemy we were a sitting duck, but it was a risk I was willing to take.
Close Range Escort pre-Combat Detection Check: failed [a 2D6 roll of 10 or higher needed on E2]
Torpedoes: 4 (2 forward, 2 stern tubes as a secondary salvo per 9.5.2) at HMS Aboukir. Note that the deck gun cannot be used against red targets due to their threat level against the boat, per 9.3.1.
The destroyer passed us without regard, so we had remained undetected! Waiting for the escort to gain some distance and also wanting the best attack angle possible, I waited a few minutes before firing 2 steam torpedoes from our forward tubes, quickly followed by 2 compressed air torpedoes from the aft tubes. As the seconds counted, two large explosions rocked the target vessel resulting in a blazing inferno. Our second salvo failed to produce results, but I remained confident that the warship would sink as she was already listing heavily to port.
Hits: 3, 1 Miss. Note -1 DRM for Night. +1 DRM for second salvo. [U1]
Duds: 1 [U2]
Results: 7 Damage, target warship sunk [U3]
Post-Combat Escort Detection Check: failed [E2]
The scene immediately became a flurry of activity, so I ordered a dive to 30 meters, and while our hydrophone operator picked up the faint screws of distant vessels, no ship closed on our position.
Going up to periscope depth, I could see against the flames desperate men abandoning the engulfed ship by jumping into the ocean as the armed cruiser, her back broken, split into two and sank beneath the waves.
Subsequent Actions: none, voluntary withdrawal from combat [9.0].
I judged the scene too 'hot' for further operations, so we resumed our nomral patrol. With just 2 steam torpedoes reloaded into our forward tubes, I hoped to engage enemy shipping with them as our 3.7cm deck gun was of dubious value. (Deck Gun: +3 DRM [U3])
British Isles Box - no encounter [E1-1]
British Isles Box - no encounter [E1-1]
A strong gale came upon us that was surprising for its intensity and duration. To escape the battering, the boat spent 16hrs each day on the ocean bottom, putrid air filling our lungs. Nevertheless we were incessantly rocked back and forth, causing both illness and exhaustion to the crew.
Transit Box - no encounter [E1-1]
Transit Box - no encounter [E1-1]
As our patrol neared its end, I reluctantly gave the command for a return to base with two torpedoes still in their tubes. Any longshot chance encounter did not occur, so we reached the sanctuary of our home port with additional thoughts of what could have been.
Return to Port - Refit 1 month. [10.10]
Mission: Success, 1 ship sunk [7.4.2]
Upon achieving Wilhelmshaven we were enthusiastically greeted by our countrymen, learning that we had sunk the HMS Aboukir. A telegram from headquarters complimented the U-5 on its bravery and skill. Of the 740 souls aboard the armed cruiser, British newspaper accounts relayed that 527 men had perished. The horrors of war were fully upon us, but we had successfully fulfilled our mission.
Minor storm damage and routine repairs would require 1 month of refit before the U-5 would be fit for duty again.
I reacquainted my land gait while making way to the nearest beer hall, still wearing my foul smelling pig suit so that everyone would see me as a sub-mariner. To my surprise upon enetering the establishment, I was not only recognized but received a spontanious standing ovation from the entire patronage who then surrounded me, demanding every minute detail of our maiden voyage. Mug in hand, I recounted the story while also thinking ahead to our next assignment...
Gabriel Gonzalez Pavón
Spain
Madrid
-
U-5 Patrol, August 1914
Thank you very much and congratulations on this excellent report.
I have a (double) minor question: do you have experience with "The Hunters" and if so, how different it was leading a WWI submarine? (Thanks!)
-
-
Steve Carey
United States
West Coast
-
Re: U-5 Patrol, August 1914
Gabriel, this is my first exposure to The Hunters system - having no experience with that game, I'll leave to others to answer the question.
-
Ian Cooper
United States
Silver Spring
Maryland
Re: U-5 Patrol, August 1914
Great after action report! Interesting that you talk about the weather. I'm currently working on an expansion that generates weather, sea state etc.
I'm surprised to hear this was your first exposure to the game system. I had assumed you'd played The Hunters before. I'm really glad you're enjoying it. The Hunters was such a successful game that I figured the vast majority of the folks who picked up Raiders of the Deep would be veterans of The Hunters. It's awesome that this game is attracting new fans to this series.
-
Steve Carey
United States
West Coast
-
Re: U-5 Patrol, August 1914
Our second patrol October 1914 was launched with great excitement. Once again, transit to the British Isles was uneventful.
We soon however encountered a tandem of small merchants on course to France. We fired several rounds of 3.7cm from our deck weapon across their bows, but the "pop gun" apparently didn't do much other than frighten the feisty freighters, who made a run for it. Concerned about escorts converging on the area, we used a torpedo to send each freighter to the bottom, which more than annoyed me - two torpedoes for 2,500 tons of shipping, but it was better than nothing.
Soon a British light cruiser was spotted in the distance. As we closed range, her keen-eyed escort spotted us and attempted to ram before we could attack. Only a subsequent crash-dive saved us, but we struck bottom and suffered some hull damage; fortunately all leaks were quickly plugged, and no further damage occurred. The enemy cruiser escaped unharmed.
The rest of the patrol was quiet without any further contacts, so we slipped back into port to refit and refresh.
Notes:
--A submarine conducting a Night Surface Attack cannot exceed test depth when avoiding detection on the first round of combat [9.6.6]
--When exceeding test depth, a boat automatically suffers 1 Hull damage and also makes an additional damage roll [9.6.4]
--Undamaged capital ships cannot be followed (they auto-escape) [9.7.4]
--Hull damage cannot be repaired at sea [10.3.2]
--Hull damage adds additional time to Refit [10.10]
