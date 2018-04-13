|
Chris Martinez
A NASCAR racing game from a war game company, it's not a mix you would expect. You would probably think could that game work. The simple answer is yes. Here are my first impressions of one playthrough of the game.
I have tried a good number of racing games. I feel that Thunder Alley is in the top 3, not the best but in the running. The best part of Thunder Alley is that the theme shines through. While the real world racing mechanics have been abstracted, you do feel that you have gone through all the aspects of a car race. You will have yellow flags restarts, pitting, constant lead changes, damage to cars, and a photo finish at the end.
The game mechanics are simple you draw a set of cards and play one card for each car in your team. The card you pick will not only affect your car but the surrounding cars through drafting. The majority of the cards you play will also apply fixable or permanent damage to your car as well. The damage is easy to deal with in the game. Once you reach a set amount of damage, your movement is drastically reduced.
When the game first started, I thought the game is entirely random with no real choices to be made. I even said that if it was going to be random, then I rather play Formula D and roll dice. By the end of the game, I came around and realized how wrong I was. I vastly prefer Thunder Alley to Formula D.
Thunder Alley is not a heavy game but does force you to make solid choices of how the race will play out. While the cards you draw will be random, the game will force you to consider how to optimize your hand with two decisions to be made movement and damage.
The game was a four-player game, so there were four cars to control. From the hand of cards, you have to decide the order to move each car. Do you move the lead car first or the car in the back? You will find out that in each round you will change up the order of the cars based on what your opponents do. The one part of the movement that my group missed in the first round and a half was the ability to make a lateral movement first. Once I realized lateral movement to break the cluster of cards is when I recognized Thunder Alley had something to offer regarding strategy. The bumping of cars in front and to the side also allows for the extra strategy to come into play.
Most of the cards you draw will have damage on them. In my play of the game, the damage didn't affect three of the players. We took advantage of using the yellow flags to pit to fix up the car. One play did not pit to move his team up to the lead. By the time we hit the home stretch of the game, last round and a half, the damage added up forcing him to pit and lose his position. The damage in the game could have been tightened up a bit. There are four types of temporary damage and four types of permanent damage. I think the game will work fine with one type of each.
In the end, the game was fun. I see additional plays running fast easily under 90 minutes. With players not having AP the game can be a bit over one hour. Concerning final scoring, the game is tight. In my play, 1st and 2nd place was determined by 1 point as well as 3rd and 4th being 1 point apart. There was some separation between 2nd and 3rd. You should focus on the general position in the race instead of trying to get one car to cross the finish line first. Keep in mind you have a team of cars.
Thunder Alley is a good car racing game and one I will definitely play again. My first impressions rating of the game will be a 7.5.
Check out my blog for more reviews: Ramblings of Connecticut Gamers
René Christensen
I would love to hear your Top-5 of racing games.
Chris Drake
We liked Thunder Alley so much we did a league last year and are considering doing another one soon with more people. I have Grand prix sitting on the shelf for now but it is getting ready to be driven soon.
Chris Martinez
My top racing games are:
1) Race! Formula 90
2) Flamme Rouge
3) Thunder Alley
4) Downforce
5) Leader 1: Hell of the North
6) Automobiles
7) Formula D
8) Tales & Games: The Hare & the Tortoise
9) Long Shot
René Christensen
My Top-10 is:
1) Race! F90 - cards
2) Thunder Alley - cards
3) Leader 1: Hell of the North - energy
4) Rallyman - special die
5) Grand National - energy and some cards
6) Flamme Rouge - cards
7) World Cycling Game - dice and some cards
8) Arrivée - dice and some cards
9) Das Motorsportspiel - dice and time limit
10) Speed Circuit - planning
I have played Formula Dé for five years in the 90’s with 4-10 players. It was fun but I would never go back to play it again after all thoses hours of counting spaces!
Randy Alton
United States
Lawrenceville
Georgia
-
Thunder Alley is a favorite race game with my group. It takes new players a couple turns to understand the draft line concept however. I have had it's younger cousin Grand Prix for a while now but haven't gotten it to the table yet.
