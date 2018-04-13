|
An AAR sent to me by a B-26 Test-Pilot. Thank you very much! I will also post more of his AARs. The comments and questions under "Play Test Comments" have been addressed in the Q&A Section on the main B-26 forum.
B-26C Loaded for Bear
Mission No: 1
Campaign: JULY TO OCTOBER 1943, 8th AF Support Command, 8th Air Force
Date: 02-Jul-1943
Primary Target: Power station-Gosnay
Secondary Target: None
Mission Profile: Box 1, Lead Flight, #5
Results:
Box 1, Lead Flight: on target-500’/90%-superior
Box 1, Low Flight: off target, 0%
Box 1, High Flight: on target-500’/100%-excellent
Box 2, Lead Flight: on target-250’/100%-superior
Box 2, Low Flight: on target-500’/35%-poor
Box 2, High Flight: off target, 0%
Crew
Pilot: Allen Bell, 2nd Lt.
Co-Pilot: Dan Roberts, 2nd Lt.
Bombardier/Navigator: Arnold Moore, 2nd Lt.
Radio Operator: Bernard Richardson, Sgt.
Engineer: Marvin Coleman, Sgt.
Armorer: Gordon Stewart, Sgt.
Claims:
Bombardier/Navigator: Arnold Moore, 2nd Lt 1x109 Serious Damage
Awards: None
Damage:
1 outbound Nose Superficial
2 inbound Bomb bay Bomb bay door mechanism destroyed.
2 inbound Radio room Superficial
2 inbound Tail Superficial
2 inbound Waist Superficial
2 inbound Main bomb bay Bomb bay doors inoperable in open position.
2 inbound Right Wing Superficial
AAR:
Outbound
Zone 0 Take-off, no issues. Formation assembled with no casualties.
Zone 1 No formation assembly issues. Successful rendezvous with fighter support.
3 fighter waves attack:
1st wave: 2x109A-6 vertical dive, resulting in nose superficial damage.
2nd wave: 2x109A-6 12 high, no damage incurred.
3rd wave: 1x109G-6 driven off by friendly fighters.
Zone 2 Enter target zone. Formation tight box.
1 fighter wave attack:
1x109G-6 destroyed by friendly fighter cover (enemy plane exploded).
Target weather good, weak and inaccurate FLAK inbound to target resulting in no
aircraft damage or formation aircraft damage.
Inbound
Zone 2 Exit target zone. Encounter heavy accurate FLAK. Bomb bay damage and 4 superficial hits. Jumped by 2x109G-6. Call for fighter support not answered. 1 bandit broke off, driven off by top turret, 1 bandit seriously damaged by nose gun and inflicted no damage.
Zone 1 Weather bad, on course. No enemy aircraft activity.
Zone 0 Weather poor, on course. Uneventful landing.
Play-Test Comments
Should table CT-3 DR result that is currently 5-6 be 5-9 instead to reflect the possible +3 modifier with a roll of 6?
On table TZ-2 it took me a while to figure out that the modifiers for no FLAK radar was based on target weather. For some reason that wasn’t obvious to me.
The group run evaluation is cool, but I was confused by it. Application of the modifiers wasn’t always clear to me. Specifically, table TZ-5b says to check AP for each flight in my box with +1. Does this mean I ignore all of the modifires on TZ-1? It would seem to me like the target size would still apply. Anyway, that’s what I did. Also, do I add the percentages in the modifiers listed on TZ-5b to what I roll? Again, that’s what I did. What does “0” in the off target column of TZ-5b mean?
Table MT-1a, what does note d? “Check information on certain counters.” mean?
A.7.2.6 note references in the flight manual look out of sync.
Wasn’t clear to me how to handle fighter support when I was knocked out of formation by FLAK as I was exiting the target zone. Do I use the support-out of formation, or the formation fighter support? I used the support-out of formation table.
Successive attacks in 7.45.7 of the rules references 7.45.12.0. Think it should be 7.45.11.0.
When I determine enemy fighter status and roll a Kaczmarek, does that mean the enemy fighter doesn’t attack as long as I’m in formation? In this case I was out of formation and b) on CT-2a seemed to infer that the plane pressed the attack with a Green pilot which is what I did.
