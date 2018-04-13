|
Dramatic reenactment of my campaign
As of this writing, it's been a while since anyone has posted an AAR of Field Commander Alexander. This is one of my favorite solitaire wargames, and I figured it was time to bust it out and actually document a game. I decided to play a one-off of the Granicus campaign. Let's see how things unfold...
Initial setup
There is a lot to love about this game. The nice thick counters and mounted board (typical fantastic DVG quality) give a great first impression. The battle board was something created by a BGG user. I had a mounted version made for my use. Even with the counter tray in there for easy access, this game has a small footprint (the only things used but not pictured are two draw cups). For my initial Advisor I chose Parmenion, as his -3 enemy battle plans is a great power.
338 B.C.: First turn. Let's march Alexander's Army down to Chaeronea and help dad, I mean King Philip II, kick some Greek butt.
Beginning of the Battle of Chaeronea
Aftermath of the Battle of Chaeronea
Alexander's Army did some work. Between that and Alexander taking on Chares in one-on-one combat, the campaign is off to a great start. Off camera, King Phillip II is assassinated and I, Alexander, become King. Sweet.
Taking a break in Chaeronea
I decide to end the turn in Chaeronea and consolidate my gains. I will govern this pivotal area, as I'm looking forward to the 5 gold every turn. I use some gold to purchase another Phalanx unit for my army. I save my glory (which I got 4 for winning the battle and for defeating the leader Chares in combat) so I can buy another Advisor when I have enough.
337-336 B.C.: Time to march! Alexander's Army begins the long journey from Chaeronea to the nearest enemy force at Granicus. Along the way I pick up a Prophecy. I am prophecized to begin Governing a Pivotal area. Hmm, I can make that happen. Along the way I encounter another prophecy at Ilium, but I decline that one. One prophecy at a time is enough for ol Alexander the soon-to-be Great.
Apparently, I forgot to take a picture of the beginning of the Battle of Granicus. Oops. Let's just say it was magnificent. Men lined up across from each other, archers at the ready, Phalanxes all phalanxy. It was impressive. And, of course, I emerged victorious. I decide to Govern the area. I also decide it's time for another rest, and build myself a Temple while I'm hanging out.
Just hanging out in Granicus
Spring 335 B.C.: I purchase a siege engine. Winning the Battle of Granicus gave me enough glory to purchase another Advisor. I go with Hephastaon for his sweet ability to increase Alexander's battle power. Speaking of Alexander, fulfilling the Prophecy allows him to increase his Glorification level by 1. Alexander the Pretty Good.
After the glorious victory at Granicus, I march on Halicarnassus. The Persian forces quake with fear upon my approach. Hearing rumors that I am strict but fair, and that my Army is totally badass, they surrender to me (after a successful intimidation roll)! Victory without spilling blood. I can live with that.
After that, I take a turn to recover. Then I waste no time marching on Sardis.
Aftermath of the Battle of Sardis
Summer 335 B.C.: Seems like I forgot to take a pre-battle picture again. Oops. Anyway, those damn walls caused me some problems, but I did come out victorious. Frustrated by the damage caused to my Army, and no longer needing to Govern for Prophecy reasons, I decide it's time to cause some damage. I raze the province! +12 gold baby.
Now the only enemy force standing in my way is at Lycia. Why make them wait? Let's go, men!
Beginning of the final battle... the Battle of Lycia
Aftermath and End of Campaign
Fall 335 B.C.: I finish with 15 VP's! Overall, not bad. But certainly not great. "Alexander the Not Bad" doesn't have quite the same ring to it.
All in all, FC: Alexander is a fun, quick playing wargame. Next time I plan to string together the campaigns for a linked campaign, so I can determine Alexander's immortality level.
Yes the game is heavily abstracted, but it's a fast playing grand-strategy ancients game. How many of those are out there? The fact that it is designed to be played solitaire is just icing on the cake for me, and it's going to be staying in my collection for a long time.
Dave Daffin
United Kingdom
Ledbury
Herefordshire
Good to read another AAR for the game. I have plans to get this out to year.....
I have been looking to play this again. That battle board is splendid !
Mild Seven wrote:
I have been looking to play this again. That battle board is splendid !
Shout out to MrBaggy for the tremendous board.
