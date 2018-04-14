|
For the second game of Stalingrad we decided to play the game in the designers way. To start we need to roll a die for the Germans and one for the Soviets, the result of these rolls will determine how many benefits each side will get. You could also skip the roll and make the game easier or harder by increasing the number of benefits a side gets.
I got lucky and rolled a six for the Germans (meaning they get all their benefits) and a two for the Soviets (so they get two benefits). For the Germans this means they get to remove all of their generals from the deck, shuffle them and put them on top of the deck. They also get to put the OKH card on the bottom of the deck and get Raus deployed on the reinforcement deck.
For the Soviets I chose to give them the full strength marines and the Zaitzev card (which will be put on top of their deck).
At the start of the game, the Germans draw their hand of 3 card and I get Richthoffen, Hoth and Paulus. Which is the best possible outcome.
Now, after doing a hasty attack with the units in hex "W" and wiping out the Soviet unit in hex nr 2, I was able to blitz into the first Victory Hex.
After a Soviet spawn action, I decide to call for reinforcements.
Since the Soviets now have fewer top stacked hexes than there are spawn hexes, they make a move action.
In the German turn, I activate my group in hex "Z" and attack the Soviet in my neighbouring hex.
Terrible luck for the Germans, the Soviet get an extra infantry unit (the Guard even) thanks to an Infiltration card. While they already had a a strong infantry unit present. Since all Soviets are deployed at random strength, the Germans never know what they will face.
The German luck turned during the combat, while they could defeat all the Soviets, at least they didn't get any hit themselfves.
In my next activation, I want to be sure of victory and added a support card in the form of some Heinkel bombers. While the Soviets got Zhukov, giving them the ability of supporting fire in future combats. Not surprisingly the Soviets got wiped out, but did get 2 hit in on the Germans, which I had to take on my strongest units first.
In the next German activation I want to clear some space around the German "Y" hex, the Soviet unit was easily delt with, but they managed to create rubble thanks to a card.
After an other Soviet spawn action I called for more reinforcements, getting these units in.
For the next German action I decide to got for the southern flank, I added the support of a stuka bomber and the Soviet got another infiltration thanks to a card. The good thing was that I could activate all my units that were surounding the Soviet hex.
I maneged to clear the area with the stukas by themselves (their strength was doubled thanks to having the Richhoffen card, so they were rolling 10 dice hitting at 4+).
In my next activation I decide to immediately go for the victory hex, but since the hex had 4 Soviet units in it, I added the Heinkel bombers (rolling 12 dice!!).
Yes, I got it with only one hit on my infantry unit.
The next activation I wanted to completely freen up the area around hex "Y" and also make sure the I had more room for incomming reinforcements.
The Soviet had a nice surprise for me in the form of a hidden T-34. After dealing with this issue I could call for more reinforcements. Getting some strong units.
In the Soviet turn they rolled four dice and got to draw 3 more cards (2 for rolling doubles and one more for a movement that was impossible, the 6).
Now it's time to start moving in from the south, I decide the use a sniper card in order to keep my forces intact.
When revealing the Soviet unit, I see that it was a one step infantry. Not nescessary to use a card on, but you never know what you will get.
After the Soviet activation, I use the same German group to make a hasty attack on hex nr 31.
But this time the Soviets reveal a strong guard unit and even a good support card. I got three hits on the Germans. In their next activation I decide to immediately strike for the victory hex , but this time adding a support card.
Thanks to amazing roll for the artillery, I wipe out the defenders.
In the next German turn, I call for reinforcements one last time.
And here is an overview of the entire situation at this point.
I want to keep the pressure on, while my units are quite depleted at this time. So I use one of my pioneers cards.
I cleared the area, and while my units are weak, I will use them one more time but this time use the Stuka's in support. This is a gamble, But I feel this is the correct time for it, since the spawning hex contains only one unit and if there is an other Soviet spawn action, 2 more units will be added to that hex.
Victory! The gamble paid off. Now there are ony 2 more victory hexes remaining. This means fewer soviet units comming in and also fewer chance of having the Soviets drawing more cards.
Next I spend a couple of turn moving fresh troops closer to where the action is and start clearing the area of the next victory area.
The next combat looks like a difficult one, since there are 2 soviet units in an area with rubble and Soviet fortifications. Now is the time to deploy the pioneers in combination with the demolition crew (you need Linden to be able to perform this move). These cards alone will allow me to roll 13 dice (which I will need since the hits will be halved due to the Soviet defenses). This was enough to clear the Soviet defenders and now my units were in place for a deliberate attack on the victory hex. I use my last Heinkel card to increase my chances.
After taking the victory hex I get my units into a position to take the final Victory hex.
But during the Soviet activation they roll a 1 for movement of the stack that was direcly below my units. This situation is an exception to the rule where rolling a 1 causes the Soviets to draw a card. In this situation they will perform a counter attack. And because they have Chuikov in play all Soviet units surrounding the Germans will attack at the same time!
This counterattack causes quite some hits, and means my tank will be reduced to hitting at 5+ instead of 4+.
Still I want to keep attacking and use a Heinkel supprt card.
Due to some unlucky rolling I did not completely clear the area, but next activation I decide to try again. But now I know that the Soviets have a tank unit present, so I can use an AT gun support card and finally take the last Soviet victory hex and win the game!
The game was lots of fun and plays differently each time. There are a lot of variables, random deployed units at random strength, random reinforcement (for both sides), the cards, the dice,...
For me this keeps the game very replayable.
What’s the significance of the circles versus the hexes?
Also those wavey lines?
Hello Jim,
the one we have used was a prototype map. The final one - getting a snapshot from the same area above - will look like this:
but please mind that even this one is not "final", as some minor improvements will be needed and applied.
emanuele
Ashiefan wrote:
What’s the significance of the circles versus the hexes?
Also those wavey lines?
The circles are to mark urban hexes, brown hexes are rough terrain hexes. The wavy lines are balkas (I think), but have no in-game effect.
All of these are work in progress, none are final.
|