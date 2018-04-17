|
Sun of York has its roots in the systems designed for DIxie and Eagles by Columbia Games` , this is readily acknowledged by the designer. In fact the`word root` is taken from Mr Nagel`s designer notes in the rulebook. Perhaps he is a gardner? A dentist ? I know not. It is, however , sufficiently different and as a fan of all three games myself, I think the system is greatly suited for a clash of arms from medieval times
In the game both players use cards from seperate decks representing leaders, troops ,terrain and events to fight battles set during the Wars of the Roses. There are a good many historical scenarios provided as well as simple rules for generating your own.
Units , leaders and terrain are placed on a grid constructed by the layout of the cards ,there is no map ,as is the case with other games in the system. Rules govern movement and associated cost as they would for counters or figures in other wargames . Extra cards can be drawn each turn to replenish your hand and ensure the variety of cards needed to drive the game.
The game offers a bird`s eye view of the fighting and there isn't much to calculate when performing attacks ,morale checks or rolling to determine leader casualties.Extra flavor is added with event cards and terrain cards both of which fit smoothly into game play. This is a sufficient level of detail for me but i can see that it may be too abstracted for others. It does mean that turns pass quickly.
There is not massive scope for manoeuvre, much of the fighting is push and shove, back and forth along three fronts until one area gives and then that player presses forward ,but there are flank attacks which can be devastating and impact an area of the battlefield dramatically if they are successful…if. The victory conditions are such that a success on one side of the fighting doesn't ensure you victory overall.
Huge numbers of dice are rolled —it wasn't unusual in the games I've played for one side to roll 15-20 plus dice including morale checks and attacks per turn—but you still have an acceptable amount of control. You decide when and where to reinforce by choosing which cards to hold onto and which to discard , considering when to advance and with which units, and which units to keep behind with an eye always to potential retreats that can cause severe disruption. Also, how to allocate hits on your troops and deciding if the few command points in hand should be used to reinforce areas , set up or iniate flank attacks or played as special event cards
Play is exciting. On your turn some attacks are obvious but others require descions on timing,hold fire to allow a unit to move, set up a position where an event card can be played, put a unit in the flanking position….but delay too long and your opponent might advance and if they get inintive next turn, they will be able to press the attack with consecutive moves and if you have spent your command points when will you draw more to allow the placement of extra troops ? None of the descions are analysis paralysis inducing but they are sufficent to keep you constantly engaged.
In honesty i have only played one full game with an opponent but I feel I've spent a lot of time with SoY . I've played both Dixie and Eagles several times and they are very similar to SoY. Both of those games I've played with opponents and solo. I got SoY several years ago and played a solo game then. Since that time the game has been sat on the shelf but was brought down and looked at because the cards are just so darn nice. A buddy suggested we play it. So this week i read the rules a couple of times ,only 9 pages including illustrations , watched a video review , checked up rule clarifications both here and on Consim and played another game solo before playing it with my friend . So I feel pretty good about the rules and where the game is going. I overdid the rules reading and research, much of what I`d checked became obvious when played..but I’m in a rules reading mood at the moment and it was great to play the game with my friend and be confident with what`s what.
I am a total fan of the system. It conveys the feeling of commanding a large army. The shifting control of areas and the threat of loss of your army`s rear positions make the outcome of dice rolls tense. The ebb and flow of the lines of battle are, to me , cinematic. I can imagine the struggles within each area without getting bogged down with lots of combat, movement and morale modifiers .
I can `t see me getting a regular opponent for this as there are just so many more games to play but if someone was up for it I `d be happy to play a campaign . I think possibly the game falls between two stools for some players: it is a fairly simple game but it takes quite a while to play. If compared to Commands and Colors Ancients, for no other reason than it is another simple game that I enjoy, then it plays longer. That isn`t a concern for me, but I understand that it may well be an issue.
It solos well . Although there are a many ways to try and make things go how you wish, the number of dice mean there will be surprises.
I enjoyed this game a lot and it has encouraged me to read more about this period, That is why I play wargames , to reenact a battle or episode. I don`t necessarily need a huge amount of detail for my enjoyment.I will P500 the prequel from the same designer. I like this system.
I played the game at our war-games club and another member came over to look at the game . He is a fan of the system too , we played a mega game of Dixie Shiloh some years ago , and we have arranged to play a game of Eagles at the meet up in June to commemorate Waterloo. A successful days gaming, well successful if you exclude the fact that I lost the game…….
edit for spelling
Nice review Jimmy.
I bought this on P500 because I hadn't played anything related to this subject since Kingmaker and wanted to try a card-type game. I was kind of disappointed because I didn't realize that the battles were not based on fixed OBs and could not shake off my preference for hex and counter based games.
Judging from the rating and very depressed prices for copies of the game I think more than a few owners were unimpressed as well.
Regardless, your review has motivated me to break out the rules and give it another spin and just play it for the period flavor.
Regards.
Hope the play goes well.
I have played it 3 times more since I wrote the review, all solo. Tried different battles with different numbers of leaders and Battlefield Conditions.It is good, enjoying it a lot. Terrain, Leaders and Conditions make quite a difference.I am discarding more cards than I was initially and that makes the game more interesting and gives more choices. The battles start a little slow but I find myself getting drawn in to the conflict. Great stuff!
Many thanks for the tip!
