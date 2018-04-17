Fulkrum wrote:

Nice review Jimmy.



I bought this on P500 because I hadn't played anything related to this subject since Kingmaker and wanted to try a card-type game. I was kind of disappointed because I didn't realize that the battles were not based on fixed OBs and could not shake off my preference for hex and counter based games.



Judging from the rating and very depressed prices for copies of the game I think more than a few owners were unimpressed as well.



Regardless, your review has motivated me to break out the rules and give it another spin and just play it for the period flavor.



Regards.

