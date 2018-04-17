|
Okay, so I'm soloing my first game of TRC in 23 years. My previous experience has been almost exclusively in playing solo, with probably over 100 games under my belt, way back circa 1979-82 thereabouts.
(Now I haz a sad, thinking that all those great games happened over 35 years ago )
I've actually only played once against another player, in 1995, which was the last time I played.
I've decided to make a session report of my current game by taking a snapshot of the map at the end of every turn - that is, at the end of every Soviet second impulse. Along with a picture of every turn, I will write a caption to record the major events.
Note that I'm leaving the pictures as large as my camera is making them, typically about 2000x1900, to allow close examination, so folks with a slow internet connection will have to wait a few moments for "loading".
I will post my game sessions in six-turn increments.
For the record, I'm playing the AH third edition, but with one house rule: Isolated units may be supplied by a city within their pocket for only one turn, unless the city contains a worker unit, in which case supply is indefinite. This is a necessary rule to prevent the German side from turtling their army in the Ukraine and or Crimea, even though the Soviet side may have gained the strategic upper hand and have taken Berlin.
Addendum: Readers need to keep in mind that I'm playing a casual solo game. I'm re-learning the game, after an almost quarter-century hiatus, not trying out fancy strategies. Die-hard players will undoubtedly see instances where they disagree with my unit placements and so forth - try not to have a cow.
A secondary purpose will be served by providing players new to the game, or those contemplating obtaining it, with an overview of some of what they can expect, showing the ebb and flow of the game and so forth.
Also, in hindsight I should have taken a pic of the Russian opening setup - sorry, too late now.
So, without further ado, here we go...
End of turn 1, June 1941:
There were 9 initial German attacks, ranging from 5:1's to 7:1's. The attacks were devastating, wiping out the Soviet Baltic and Western military districts. Kiev military district only had a couple of blocking units remaining and Odessa military district units mostly suffered retreat results.
Eight Soviet units were eliminated and seven surrendered. The Germans lost only one 3:4 Inf.
During the Soviet half of the turn, I made the mistake of replacing 4 of the small armored units that had been eliminated. The rules allow only one armored unit to be replaced per turn. A fairly minor mistake, since the units were all weak 2:5's and 3:5's.
In the north, those armored replacements formed a weak defensive line behind the Dvina river, while in the south the remnants of the Odessa military district formed a weak line behind the Bug river.
Stalin took a train ride to Archangel.
End of turn 2, August 1941:
On turn 2, the Germans had no problem completely smashing the Dvina river line and the Bug river line. Kiev remained in Soviet hands and I've also decided to defend Sevastopol.
The map speaks for itself regarding the devastating initial German attacks.
End of turn 3, October 1941:
The weather roll for Sep/Oct was Clear, which allowed two German armored corps and a Stuka to attack Leningrad, albeit without infantry support, in a 4:1 attack. The result was an exchange, so Leningrad was captured at the cost of a 6:7 armored corps.
In the attacks toward Moscow, the German side lost a 4:4 infantry in the forests around Bryansk.
Three "2" worker units were destroyed (Leningrad, Kiev and Stalino).
Soviet Sep/Oct reinforcements, along with a small handful of replacements allowed the formation of a relatively weak defensive line along the front, in hopes that the weather will be of help in the next turn. In the south, Sevastopol, Rostov and Kharkov remained in Russian hands.
End of turn 4, December 1941:
The weather roll for Nov/Dec was Snow.
The Germans stopped their attacks and consolidated their lines.
The Siberian reinforcements finally allowed a substantial Russian defensive line.
A small Russian attack was made in the area of the Valdai hills, north of Moscow, forcing a German infantry to retreat and causing the loss of a 3:3 Russian infantry.
Elsewhere, the Soviets made a second impulse attack with four Guards units just south of Bryansk, which also included the Stavka headquarters. This attack resulted in an Exchange, which eliminated a German 5:4 infantry and the Russian Stavka.
They also dropped their three paratroop units west of Bryansk in the hope that they would somehow become useful in the following turn.
(Note: In most of my solitaire games, I end up not dropping the paratroopers at all, since I always make sure to garrison the German rear with weak Axis units. I did this here too, but still decided to drop the paratroopers beyond the weak Axis units, since the Russian situation was dire and I figured any distraction would help.
I will also adopt an additional house rule from now on, limiting all headquarter units to defend only, and prohibiting them from attacking. It doesn't really make sense to allow Stavka, Army Group HQ's or the leader counters to attack.)
End of turn 5, February 1942:
The Germans wiped out the Russian paratroopers that had been dropped the previous turn.
The Russians pulled the four Guards units that had attacked south of Bryansk on the previous turn, back toward the area of Kursk to form a cohesive front line.
End of turn 6, April 1942:
The weather roll for Mar/Apr, according to Punxsutawney Phil and his magic die, was...Snow!
The German side simply adjusted their front line somewhat.
The Russian side, who now again has a good number of worker units, plus Archangel replacements, got a total of 16 replacements points, pretty good. That, along with some strong reinforcements allowed them to further solidify their front lines.
Addendum: The dead piles are visible at the bottom of most pictures, but here are the Russian surrendered and non-replaceables, as of end of Feb, 1942:
Thus ends my first installment of my session report. I will continue this thread as soon I finish the next six turns, which would be in a couple of days, and then continue on in six-turn increments until the conclusion of the game.
To summarize, not having played for 23 years definitely has, or had, an affect on my play, although I think I'm getting back into the groove of this thing.
Firstly, besides mistakenly taking four Russian armored corps as replacements, back in the day I never would have allowed myself to use the Stavka in an attack - it's just too unrealistic. For some reason, it didn't bother me this time, possibly because I consider this to be somewhat of a re-training game, as I intend to play this on a much more regular basis, hopefully using Vassal. Or maybe I'm just much less anally retentive in my old age.
Playing the Russian side during those first 2-3 turns is an art form and critical in minimizing losses, of which I admittedly did not do a good job. This is something I'll have to re-learn.
Anyway, hope y'all enjoyed this and stay tuned for more in upcoming days.
- Posted Sun Apr 15, 2018 6:09 am
Nice!!
very cool getting my game out are you close to palm springs? haha nobody is lets invade!!!!!!!!!
