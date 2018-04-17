|
Sophie Zhang
I played a 4-player game of Here I Stand today as France; the Ottoman player had played once before, the players of both England/Protestants and Hapsburgs/Papacy were completely new in an unusual reversal of convention. The following is an interlude from the war between the Hapsburgs and France in Turn 2 of the game - it was sufficiently dramatic and eventful, that I thought it should be chronicled in some form while my memory was fresh; I hope you find it similarly compelling.
The following excerpt is translated from a Papal chronicle of the events starting the War of the New Holy League
It is said that the seeds of the War of the New Holy League were sowed five years earlier, in the Year of Our Lord Fifteen Seventeen, when the perfidious French ran rampant in Italy. With the aid of his cruel Swiss Mercenaries, Francis was able to seize the peaceful city of Florence by the sword, while the Pope and Hapsburgs focused on the new threat of the heretical Protestants.
Indeed, so great was the threat of the Protestants, that before the eyes of all of Europe, the Hapsburgs and Pope swore to make no war upon the French and seek peace if the French would renounce war by the sword. But lo, for the treacherous condottiero Andrea Doria saw the might of the French in Italy, and brought his city of Genoa under the French yoke. As if by a lightning bolt struck from the heavens, Pope Leo saw that the French had grown so mighty in Italy that none could deny that they were truly its Master.
And so, the most Holy Pontiff wisely denounced his solemn pledge, for the French were like unto the heretic or the heathen, with which no word could be trusted. Unto the holy faithful in Rome he spake: "King Francis, being led by the Devil and having abandoned through apostasy the promises he had made at his Baptism, has killed good Catholics and made war upon the lands of the Holy See. By the judgment of God Almighty, the Father, the Son, and Holy Spirit and by virtue of the power divinely entrusted upon us, we declare Francis to be excommunicated and anathematized, condemned to the unholy fires of Satan for eternity should he not repent." To this, the crowd shouted back "Fiat! Fiat! Fiat!" ["Let it be so."]
In haste, a New Holy League was formed, with the most Catholic Monarch Charles V at its head - for though he had given his sacred word of peace to the French, he knew in his infinite wisdom that vows given to the heretics should not be kept. It is said that Francis at first could not believe that the Holy See and the Holy Roman Empire would break their sacred word of peace. Even as the good Catholics of the Occitan rose up in outrage at their rule by an unholy excommunicated monarch, Francis did not prepare for war. Galleries of artwork were stolen from Italy and sold at the marketplace, and more incorporated in the latest chateau of Francis in an exhibit of the deadly sin of Pride. Nor did Francis recall the greater part of the French Army, for it had been sent south under the Constable of France, Anne de Montmorency, to restore order in Italy.
[The first turn of the game went well for France - I was able to raise Swiss Mercenaries on turn one, and use them to go after Florence, which I took. On turn 2, the Hapsburgs/Papal player agreed with me that we would not fight one another for the turn, shaking hands with me in front of the entire table. Expecting a peaceful turn, I Spring Deployed Montmorency with some troops to Grenoble, intending to cross the pass into Italy so they could reinforce Milan/Genoa and winter there.
When I played Andrea Doria for the event on the first impulse, the Hapsburg/Papal player decided that I was getting too strong and he had made a mistake by agreeing to peace. It didn't hurt that Master of Italy had already come out twice - giving me a card on Turn 1, and a VP on Turn 2. So the Pope excommunicated me [since we were still officially at war], placing unrest in Avignon and Toulouse, and the Hapsburgs built up their army in Metz. I hastily used my home card for a chateau while I had the full +5 bonus [+2 Milan, +1 Florence, +2 3 Italian Keys] before I got invaded, rolled well, and got to draw 2/discard 1 in addition to the VP.]
Like a lightning bolt unto the heretic, the grand army of Charles, Ferdinand, and the Duke of Alva descended upon France from Metz, conquering the city of St. Dizier and marching on Paris. So swift was its descent that Francis himself in his cowardice barely made it out of the city alone, swearing empty excuses about returning with an army to relieve it.
[I tried to Avoid Battle with Francis, and barely succeeded, having him run away by himself to Dijon. Paris had 4 troops in it so I thought it would take the Hapsburgs a while to conquer it - in the meantime, I intended to recruit a relief army with Francis, retake St. Dizier, and then march on the surrounded Charles with Swiss Mercenaries and Mercenaries bribed in hand, hopefully capturing all three of his leaders.]
The following excerpts are taken from an English chronicle of the war. As bystanders, the English are believed to be more neutral in their judgments of events, though still flowery in their depiction:
And so, as the army of Charles gathered its implements of war around the beleagured city of Paris, Francis sought to enact a most cunning strategy. "I have heard word that the Hapsburgs are waiting for a procession of siege miners and artillery for their assault of Paris. Come with me, good men of Dijon, and let us come upon these siege engines in St. Dizier and set them alight with flame, so Paris can remain free."
And so it was that men of the city of Dijon joined Francis and he went to make war upon the Hapsburg supply train. But lo, for at the young age of one and thirty, Francis was stricken low by a wave of gout, rendering him unable to move as if the judgment of God Almighty had passed unto him. Though his captains cried out in fear and surprise, Francis was stalwart. "Your duty to France comes before your duty to your monarch. Come, my good captain, lead this force to St. Dizier by yourself, spare no man to guard me for the moment is most dire." And so it was done - the captains of France stood athwart Charles' lines of communication, and none of his siege artillery could make it to Paris.
[I intended to recruit some mercenaries, move to St. Dizier, and take it under control. That way, I figured Charles couldn't assault and would have to come face me - upon which I'd surprise him with Swiss Mercenaries and Mercenaries Bribed. Instead, the Hapsburgs interrupted my move with Gout - and so I was forced to send my mercenaries off alone to St. Dizier, leaving Francis apparently vulnerable by himself.]
But when he heard of the news in St. Dizier, it is said Charles V laughed a most cruel laugh, for he knew that all the labours of Francis were to no avail. For lo, one of the captains of France was a good god-fearing man, a devout Catholic who hung upon the word of the Holy See. With the aid of Pope Leo, Charles was able to turn this man to his cause, and this captain of France let it be known that once the signal was given, he would take some picked men and secure a gate to let Charles's Landsknechts pass into Paris. And so, all the works of King Francis were for naught, for Imperial troops now roamed the streets of Paris.
[The Papacy now played Treachery on me [it doesn't have to be played for your own power], and the Hapsburgs played Landsknechts as an interrupt - so instead of facing an army of 9 troops without a line of control, I was suddenly facing an army of 13 with Treachery. So I lost Paris and the garrison within - this was an especially bad spot for me to be in, as the fact that the Pope played it meant I didn't even have a chance to react before the next Hapsburg move.]
It was now that Charles heard the word that Francis had let his own men abandon him for its quest, and he laughed at the misfortune of his foe. "Ferdinand, my dear brother. Take with you half of my army, and seize Francis in battle. With the King of France in our hands, the war is won, and all of France can rejoin the Empire of Charlemagne once more."
But Francis had not been idle in his labors. Knowing the dire situation in which he found himself, he sent word to his loyal friends the Swiss in Geneve, and was fortunate that a band of their mercenaries were ready and nearby. Joined by these stalwart loyals, he did not flee but readied his forces to face Ferdinand in battle.
Seeing the strength of Francis' position, Ferdinand knew that - although he still outnumbered Francis - any victory would be hard-bought. But he had a plan to win victory at a most cheaper cost. "Come with me my captains, let us come upon Francis in the middle of the night. His great captains will be asleep, his army in their tents, they will not expect us to set them aflame and slit their throats while they sleep."
But the larger part of Ferdinand's forces were mercenary Landsknechts who knew no true employer than coin. Though his plan could have succeeded, many of his captains had been secretly bribed by Francis. Ferdinand led his troops into the camp of Francis in the middle of the night - only to find the army of King Francis awake armed and ready. More, his army fought among themselves as a full third of his men turned coat and joined the French - adding to the chaos, as a good Imperial could not know if his fellow captain had turned coat. Seeing his trap turned upon itself, Ferdinand was lucky to make it out himself, with only a part in six of his remaining men.
[The Hapsburgs sent 3 regulars and 3 mercenaries under Ferdinand - half of their remaining forces - to try and capture Francis who was apparently undefended and alone. Instead, I played Swiss Mercenaries, making it an apparent 6 vs 4 fight with me defending, though my neighboring forces in St. Dizier weren't able to intercept. The Hapsburgs played Surprise Attack, but I responded with Mercenaries Bribed - meaning that I now had an army of six [rolling eight dice] to the Hapsburg army of four [rolling five dice.] In the resultant battle, the Hapsburgs rolled one hit on their surprise attack, and I rolled three with my remaining seven dice - sending Ferdinand back to Paris with most of his army lost in disgrace. Charles was now stuck in Paris with seven troops and his line of communication cut off. But his impulse wasn't over yet - he still had two CPs.]
When he saw what had became of the grand army that had set off with his dear brother, it is said that Charles exclaimed a shock of horror. But the Holy Roman Empire quickly came to his wits, for he knew the peril of his situation. "We must act quickly, for if we do not, the French will trap us in Paris, and the citizens of this fine city will hasten to open its gates to its masters. Come, let me take most of our remaining men and hasten to St. Dizier, where we may clear out the French brigands that have cut us off from my lands in old Burgundy." And so it was done - for though the battle happened not far from the camp of Francis, his men were busy celebrating what they saw to be the blessed victory of God, and sat by while the Hapsburgs slaughtered their fellow compatriots.
[The Hapsburgs set off with most of his troops to try and retake St. Dizier; I failed both my Intercept and Avoid Battle attempts, and so he killed my force there for one loss.]
But Francis had another arrow in his quiver to meet this setback. His agents in the low countries spread word of the total defeat of the Hapsburg cause, that the Emperor was trapped in Paris as the French armies descended upon him. Like wildfire, the news spread across his empire causing a mass panic. Peasants rose up in middle Austria, cutting Vienna off from the rest of Charles's empire. And more, the shock of the news had caused the price of cloth - a large source of revenue for Charles - to fluctuate. His administrators in the Low Countries scrambled in surprise at the news - but it was to no avail, for they were now bankrupt; the pay caravan that Charles's army was expecting could not be sent for there were no funds to be sent. When the news was heard in the camp of Charles, it was all the Emperor could do to keep his army from scattering to the winds, but they mutinied and refused to march any more no matter what he demanded.
[On my turn, I noted that the Hapsburgs had only one card left in their hand - to my three - and played Cloth Prices Fluctuate for the event, forcing them to discard their last card - Siege Mining it turned out - and put unrest in Linz and Graz.]
With his forces unwilling to march other than in defense of themselves, the Emperor was now in a most difficult position, for Francis had gathered more men with the aid of a loan from the Fuggers family, and descended upon the camp of Charles in St. Dizier. But Charles called Ferdinand's garrison from Paris and rallied his men with brave words. "I know the torments you are facing from your lack of pay men, but know this - the French loathe us for invading their nation. Should they triumph, they will have no pity, no mercy, we shall all be put to the sword. So we must face them in battle and conquer - or we are lost." And so his men shouted a hearty "Huzzah" at his words, and lo, for the outnumbered army of Charles fought as if they were twice their number, and the army of Francis found no salvation in battle, being forced to turn their tails and flee in disgrace.
[I played Fuggers for the event, and then marched to attack Charles hoping to defeat him and then retake Paris. Instead, he succeeded in his intercept with Ferdinand's garrison in Paris and beat me in rolls, sending me back to Dijon in disgrace.]
But now, Francis heard tale that in his haste to save himself from captivity, the Most Christian Majesty had taken his garrison out of the citadel of Paris, leaving it undefended and that even now the citizens were celebrating at their salvation from conquest. "Come men, let us reclaim Paris, the jewel of France to reclaim it from further harm and defend it against the depredations of the perfidious treacherous Habsburgs." When he heard the news, Charles spake onto his great captains, "Come men, we have bled so hard for Paris, we cannot let the French retake it" - but this time, his words were greeted with silence. One of his braver captains spoke out: "Your grace, I am with you but the men are not. They have been unpaid for years, they have bled the larger part of their number in battle; their friends have abandoned them in death or treachery, and even now word comes from home - the peasants have risen up in Austria, the treacherous Turk plans to march on Vienna. The men will fight to defend themselves, but a captain should never give an order he knows will not be obeyed - and the men will not follow me in this." And so, the army of Charles sat by while the French reclaimed Paris.
And so it was that all the cunning and stratagems of the two men, Charles and Francis, were for naught - for in the end, after much bloodshed and treasure spent, the war ended where it began - with Francis in Paris and Charles returning to his conquests in Metz. But others deem the war to be a Cadmean victory by the Emperor - for two years after its end, Andrea Doria expelled the French forces from Genoa and sought the protection of the Holy See instead. For in the end, it was Genoa - a humble city on the Mediterranean - that had precipitated the conflict, and Genoa that had managed to stay peaceful and rich while Europe tore itself apart.
As France, I had only two cards left, so I didn't have any other options - I needed to retake the empty Paris by the end of the turn which required one impulse to move and one to assault. Charles attempted to intercept, but failed the roll.
Of course, in Turn 3, the Papacy got the Andrea Doria card - the casus belli for the entire conflict in the first place - and Genoa ended up joining the Pope, so perhaps it was a papal victory. On the other hand, Charles was sufficiently distracted by the rampant conflicts that he wasn't able to do much at all in the New World - while I was able to send out an exploration and smallpox-laden conquest while fighting him on Turn 2.
The game ended with an unexpected victory for France on Turn 3, when Cartier circumnavigated the world, ending with 26 points. [14 for keys, 3 for chateaus, 1 for Master of Italy, and 7 for New World.] The Pope was in second place with 23 points I think. Other highlights of the game include:
- Narvaez managing to discover the St. Lawrence River despite having no maps and a -2 penalty
- The French discovering almost all of the New World - I got 2 points for conquering the Incas [Smallpox], 1 for the Great Lakes [Cabot], 1 for the Mississippi River [Roberval], and 4 for Pacific Strait+Circumnavigation [Cartier.] In contrast, the Habsburgs discovered the St. Lawrence with Narvaez and conquered the Mayas with Coronado [mainly since they were too distracted to send out expeditions]; the English duly sent out explorers every turn but had absolutely no luck.
- Martin Bucer and William Tyndale were both burnt at the stake.
Posted Sun Apr 15, 2018 8:02 am
Lou Correia
A well written and creative AAR. Thank you.
Tom Willcockson
Outstanding AAR. Well done.
