Robert "Smitty" Smith
Initial Game set up - kitty heaven with these high stacks.
Another newer company that produces a remarkable product are the duo of Tom and Mary Russell over at Hollandspiele Games. They have in several years developed both quite a following and a well-deserved, solid reputation for producing attractive solid games that add some lesser known battles and campaigns that are not the standard fare in the simulation gaming realm. In this review, we will examine The Scheldt Campaign (TSC), a miserable excuse for the game not because of anything done by Hollandspiele but there should have never needed to be a Scheldt Campaign!
The Scheldt Campaign goes back in a sense to Montgomery's himself, as well as his staff for at that level a staff is very much the reflection of the commander, marked inability to see the full operational level. Both Montgomery and Patton had a blind spot in their ability to understand logistics. Napoleon would have been appalled even, despite his failure to set up a better magazine and convoy system for the 1812 Russian Campaign. The trait Montgomery demonstrated time and time again was moving sloth like in a ponderous manner - from North Africa to Falasie. Whenever game winning, bone crushing opportunities to vanquish "Jerry" arose, Montgomery left it slip through his hands like so much sand. In late August, early September with the German Army in a helter-skelter retreat, with Antwerp, so critical for the Allies already increasing supply difficulties. Monty's fixation on the being the one who won the war by putting all his energy into Market Garden perhaps prolonged the war. Instead of clearing those banks out that would prevent cargo ships from sailing directly to Antwerp, the British dithered - all of their leadership. It's hard to find any real evidence in the record of anyone arguing for any possible different approaches or branches off their campaign plan.
A good depiction of the battle space for this game.
COMPONENTS
It's an odd thing but I like the way Hollandspiele Games smell. Now onto the components for TSC. The game has nice thick counters. TSC has nice thick counters that feel substantive - and they are came off the counter-sheet without a hitch. The overall feel of the map in terms of emotitive appeal feels like Holland at that time of the year, starting to get gray and perhaps a bit washed out. I even liked the use of purple for water as a touch in an effort to not unnecessarily brighten the map. Although not a fan of the "broken-hex" motif, the placement of hex numbers at the bottom of hexes helped to clearly delineate where hexes ended. However the fortification hexes could have used a little more ink to make them stand out. Here was a case where ramping up the "brightness" would not have detracted from the overall visual affect the artist was wishing to achieve. Down the left side of the Western map runs the map's terrain, while along the top of both map sections the Turn Record Track. The negative though is a map that sort of rolls, for it is a map that requires being under Plexiglas or such.
In addition, you get five different player aids on cardstock. You get two Set-up Cards, one for the Allied Player and one for the German. On the reverse of the set-up side, the card as the Terrain Effects Chart, the Turn Events Table, Special Unit Charts and Battle Sequence. In addition both sides have their separate Order of Battle cards, with the Allied one as Scarlet of a red as scarlet can ever be, and the German a moody, grim black sepia tone card. The German card perhaps should have used bold white lettering to ease the readability on that card. Both sides share a Dead Pool and Support Card. The font in the Rulebook is easy to read. It is well organized and laid out, replete with pictures and diagrams. It did not have an index though, but the endsample player turn is well-executed..
The West side of the map - Interesting pocket here.
Not certain what sense to make of these lines - this should be interesting!
RULES
I found the rules to be quite solid, although I always like an index with my rules. Knowing it was a Brian T game, I spent a little more time on the rules as sometimes he throws in some different twists. Surprisingly I happily didn't pooch anything in any of my plays, which is normally reflective of the state of the rules. What I found very good was within the first two pages we got introduced to the Staff Markers, a loud and clear signal that here was a concept you better pay attention to out of the box.
The key to the Game - how you spend your staff allocation! These means with the G-1 Chits we can either reduce hits on units or bring on reinforcement. The G-3 allows units to move or attack. The G-2 allows us to go ahead and perhaps attack first as in this game Defender fires first UNLESS you play a G-2 chit. G-4 allows you to bring in air support with 3 extra dice OR non-divisional artillery.
GAME PLAY
The initial impression of the set-up for TSC may produce the reaction of so what am I supposed to do here? In the West the Allies have a kesselschalt of sorts formed, with the German Army having its backs to the water. Further to the east, it seems more fluid but the Infantry storage that was already starting to haunt the British is apparent here as there seems to be a lot of ground to cover in terms of early security to launch the drive to clear the Scheldt. But the biggest shock - those high unit stacks. They just call out for any one of our cats to just ever so lightly to flick a paw out and boop - there goes a British contingent all over the Dutch countryside! The Allies seem to be spread out all over the place in the east with no logical pattern except trying to perhaps sort themselves out to conduct this operation. Even more annoying in the real world sense is when you locate Antwerp on the eastern map it's way at the bottom. It now makes you really wonder if anyone conducted even the most rudimentary 2nd LT map reconnaissance.
Often games with C2, the old Command and Control leave me sweating, wondering how they are misinterpreting the concept for game play, or simply using it as either a corset or straight-jacket to move the game design along. Here we can happily report that C2 neatly mirrors the choices facing each player in terms of what and how they can accomplish their mission tasks for that game turn. The C2 Chits reflect the primary staff functions:
G-1 Administration
G-2 Intelligence
G-3 Operations
G-4 Combat Support
Each chit allows you to do certain things every turn in either your Preparation or Operations Phase. The Allied Player has seven per turn and the German gets four per turn. The enemy's chit choices for the turn can render your chit selection moot for your turn, a nice way to utilize the concept of the enemy always get some type of vote.
Battle is handled very easily here, in fact so easily you think you are doing something wrong. A unit's combat strength determines how many dice it rolls. Easy enough but then you have to check to see if they are any previous combat losses that modify those dice totals. Hits are scored on a die roll of five or a six, with six counting for two hits. As a neat twist, any losses taken by the defender are taken then, so that in their return fire phase their units may be firing at a lesser strength. There is no concept in some games of simultaneous fire here. This having the Tactical Advantage is pretty awesome, with the defender always having it UNLESS the other player plays a G2 marker to negate it. In a way the game reminds me of Uno by the bluff counter-bluff play as you could ensure you keep it that turn by playing a G2 in your Commitment Phase that will trump the other players attempt to negate it. However if the German Player is doing that often, they will soon find themselves resource poor staff wise.
TSC includes a number of specialized units. Sometimes specialized units in a game either overwhelm it, require too many rules or play a disproportionate role. TSC and Brian T. handles this just right. The German specialized units are perhaps the most interesting as they neatly encapsulate the Post Falasie Gap Wehrmacht. You won't push any Panzers around here. Your elite troops here are the 6th Parachute Regiment and the Hermann Goring Regiments. Your situation is such you find yourself wishing for even more of the "Hey You" scratch battalions. German coastal artillery is key for their ability to hold out on Walcheren Island. In fact if one coastal artillery unit survives the game, the Germans win. The Allies have their Buffalos and Terrapins as depicted above in the 5th Assault Regiment who will lead the assault on Walcheren Island. In a nod to history, the Allies can bomb the large dikes around Walcheren Island in an effort to flood the four coastal artillery units on the island. As Walcheren Island was below sea level, this was a tactical effort to achieve an easy result. However you still have to roll a five or six to eliminate the German coastal artillery. Further, due to the rise in water level, the island's terrain gets murkier, which affords the Allies no mobility advantage.
Collapse - the landing on the Island breaks the stalemate and with the Germans trying to protect the other causeway from the more obvious assault...and mind you - this is where the artillery firing across the water comes in useful.
CONCLUSIONS
TSC is a nifty little solitaire game that highlights a campaign perhaps even ignored than most of those of the Italian Campaign. Game play seems certainly evocative of the period, with a German Army that should just quit but somehow still has more than enough staying power and just enough lethality to administer a sharp set-back. Playing the Allies is a little easier but playing the German is more rewarding because you always seem to have a crisis on your hand, as well as those you can project two to three turns later, even with the slower pace of movement. As we noted earlier, TSC offers a different game play but NOT so different that you don't VERY quickly get involved with it. Low unit density, different subject, attractive components and a solid product - what's not to like about it. It's a frustratingly cool situation for a game design and Brian Train the designer gets kudos for it. Oddly enough, the writing of the TSC review gave me the itch to break this game back out directly for another spin around the game table. TSC certainly earned a home in my collection.
A lot of dead German units at game's end. If you don't get any breaks when you bomb the dikes, the coastal artillery needs to be rooted out.
Brian Train
Thanks for your kind review Smitty!
As to why there had to be a Scheldt Campaign at all: if Market-Garden had worked, the war would have taken a very different turn and I might have designed this game anyway, but as an alt-hist topic.
There was an amusing thread about the flip-flop of this a while ago: If the Market-Garden operation had been cancelled in 1944, what would our hypothetical Arnhem games look like today?
The Staff Card engine is a nice way to do things: I nicked it from Joe Miranda, who first used it in Bulge 20, then again when we worked together on BCT Command: Kandahar.
I used it in this game to show the conflict of two "standard, standing" armies, though one is much more battered than the other they still work much the same way.
Then I took the system, gave it a half-twist to show the contrast between a high-speed, high-tech, hierarchical force (the Israeli Defense Forces) vs. the armed sponge of Hezbollah, in The Next War in Lebanon (though DG mucked up the design thoroughly, and you can get the original version as "Third Lebanon War" free from my website at https://brtrain.wordpress.com/free-games/
I originally designed this game in 2010.
There had never been a game on the Scheldt Campaign before, and as a former member of an infantry unit that got three battle honours in the campaign, I wanted to do a game on it.
I may yet do other games on the adventures of the First Canadian Army in NW Europe.
Thank you for playing!
Brian
Tom Russell
ltmurnau wrote:
I may yet do other games on the adventures of the First Canadian Army in NW Europe.
We're looking forward to them. :-)
Brian Jarvis
M1Tanker wrote:
It's an odd thing but I like the way Hollandspiele Games smell.
You're not that odd... I think of it as part of their games' flavour! eg. I recall with some fondness a similar smell on pages from our elementary school's Gestetner Cyclograph copying machine, as well as certain coloured markers when you took the cap off. HP or one of the other printer companies could do worse by incorporating these scents in their printer ink! Smells mean memories!
Brian Train
It's the varnish that Blue Panther uses to finish off their counter sheets.
Some people find it quite overwhelming.
Either way, if you leave the game to air out for a bit or throw in a dryer sheet, it will go away.
Brian
Tom Russell
It's not actually a varnish or a solvent, but the result of the UV ink not quite curing completely. He got a technological upgrade and has made changes to his process which have greatly diminished the smell - it's quite a difference from the early days where our games could conceivably have been classified as a narcotic.
It's much fainter now, though it can bother folks who are sensitive, and every once in a while, when the contents are put into the box, the smell can still become quite concentrated, and in that case letting them air out for a day or two will do the trick.
Brian Train
Thanks for the correction - it smelled like a varnish to me, but Steve knows what he is doing.
Robert "Smitty" Smith
Well after Iraq I became more sensitive to smells and I know that I like this one!
Smitty
Robert "Smitty" Smith
I liked the purple ink of the mimeograph machine and the paste smell in grade school.
Smitty
Robert "Smitty" Smith
Brian:
It's why I like 2AD games - I started there as an enlisted man and was there then when I became a 2LT!
Smitty
Brian Train
M1Tanker wrote:
I liked the purple ink of the mimeograph machine and the paste smell in grade school.
Smitty
I miss mimeographs.
And hectographs.
I miss purple.
There, I said it.
Brian
