There seems to be a debate as to whether this should be Kesseldorf or Kesselsdorf, so I will choose the former as it it shorter to type: I believe the shorter version is used in the game, but the extra “s” appears in Sean’s blog post on Hollandspiele’s site, and in the wiki-entry.
Part one of my post is really contained in my review of my experience with the Marsaglia battle contained in Dawn of an Era. We had extra time after finishing that, and so my friend Mike and I decided to play again, this time from SoK. He chose the scenario, and I chose the Saxons because of my son’s and my penchant for playing the Empire in every game we play, from Here I Stand to Star Wars: Legion.
I reconsidered my choice when we looked carefully at the CAP ratings: ughh. The Saxons get a whopping ‘one’ every turn, plus the random roll of course.
This might prove a challenge.
Also daunting was when I saw the Prussian army in operation. I had gotten used to battle in the 1680s-90s, which was slow moving armies, even slower artillery, and pikes with matchlock muskets. It was pretty jaw-dropping to see the Prussians move with their cadence advantage. It felt like they were on my men in nothing flat.
An early must, it seemed to me, was to move into the town which had been apparently fortified by my engineers. I had no intention of giving the old Dessauer free victory points. Interestingly, a full line unit in that prepared position was enough to keep him from attacking me there throughout the entire game. I thought such was an interesting decision, although I understood there might be extensive casualties if he chose to mount an assault. It certainly would have to be a, if not the focus of his attack should he have chosen to mount it.
Instead, after making that quick advance, he attacked my left flank. I was in the uncomfortable position of being in the stream over there, and that certainly hampered my resistance. He flung me back from there, causing my line to bend back a bit. I did strongly maintain the town more toward the center of my line on the other side of the stream.
I was pressed hard by his two elite units, presumably converged grenadiers. One pressed that town on the left, and the other had done yeoman’s work getting me out of the stream area. I took an approach I hoped would work. I was getting about 2 or three CAPs per turn, so some big turning movement or brilliant tactical maneuver was unlikely to work. Sitting there solidly, trying to score hits in defensive fire, and picking one or two places to needle him seemed like the best thing to do. The artillery seemed to be working, so there were many turns that consisted of me firing both artillery at the very schwerpunkt of his attack. Artillery kills brave men as easily as it does poltroons.
Using this strategy, his grenadiers perhaps took a hit in defensive fire while throwing me out of a position eventually, but then took a hit at range two from my artillery. I was able to remove one of those units, then on turn eight, my artillery in the middle fired on the grenadiers sitting right there with Leopold. The arty was able to remove both steps, killing the second elite unit (yes, I did remind Mike of elite’s ability to stay alive, but unfortunately for him, he missed his roll).
The Saxons’ victory conditions were four VPs, which we had scored with some excellent shooting. I had to make the most of what assets we had, and I think we did that.
Lots of fun and we’re looking forward to the next time we can get together to play.
This report was a real pleasure to read. As you have seen, the Prussians are a force to be reckoned with, but don't get cocky in Volume III. Austria and Russia have some nasty surprises for them.
I am very happy you figured out how the Saxons are suppose to win this. It is a fine display of generalship.
Any other scenario you are considering for next time?
Thank you, that's most kind.
Next time, with a different opponent, will almost certainly be Fontenoy. I have a great affinity for Saxe in many different ways (as I do for Eugene, oddly enough, as they led quite different lives). I'm quite looking forward to seeing how that plays out.
I was hoping it would be that one.
I like Maurice a lot. Did you read my post about him?
I did read the post, and it was a lovely precis of his life. I often thought Saxe was born either too soon or too late. It would have been very interesting to see him in the fullness of his powers at Blenheim, matched up against another genius, or perhaps a bit later as a Marshal of the Empire.
Can one imagine his corps next to that of Davout? What could have stood against that torrent?
