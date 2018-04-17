Rules



Arizona Part I covered setup and took us through the end of the first year of the war. Part II covers 1966. But it’s more than just covering the next year of the war. Some key decisions were made on both sides which moved the game outside of its normal script.



1966 year start vital stats:



U.S. Morale - 501

Commitment - 150

SVN Morale - 78

SVN Draft level - 80

Controlled Population - 216

NVA Morale - 57

Commitment - 51

VC Draft Level - 89

Controlled Population - 144

VC Supply Pool - 66



SPRING 1966



Interphase



Another poor pacification phase (from my perspective anyway). SVN picked up 3 more population points, bringing their total to 219. This, despite a total of 63 VC on map, within SVN borders, at the end of last season. It should be noted that at this point I considered the population battle lost. In my experience, once the Allies get it above 220 it becomes very difficult to drive it back down (at least not until the final NVA invasion at the end of the game). I’ve also noticed that NLF controlled population affects the draft ratio more than how many VC are being recruited each season.



I had previously planned an Offensive for this season, and it will be conducted on schedule. But starting next season I would gradually scale down VC activity so as to make future Offensives more affordable. In other words, I was starting to dig in for the long haul.



The Allies used 113 points in Strategic Bombing. I didn’t keep a record of the exact split, but IIRC half were against the Trail and half against the Norh unrestricted. My Trail/Sea supply allocation was 7/7, and only a combined 83 VC supply made it through.



During the politics phase SVN had another coup. But unfortunately for them, Thieu remained in power. SVN morale, having remained in the 70’s, would now start to fall and would play an increasingly more important role in the seasons to come.



For recruitment, the Allies only brought in 15 new commitment, most of which was spent on air points. What I gathered from this intel is that the Allies were not expecting an Offensive. Combined with the coup and the excellent dispositions of the VC, I was expecting a successful Offensive.



For the Offensive, we recruited all VC battalions and brought the VC replacement pool up to 80. I was also able to build one HQ and one regiment from each VC division. They deployed behind the safety veil of Cambodin neutrality. After repairing the bombed out HCM Trail, I didn’t have enough commitment available to recruit any NVA. But I did manage to put 15 NVA replacements in the pool to cover the “free” regiment’s operations.



When the Offensive was declared I had VC in nearly every province on the map. The Allies had very little independent artillery on board.







Operations



My plan for the Offensive was to conduct conservative style attacks. No suicide attacks. Combat would only be initiated in situations where I had a good chance of surviving, and the operation would be called once losses became too high. The goal was to score 70-80 attacks while keeping the army intact. How much those 70 attacks were going to cost me really depended on how the Allies responded to the Offensive. And this is where it gets interesting.



The Allied respone to the Offensive was a nation-wide retreat of exposed units. I’ve read about this tactic on the forum but I’ve never seen it employed on such a large scale. It was a bold move. Nine capitals were either abandoned or captured after a short fight. The Allied tactic of making me swing at air worked for its intended purpose. With the entire VC battalion countermix on the map I only managed 19 attacks during the first turn. The remaining Allied targets were now too strongly fortified to risk an attack. The rest of the operational VC manuevered into position for the 2nd game turn. There were no Allied counterattacks.



As you can see from the screenshots below large areas of the country were ceded to the VC. I fully expected the Allies to come roaring back at some point during the 2nd turn but they refused to leave their defensive hedgehogs. We ended the season with 32 attacks and no casualties.



I Corps







II Corps







III Corps







IV Corps







SUMMER 1966



Interphase



Karma returned with a vengance. SVN lost 19 population points. I knew the odds were in my favor to start chipping away at SVN’s popular support, but I never expected such a landslide. This put the Allies in a precarious position. The U.S. would have to commit major forces now to stop further degradation of the population base. So during my next Offensive (which could occur soon due to the low losses of the last one), we would certainly rack up more attacks since he would be forced to fight for the population centers. At this point I was still planning a conventional game (force the U.S. out with Offensives and then attack Saigon).



However, things changed during the recruitment phase. The Allies brought in a mere 15 CPs (practically all for support and ARVN supplies). My guess is that they felt that the low comittment combined with the heavy bombing (which was still going on) would restrict the VC enough to prevent further decline in popular support. This wasn’t a bad plan but there was one ingredient missing… KIA’s. The VC weren’t taking any (or at least not enough to make a difference).



This unexpected move by the Allies presented a dilemna. If I attempted to win by reaching 201 controlled population, and didn’t make it, there was a chance I wouldn’t have enough reserve for a decent invasion during the end-game phase. If I continued on the path of steady VC pressure, the odds of losing go way up. It would be difficult to drive out the U.S. if they planned on keeping comittment that low. And I don’t believe Saigon can be captured if the U.S. is still in country. I’ve never heard of it happening or read about it in an AAR. To me, it appeared that the chances of an early victory via population control were better than the chances of convincing a stubbornly inactive U.S. to go home through sustained Offensives.



So the decision was made. We would change course and attempt a sudden death victory through population control (which is kind of what the NLF attempted during Tet). This would require numerous changes to my operational doctrine. First, there would be no scaling back of the VC. The battalions will be max’d out each season and I’ll start to build the regiments as finances permit. The NVA will have to wait, although they will probably be needed later on. Also, no further Offensives will be attempted. It just doesn’t make sense now. The VC are going to be travelling the countryside looking for people to convert to the cause. They can’t be sidetracked with attacking ARVN outposts. A population victory is more difficult than it sounds. The NLF can get to 180 easy enough, but those last 20 points are hard to come by. So finally, the VC are going to have to abandon good defensive tactics and flood the populated areas in IV Corps.



Since the VC battalion countermix was already on board from last season, all I recruited this time was a couple regiments. I withdrew all the NVA and NVA replacements, and built the Trail 2 levels. Also increased the Air Defense. I was not having much luck getting Trail supply through so for next season I allocated 14 points to Sea Supply. The good news is that the VC supply pool was up to 67 so battalions could be recruited anywhere.



The last item of interest here is the VC draft level. Last season it was 140 and NLF population was 141. So we were on the verge of going over. This season the draft level rose to 148 while the population went to 160. This was important because it means I had at least 1 or 2 more seasons of VC recruitment before I have to start spending comittment for personnel. As it turned out, VC draft would not exceed population until Winter. Those extra 2 seasons of low cost recruitment allowed the VC divisions to ramp up to full strength much quicker.



Operations



The VC started the turn in poor position from last season’s Offensive. This is nothing new. Often, the season after an Offensive is more deadly for the VC than the Offensive itself. In this case, I had the additional burden of having to migrate the VC to swing provinces (instead of just putting them in good defensive terrain).



Thus, this season involved a lot of VC strat movement. I probably put Claudio to sleep with all the shuffling around I had to do. Most of the VC in III Corps (see photo from previous season report) shifted to more populous provinces. The VC in I and II Corps stayed in the mountains and jungle and went unmolested this season.



Most of the Allied effort was expended in IV Corps. That is where the population battle was going to be won or lost. It also happens to be where it’s easiest to KIA VC. VC casualties went up, but not by much (20 KIAs, with 9 of those politicals).



I didn’t take any screenshots for this season’s report because the overall situation had not changed much from last season.



FALL 1966



Interphase



SVN population held steady at 200. This was not totally unexpected. The VC were still scattered and in poor position from the Offensive in spring. It would take some time before they could starting converting population.



The U.S. sent 117 air points against the Trail and North during the strategic bombing phase. That justified my decision last season to allocate 14 Sea Supply and 0 Trail. But I would not be able to win this war with Sea Supply alone. So during the recruitment phase I built the Trail 2 more levels and increased the Air Defense again. With the Trail strong enough now to withstand the bombing, and with the VC supply pool surpassing 100, we no longer needed Sea Supply to sustain our efforts in the south. Starting this season I would cease Sea Supply altogether, and run 20 points of Trail Supply every 3 or 4 seaons, whatever was needed.



I haven’t mentioned SVN politics lately. Between coups, captured capitals, and declining popular support, SVN’s morale had been going down steadily for the past year. It now stood at 68. The U.S. did not allocate any economic aide this season so that meant that there would be a column shift for pacification next season. ARVN effectiveness continued to be above average. But a cumulation of events had driven the loyalties of all 2-star leaders below 9. Here’s what the ARVN leadership looked like at the end of the politics phase (ineffective counters removed for clarity).







For recruitment, the Allies withdrew 5 CPs, bringing the total U.S. comittment level back down to 175. I don’t think the Allies recognized the danger at this point. That is an advantage one has having previously completed campaign games. You are able to notice when something’s not right.



As for NLF recuitment, we rebuilt the VC that were destroyed last season. I also rebuilt the NVA 1st division and sent them down the Trail to Box #4 (opposite Thua Thien). I had run some numbers in my pacification spreadsheet and realized that I’m going to need the big provinces to pull this off. Of the 9 largest provinces, 6 were already under full NLF control or close to it. 2 were still under Allied control but had started to swing. The holdout was Thua Thien . A medium-size large-population province that is difficult to turn. VC couldn’t do it alone. My best bet was to invade with the NVA and capture Hue. But that would still require a couple more turns of preparation. The NVA heading down the trail was the beginning of that preparation.



Operations



The Allies started putting some pressure on the VC camped out in the central highlands. But the VC held their ground. No longer would they disperse or run away. The Allies did not usually press the attack. Even if they had been more aggressive, they just didn’t have the resources to stop the VC from converting the population.



As with previous seasons, the main Allied effort was in IV Corps. And they were having some success. Delta population levels hadn’t changed much since the Spring. I was doing well in the center of the country. But not here. So I decided that next season I would complete the mobilization of the VC divisions and start pressing harder on the border provinces (Kien Giang, Chau Doc, Kien Phong, Kien Tuong).



In the end-of-season screenshot below I’ve placed a label in each province showing the current Allied controlled population. As you can see, there is a lot of population to be had in IV Corps. The easy pickings in the central highlands will get me most of the way there, but not all. I’m going to have to make some headway in a large province as previously discussed, or flood the delta (no pun intended) with VC and start turning some provinces there.







WINTER 1966



Interphase



The Allies lost 8 population points, bringing their total to 192. I attribute this to a combination of the VC having had an opportunity to re-deploy from the Spring Offensive, and SVN morale dropping below 70 (thereby causing a column shift in the pacification table).



The Allies bombed the Trail and North with over 100 air points again. I had committed 20 points to Trail supply. One was lost to bombing and the surviving 19 converted to 171 supplies. Despite the difficulty of supplying the VC in this manner, the supply pool was now well stocked and we wouldn’t have to make another supply run for a couple seasons.



SVN leadership continued to crack under the deteriorating situation. The government was unstable this season. In some ways, instability is worse than a coup. Thieu remained and all leaders’ loyalty went down. The low national morale caused leader loyalty to drop again, while the instability reduced ARVN effectiveness (modifier to die roll). SVN was locked in the downward spiral of a vicious cycle. Only a massive influx of aid from the U.S. could put them back on their feet.



But it was not to be. The U.S. did not bring in any new comittment this season. They possibly believed that if they held on to IV Corps and the other remaining Allied controlled provinces they could weather the storm.



We rebuilt the KIA’d VC from last season and mobilized four more VC regiments. With the NLF population now at 168, I was able to squeeze in one more season of recruitment before exceeding the draft level. Starting next season I would have to pay for draft level increases. Financially, we were on solid ground. I wasn’t strong enough yet to commit the NVA. But it was the VC who would be bearing the brunt of the effort anyway. They were ready.



Operations



It was a strangely quiet season as far as combat goes. The Allies made some attacks in Binh Thuan and IV Corps, but pretty much left me alone everywhere else. The VC in I, II, and III Corps were already where I wanted them, and mostly unmoved from last season. No reason to attract attention by moving if its not required.



In IV Corps the VC were able to occupy some key terrain. VC divisions held the border areas of Kien Giang, Kien Phong, and Kien Tuong. There were several other VC battalions in cultivated hexes throughout the delta. The Allies did what they could with what they had. But their self-imposed spending cap of 175 CPs was certainly starting to impact operations. Here’s a shot of IV Corps after the season ended.







1966 year end vital stats:



U.S. Morale - 464

Commitment - 175

SVN Morale - 64

SVN Draft level - 94

Controlled Population - 192

NVA Morale - 156

Commitment - 155

VC Draft Level - 186

Controlled Population - 168

VC Supply Pool - 225

Dorset This is an awesome read of a game that I have on my shelf for the last 30 years, but have never played it properly...something to add to the bucket list...



Please keep it going - can't wait how this continues! Posted Tue Apr 17, 2018 1:40 pm

Posted Tue Apr 17, 2018 1:40 pm QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

Indiana Great write up again! Interesting your offensive in this game was nearly identical to ours but my response was very different than your FWA opponent.



I am now convinced all those NVA points you withdrew last season have been converted to VC supply. Posted Tue Apr 17, 2018 5:15 pm

Posted Tue Apr 17, 2018 5:15 pm QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

