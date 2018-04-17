|
“You have my hat and plume. I have your best coat. I have the honor to propose a cartel for the fair exchange of the prisoners…” – JEB Stuart, 1862.
This brief scenario is designed to simulate JEB Stuart’s famous cavalry raid to the north and east of the main Army of Virginia body.
Historical context
From the game rulebook.. “The nearby Orange and Alexandria Railroad bridge across Cedar Run was the objective of JEB Stuart’s 22 August 1862 cavalry raid during the Second Manassas campaign. Although Stuart failed to destroy the bridge, he captured a great deal of paraphernalia from Pope’s headquarters tent – including the Union general’s full-dress overcoat”.
Additionally, from Walter Coffey’s website, “…Lee approved Stuart’s request to lead the cavalry on a raid of Pope’s supply line. Stuart’s 1,500 troopers and two guns moved farther up the Rappahannock than either army, crossing at the unguarded Waterloo Bridge. He planned to cut the Orange & Alexandria Railroad, the main Federal supply line, by destroying the Cub Run bridge near Catlett’s Station, 10 miles behind Federal lines.
The Confederates arrived outside the station around 7:30 p.m., where they captured the Federal pickets. They learned from the prisoners that this was Pope’s headquarters, and a contraband guided them to his tent. Pope was on an inspection, but Stuart raided the tent and made off with Pope’s dress coat, dispatch book, and $350,000 in greenbacks from the army’s payroll chest.
Stuart saw this raid partly as revenge for the Federal ambush a few days before, but he was pleasantly surprised by such a large bounty. He left a note for Pope: “You have my hat and plume. I have your best coat. I have the honor to propose a cartel for the fair exchange of the prisoners…”
Covered by a thunderstorm, the Confederates rode into the heavily stocked supply depot, hollering the “Rebel yell,” capturing many Federals in their camps, and sending others fleeing. Stuart’s men cut the telegraph line, but they could not burn the bridge due to the rain.
The Confederates captured over 200 Federals (many of them Pope’s staff officers) and thousands of dollars’ worth of supplies before riding back to their lines. More importantly, Pope’s dispatch book contained copies of all the messages he sent or received from the past week. Stuart’s raid indicated that Pope’s efforts to protect his left made his right vulnerable. It also indicated that once McClellan’s Federals arrived to reinforce him, Pope’s army could double Lee’s.
Pope learned of Stuart’s raid late that night, along with news that part of Major General Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson’s force had crossed the Rappahannock at Sulphur Springs. He consulted with Halleck and resolved to turn Lee’s right flank, just as Lee planned to turn Pope’s right. Meanwhile, Porter’s corps arrived at Falmouth, 20 miles from Pope’s left at Kelly’s Ford on the Rappahannock.
Stuart’s troopers returned to their lines the next day, where Stuart shared the information he had learned with Lee. Pope’s captured coat was sent to Richmond, where it was put on public display. Lee quickly began devising a plan to destroy Pope’s army before it could join with McClellan’s.”
At the start of the game – layout and organization of the various Corps as well as notable Confederate objectives.
The Scenario’s “No Ride Zone” is there for a reason – historically, that territory was well defended by at least 4 Union Corps – Sigel’s, Banks’, McDowell’s and Reno’s.
Stuart’s famous raid north and over Waterloo Bridge was necessary as the only available path.
Scenario Setup
Game Length: 3 Turns. August 22-24, 1862
Force (Manpower) Comparison: Union 2MP vs. Confederate 3MP.
Special Rules:
• Only Confederate Player may take actions on 1st day. No initiative rolls necessary.
• F .Lee may not perform Extended March on 1st day.
• F. Lee’s Artillery value is 0.
• F. Lee may not enter/retreat within 4 hexes of Rappahannock Station (2414)
• F. Lee may not enter/retreat adjaced to Fox’s Mill (2111) or Foxville (2109)
• No entrenchment allowed by either player.
Victory Conditions
• VP earned by Confederacy for damaging either Catlett’s Station (3307) or Warrenton Station (3108).
• VP earned for Confederacy for ending game in Waterloo (1905) or White Sulphur Springs (2007)
Otherwise, +1VP/-1VP earned for standard Manpower losses on either side due to combat and/or marches.
Ultimately, the Union wins if they can keep the Confederacy to +6VP or fewer.
Day 1/3: August 22, 1862
Since Stuart can perform the Activate Corps Leader each turn with F.Lee, this action will be assumed each phase, unless otherwise noted. (This will add +3 Movement Factors to each dice roll).
F.Lee is limited to no greater than F2 the first day, which gives Stuart two phases to move as far as possible.
#1 Stuart ACL (w/ F. Lee), DR ‘1-3’ for 7MP. (S1913-N1730)
#2 Stuart ACL (w/ F. Lee), DR ‘6-6’ for 15MP. (N1730-N3030)
Yes, rolling boxcars on the 2nd action phase will greatly aid Stuart’s chances to maximize RR damage on the 2nd day.
End of Day 1. During the Recovery Phase, F. Lee returns to F0.
Day 2/3: August 23, 1862
The two Union cavalry regiments wake up the next morning to see that JEB and his Brigade of 1500 have ridden 22 miles up and around their positions and now threatens Catlett Station (some 10 miles to their east) and the key bridge there over the Cedar Run river.
#3(3,6) Stuart ACL (w/ F. Lee), DR ‘1-1’ for 5MP. (N3030-N3330). Enters Catlett Station.
#4(4,5) F. Lee goes to F2 and Damages Catlett’s Station RR.
** 3VP for Confederacy **
#5(1,1) Stuart ACL (w/ F. Lee) goes to F3 and Extended March. DR ‘3’ for No Effect.
DR ‘5-4’ for 12MP. (N3330-N2426), entering Warrenton Junction.
The Confederate player now has to make a decision – stop at F3 and recover or press on to F4 with one more action on this day. He decides to press on – checking over the rules, one can damage a RR station at F3 without Extended March or other immediate, negative effect.
#6(1,5) F. Lee goes to F4 and Damages Warrenton Junction RR.
** 3VP for Confederacy **
At this point, the Confederates can make no more moves on this day. All subsequent Activation Segments go to the Union.
#7 1st Marylanders, CAV, 5MP (N2182-N1928), moving into Waterloo.
Granite monument to the First Maryland Cavalry Regiment – this one at Gettysburg. The 1st Marylanders would take part in 62 engagements before the end of the war. Their next major action occurred at 2nd Bull Run, roughly one week after this Scenario’s events.
At this point, there is little the Union Cavalry should do but defend. The Confederate player already has 6VP and needs but 1 more VP to claim Scenario victory. This can come from either occupying Waterloo or White Sulphur Springs OR eliminating either Union regiment.
Both sides pass their Segment Activation opportunities and the Action Cycle is ended.
Recovery: 1st MD goes to F0. F. Lee goes to F2.
Positions at the end of the second day. Two town’s RR are damaged, but Stuart isn’t quite done with his mayhem. Union cavalry moves north to defend Waterloo.
Day 3/3: August 24, 1862
#8(6,1) The Union wins the initiative; they consider moving closer and defending territory across a creek (say, N2127 or N2228) but there is too good a road network around these towns and Stuart has too much movement ability. They may likely ride around the Union defenders and capture one of the two remaining towns. Union stays put and passes on the initiative.
Stuart ACL (w/ F. Lee), DR ‘5-2’ for 10MP
Goes to F3, Extended March and rolls ‘6’. F. Lee is Disorganized.
They move (N2426-N2027, 4MP) and attacks the 1st MD Cavalry in (N1928) with Normal Attack (another 4MP).
Combat value of 2 vs. 1 and net modifier of +4. After die rolls (see Combat Detail Spreadsheet at bottom for more information) final results are “Da/Dr”
The 1st Marylanders are Disorganized, F4 and must retreat (1928-1930).
F. Lee is already Disorganized, F4 and advances (2027-1928), occupying Waterloo.
#9 4th New York Cavalry, 11MP (2030-2028, 2MP) and attacks F. Lee with Prepared Attack. Net modifiers are -3 and a Union dr of ‘2’ with Confederate dr of ‘6’ spells doom for the Union. Results are “2D/-“.
The 4th NY, with only 1 Manpower, is eliminated.
** 1VP for Confederacy **
The 1st MD, already at F4 can take no action.
Stuart, occupying Waterloo at the end of the 3rd day gets:
** 2VP for Confederacy **
The game ends with Confederate Victory.
Combat Detail Spreadsheet
Result
Net Confederate Victory Points: +9 for “Confederate Substantive Victory”
Impressions
The game’s map roadwork lend itself well to the obvious “re-creation” of Stuart’s original path. Victory comes to Stuart due to better-than-average die rolls. The extra +3MP per ACL makes all the difference, since it takes precious time to damage Catlett’s Station and Warrenton Station.
This was a fun scenario to play through – mostly as an opportunity to read through the actual history and get a better sense of the raid’s scope and ultimate tactical and psychological results.
Finally, see this link here:
https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/1950430/stuarts-raid-22-24-...
For another playthough of this Scenario – quite well done in VASSAL – using the game and rules from the upgraded Stonewall Jackson’s Way II.
|