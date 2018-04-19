|
Mission two for our intrepid Hellenic crew!
To see what happened to our first bomber please see the following:
Hellene Queen first mission
Bomber: B-24D 'Athena Polias'
Date: 11/43, Week 1
Base: Foggia, Italy
Crew:
Lt. Stratis - Bombardier
Lt. Papadapoulos - Navigator
Capt. Nikitas - Pilot
Lt. Angelis - Copilot
MSgt. Contos - Top Turret/Flight Engineer
Sgt. Galatas - Radio
Sgt. Pulos - Ball Turret
Sgt. Mellas - Left Waist Gunner
Sgt. Thanos - Right Waist Gunner
Sgt. Zika - Tail Gunner
Mission: 2
Target: Sofia, Bulgaria - Marshalling Yards - Zone 9
Escort: Ingress Zones 1-9 Poor, Egress 9-7 Poor, 7-2 Good
High Cell #10: N/E
Having all been returned to duty in time for the next week's mission, we were proud to receive our replacement bomber. The crew wasted no time in commissioning the nose art and christened her Athena Polias (Athena the Protector).
Commissioned artwork for our new bomber 'Athena Polias'
Overall this was a largely uneventful mission, of 18 zones we had 7 with 0 enemy fighter waves. By the time we reached the target we had only one fighter, a Fw-190 actually connect with us causing us the following damage:
Tail - Right Rudder
Tail - Tail Plane - NE
SD x 5
Everything else was either shot down or driven off and not able to land shots due to their negative modifiers.
Over the Target we had 50% cloud cover with zero flak, Stratis put the bombs on target with a 20% hit rate. As we turned around we saw some light but ineffectual flak.
On egress over the Yugoslavia/Bulgarian border we picked up Good escort coverage in the form of P-47's who proceeded to immediately go to town on anything the Luftwaffe threw up at us. The escorts drove off a total of 7 fighters.
P-47 escorts doing work against Fw-190's
Again what fighters got through were ineffectual in their attacks.
We landed in nice clear weather with nary a complication.
Of 13 total kill claims 7.3 were awarded as follows:
Navigator Papadapoulos +.83 kills (2.83 running total)
Top Turret Gunner MSgt. Contos +2.5 kills (6 running total)
Left Waist Gunner Sgt. Mellas +1 kill
Right Waist Gunner Sgt. Thanos +1 kill
Tail Gunner Sgt. Zika +2 kills (2.3 running total)
MSgt. Contos was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for the confirmation of his 5th and 6th aerial victories and becoming an 'Ace' gunner.
Athena Polias Nose Mission/Kill Markings after Mission 2
2 Successful missions, 13.6 credited kills
Flight path of Athena Polias
Thoughts:
Dare I say, besides the flight time a Milk Run. Perhaps a positive indicator for our new bomber and her name. Nice to have such a mission after the nail biter the first one was. Of course without the good escort we would have had 7 more fighters toying with us.
