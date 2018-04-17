|
October 1806, Saxony.
The Emperor Napoléon 1er has prepared a large plan to turn the whole Prussian army, cut it off from its bases and from its Russian allies. Hidden by the Thuringe forest, the Grande Armée remained hidden until it could deal the decisive blow.
8 - 9 October 1806
Quickly, the right wing (Soult, Ney) start to move north, heading toward Leipzig ; while the center (Bernadotte, Davout) was marching toward Iéna with the purpose of blocking the advance of the main Prussian army. On the left wing, Lannes was awaiting more information of several Prussian divisions spotted in the vicinity.
But on the Prussian side, le Duke of Brunswick quickly found that he had to gain time. He ordered Hohenlohe to concentrate his army around Schleiz, where he should be able to fight the French attempts to cross the river in a good position.
On the evening of October, 9th, Hohenlohe had concentrated his division with Tauentzien, for a total of 28,000 infantry and 5,000 cavalry a bit north of Schleiz, where Davout and Bernadotte would soon meet with a total of 45.000 infantry and 5,000 cavalry.
The main Prussian army was awaiting in the vicinity of Saalfed.
VP 11
10 - 11 october 1806
Between Schleiz and Neustadt, Bernadotte and Davout corps fought what was supposed to be an easy battle ; but the Prussians held the ground the whole day on october, 10th : the French lost 7,000 killed and wounded, the Prussian over 3,000. Both French corps had to retreat toward Schleiz.
(for the record, there's one French dice missing, but which was a 1-fatigue result)
Understanding the difficulties of his Corps, Napoléon sent a message to Soult, ordering him to Schleiz. Ney was to proceed north as ordered before. Meanwhile, Brunswick reinforced Hohenlohe with Blucher cavalry and moved with the main army close to Davout and Bernadotte.
At this moment, Davout knew he was in a very dangerous position and sent messages to Napoléon, asking him to rush north. But Napoléon seemed to be awaiting the best moment to make his move.
PV 13
12 - 13 October 1806
Reinforced by Soult, Davout and Bernadotte attacked Hohenlohe army on the same battlefield of the 10th. The French had 63,000 infantry and 7,500 cavalry fighting 28,000 infantry and 14,000 cavalry of the Prussian army. This new battle was a bloody draw, with 10,000 casualties on both side ; but the Prussian army was close to collapse, the morale quickly falling down. However, Brunswick expected such a result - or a new victory - and cut Davout's army's retreat by positionning the main army at Schleiz.
Napoléon was still moving slowly north and the Prussians were very confident despite the ten thousands of prisonners left to the French.
(taken at the end of turn)
On the left, after several moves and counter-moves, Marshal Lannes crushed Ruchel corps in the Thuringe forest ending Ruchel and Weimar attempt to flank the French army. A poor attempt was made by Louis but Lannes didn't even cared about it.
PV 11
14 - 15 October 1806
The moment Napoléon was waiting had arrived : the Prussian army was over confident and only looking at Davout force. But the French reserve marched 60 kilometers in one day and Napoléon arrived on Brunswick rear on October, 14th. Napoléon had Augereau's Corps, the Imperial Guard and the Cavalry Reserve of Murat, a force of 21,000 infantry and 25,000 cavalry. Brunswick had his main corps and Kalkreuth division, a force of 38,500 infantry and 5,000 cavalry.
Surprised by Napoléon's move, Brunswick took very poor positions and gave very wrong tactical commands. He was crushed.
In the pursuit, Kalkreuth's division was completely annihilated. The Prussian had lost 12,000 casualties and 10,000 prisonners to the French. The remnants of Brunswick army retreated to Jena.
On the same day, Davout launched a new attack : Hohenlohe's army was not able to fight anymore and quickly collapsed, routing toward Jena, loosing 10,000 casualties and equal number of prisonners.
The campaign was over with a decisive French victory.
So...
The opening of this campaign was a mess for me. Things went horribly wrong and Napoléon was moving as fast as an old senator. My first battle, which was supposed to be an easy success was a defeat and the main Prussian group managed to join the area quickly. Then, I had a choice. Stay on my position but maybe fight the whole Prussian army or try another fight against Hohenlohe (who had lost a die). A bloody draw, but the Prussian army was in a very bad position : first of all, it had only 3 dice remaining and the fatigue was extreme (Skirmish / sacrifice cards). But my own group was also tired. Luckily, the Prussian player draw a nice '2' card and he could move only to the next location with his two corps.
On the last turn, finally, I got lucky with Napoléon, which was my very first activation of the turn. I got the card I needed to fight Brunswick. Then, I get extremely lucky on the fight and the pursuit : Kalkreuth was destroyed, Brunswick was very close to be obliterated. Then, the Prussian wanted to withdraw with Hohenlohe, but with a pile of 3 units, he couldn't. So I could butcher it a bit more...In one turn, everything was over.
A truly agressive Prussian can achieve a good position against forward isolated french forces. But if he can't deal the killing blow quickly, he will lose the momentum and the French, stronger in the end, will take the edge.
Very nice game, great components !
New game yesterday night with a friend who took the French.
He started by quickly concentrating the corps of Bernadotte and Davout on one side and Ney and Soult on the other, both groups being very close. Napoléon moved to join Lannes. But two days of heavy rains slowed down his moves and Lannes was not as active as he should have been ; blocking the Emperor. He brought back Napoléon with the cavalry and the Guard on the road to Hof. Meanwhile, his two main groups were moving north from Schleiz.
I had the King of Prussia with Brunswick and Kalkreuth at Neustadt and Hohenlohe, Tauentzien and Blucher at Mittel. I knew at this moment that those two groups were tired after their moves.
He had Davout and Bernadotte attack at Mittel, with 4 dice against 6 for the Prussians who won the battle (with 4 losses !! an incredible result) while Soult and Ney attacked at Neustadt with 3 dice against 5 with a new defeat. But most importantly, those 4 corps had now all over 5 fatigue and lost a SP at the end of the turn : it was enough to bring me to 20 VP with an immediate Prussian victory.
As I told him, he relied too much on Davout and on the good French dice and cards. Nice play all around, winning for a too aggressive French. I think he should have waited a turn to reduce his fatigue and bring back Napoléon a bit closer.
Cross-posted from Consimworld:
[..] this time I had the French, who got off to a slow start, because of rain and traffic jams. The Prussians had screened their forces with vedettes, but very soon Lannes and Davout were on their way to Erfurt, leaving the rest of the army to catch up behind. Davout's corps sneaked into empty Erfurt and when the Prussians, led by their king, tried to fall on Lannes' corps, Davout marched to the sound of guns and the enemies found themselves outmatched and repulsed (to no loss to the French).
While the combatants had to stop and reorganize, Napoleon gathered the core of his army, with Augereau, Soult and Murat and force marched to the rescue of his vanguard. Meanwhile, von Rüchel reoccupied Erfurt, left free by Davout. Reluctant to engage the French, the Prussians dithered, defendinging the bridges between Erfurt and Lepizig, sending Louis on the road to Bamberg, and finally extracting von Rüchel's corps before the French arrived.
He was not fast enough, as Murat, Napoleon and Davout caught up with him and cleanly destroyed the whole corps. Prince Louis had discovered that Bamberg was not just screened by vedettes, but also defended by Bernadotte and when Bessières fell back on his rear, he fled.
At the very last moment, Ney who had been slow to start and was progressing on the way to Leipzig, fell on the city and found himself facing two Prussian corps (one marched to the sound of guns), which he routed, winning the city and the game.
Final Prussian score: 3 for holding onto Halle + 4 turns where the Prussians occupied 3 objectives + 1 loss for Ney - 10 losses for Prussia = -2. The game was tense to the very end, and could have turned differently, had le rougeaud (Ney) not been a little lucky. The Prussians were turned by rapidly advancing French corps and had a hard time catching up - the first engagement of the campaign was a disaster for them, tiring two corps and losing men to no effect. Like les Maréchaux , the game uses events to give tactical bonuses, so we found ourselves hoarding the good cards to pull a march to the sound of guns at the right time, or to add the critical die. My opponent twas pleasantly surprised at how interesting the game is for the Prussians as well, as they are less mobile and pack less punch, but still have a fair chance of winning, the French having very little time to achieve their objectives..
