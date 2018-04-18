|
-
M St
Australia
Unspecified
-
These are two face-to-face playthroughs of the Prochorovka scenario with Chris. Keep in mind that this is the opening scenario for the game, so in character rather like a vignette - it picks out part of the struggle that day but is in no way the full battle. It is depicted basically as hordes of tanks cruising around trying to grab the village, but still serves to drive home the key Tank Leader lesson, that these are actually formed units trying to operate with cohesion.
We noted with surprise that the scenario description contradicts itself on the length of the scenario. It is given as "7 turns" but in the victory conditions it says to check "at the end of the eighth turn". Given that it's a close range slugfest we decided that seven turns is enough.
The first photo is in mid-game, with the Germans sort of converging towards "Prochorovka" (played on the map by the village labeled Belikovo). The setup dice meant that only a single Russian parent formation could actually set up in Prochorovka directly, so most of them try to attrit the Germans drilling in on the objective.
The second one shows the situation before the last turn, with only the Tigers, one Panther, and one Pz IV remaining on the German side. The Germans won, with the Tigers wiping out the Russians in Belikovo.
This is the setup for the return match.
Start of the last turn.
In that game, the German only entered Prochorovka on the last turn, but had suffered no attrition so at the end there were no Russians left and the Germans had taken no losses. I note that we've had this going the other way as well when I played this in the 90s
[First posted in the Tank Leader topic on CSW in 2008.]
-
|