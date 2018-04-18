|
Preface:
This scenario can work fine as a standalone, using HoNA + HoNA Battle Generator with my desert raiders counterset. But it's ultimately meant to be part of a campaign that uses Long Range Desert Group (Decision Games) to manage the wider action.
Let's say I set out from base with a single operational unit: an LRDG half-patrol. I play the Decision Games operational campaign normally until I reveal an Objective in the space for Mersa Brega.
It’s a real Objective, and I draw an Event Card. It’s an OPFOR card: “Supply Convoy”
Instead of using the scenario named on the card and the operational game's abstracted dice-chucking combat system, I want to use the HoNA desert raiders mod to set up a tactical battle.
Here’s where the mod takes over.
Parameters and setup:
As directed by the card, I roll 1 die and divide by 2 to get the OPFOR size (result = 1), so I’ll gain 1 Op if I win this battle.
Next I would roll a die on a special table (to come) to see what type of scenario this will be. Ultimately there would be about 12 scenario types, covering things like raids, roadblocks, route reconnaissance and meeting engagements. The chart will offer a scenario that’s appropriate for the terrain type (so you wouldn't see something as unrealistic as tanks in the deep desert) and the region of the map (deep desert, coastal road, and the Western Desert -- which is everything in between). Let’s say my dieroll generates the one I’m testing now: Scenario a. Hit and Run, a classic night raid on an enemy base.
The Hit and Run scenario has me roll to see which Axis nationality I'll face (5 = odd number, Italian). The scenario says the defending Italians will be a garrison. And it will be a small one because of the force size dieroll I made earlier. Here's the OOB:
The scenario was designed to be best played solo with British Commonwealth as the human side, so while the LnLT Solo Module isn’t required I plan to use it, too.
This small battle will be a one-mapper. (medium would use two maps and large would use four), and I use the Battle Generator to pick one at random. I roll 8, so it’s Map 43, a hill map. The scenario says the orientation is vertical, and I roll using the Battle Generator to learn Column O will be at the north end.
Next I’ll define Target Hexes where the raid objectives will be. There are two Target Hexes per map in a small-sized battle; J7 is mandatory as the first one, and I roll 1d6 for the second one. The roll is 1 so the second Target Hex will be I3.
What will I be tasked to destroy in those locations? For that I need to pick two markers from the pool of eight desert raiders objectives.
The first pick goes to the #1 Target Hex (J7). It’s a Radio Tower. The second pick goes to the #2 Target Hex (I3). It’s an airfield. Because it’s an airfield I deploy a small-battle’s worth (3 parked Italian aircraft) in a row starting adjacent to the marker. There’s sufficient flat ground there for an airfield – if there hadn’t been, I’d have needed to redraw for a different marker.
My raid will enter from the south end of the map and will need to destroy all three aircraft and the radio tower, otherwise it’s an Axis victory.
There’s no turn limit in this scenario. Fortunately for me, the small version of this scenario has no barbed wire perimeter in my way -- a medium battle would have wire, and a large battle would have both wire and mines. But I not only have to destroy all the objectives; I also need to exit all my surviving units off the north mapedge.
The Italians set up first. But wait -- where are the units??? As it turns out, the only Italian counters that deploy at the start are four sentries (four for small battle, six for medium, eight for large). I make my own best decision for where the sentries should deploy.
Since there’s only 2-hex visibility at night the sentries are pulled into a perimeter on either side of the planes that covers the flightline but leaves some opportunities for covered approaches along the E or W edges.
Now I take the OOB for a small Italian garrison and arrange the counters into a row of stacks offmap – the largest stacks legally allowed, to make the smallest possible number of stacks. These stay asleep and out of play until an alarm is triggered.
The first major decision for me is whether to go in hard with guns blazing, or to use stealth. Any sentry who spots an enemy unit will sound an alarm, and that brings all the Italian units onto the map at once. I can enter a vehicle on my mapedge, but it has to stop there -– if it moves, the engine noise will trigger an alarm. Any shots I take going in would also trigger an alarm and get my men spotted.
The downside of stealthy is the longer time it takes. Each Italian impulse, one new Italian stack will appear in a randomly determined hex. As long as an alarm hasn’t sounded they’ll remain fixed in place -– but this means I could be sneaking along a route and a new Italian position could suddenly appear in the dark, even right inside my own hex!
The defenders aren’t particularly numerous or heavily armed. I could charge in with my men mounted and rake that line of planes with all my truck-mounted MGs as I drive by – a tactic perfected by the SAS, especially after acquired their own armed jeeps.
But the problem is that radio tower. A tower on the ground can be destroyed with an overrun, which is faster than planting an explosive. But this tower happens to be on the rooftop of a heavy-construction building. So I’ll need men on foot to enter, secure it, plant a bomb and get out fast. That’s more easily done if I don’t have to risk fighting my way in or getting shot on the way out.
I choose the historical way that the LRDG more often did it: stealth. I like my chances best on the W side of the map. Sneak up through the grove of trees with a wall on my right flank for cover, then quickly melee the sentry at G1. (Sentries get meleed at an automatic 5:1 odds. Succeed and they’re eliminated with no alarm sounded; fail and the alarm sounds, bringing the garrison immediately to life.)
My next decision is what size and composition of force to use in this raid with.
At maximum I could use the entire LRDG half-Patrol that entered this operational map space. But the scenario allows me to leave some of my available units out of the battle – and that’s a good idea if I’m playing a campaign.
Why? Because if I put all my vehicles at risk I might not have any way to get back across the desert to base. There’s no point in risking my radio truck, or losing the 20mm truck that my patrol will need for anti-aircraft defense on the route home. Also, the more units on the map, the greater the chance somebody will blunder into an enemy position or get spotted. Historically, the LRDG would leave a portion of their men and vehicles at a concealed rendezvous point several hours’ drive from a raid point, camouflaged in a wadi or escarpment if possible.
I decide on a raid team consisting of Capt. Crichton-Stuart (with drawn Charismatic skill) and three half-squads – one for each objective and the third one for reserve and security. The security unit will enter on one MG truck, remain in its entry hex and stay mounted, at first.
Battle highlights
Turn 1:
Initiative British Commonwealth (automatic per scenario).
My full force activates and enters.
Italian impulse: Since no alarm yet, roll to enter first Italian stack. The first stack appears at the end of the row of aircraft, in a sangar -- A good position that immediately complicates things for the raiders.
Turn 2:
British initiative. Crichton-Stuart’s stack moves to the end of the olive grove at D1, the jumping-off point for next turn’s melee attempt on the sentry in G1.
Italian impulse: Second and final Italian stack rolls for entry: It’s in the E4 road (or in this case, runway) hex.
So all the garrison positions have now been accounted for. With both stacks starting in that concentrated area at the SE end of the runway, my plan to hook around and attack the row of aircraft from the NE end is looking even better.
Turn 3: Italians have initiative, but no spottable hexes and no alarm yet so they pass.
Time to melee the sentry in G1. Crichton-Stuart activates one half-squad in his D1 stack to stealth-move and melee – they have to move through two open hexes at half-speed, which gets them only halfway there and gives the sentry two rolls to see if he spots them first (on 3 or less dieroll).
First hex move -- The spotting roll is 1, SPOTTED! The Sentry shouts the alarm and vanishes into the night. All the sentries are instantly removed from play. At this point the entire garrison would enter the map, but they've all been placed already.
Crichton-Stuart’s stack is out of movement allowance, so it has to stop and is stuck in the open for now. Fortunately there’s no illumination yet, so no Italians can see what the commotion’s all about. The covering half-squad back in the treeline activates to take the sentry’s vacated clump of trees hex and grab a bit of cover. The reserve squad in the truck remains in place and the British are done.
Turn 4:
Allied initiative. Crichton-Stuart and his half-squad activate and bound past the clump of trees to the darkened airfield and end adjacent to the northwesternmost aircraft.
Italian segment: The Alarm sounded, so they can activate and move normally and no longer have a 4 Morale penalty. Sgt. Fondnest in E4 activates himself to try firing a starshell, but he fails. While he utters some salty Sicilian oaths and fumbles around in the dark for the flare pistol, units in his stack do a Low Crawl one hex up the flight line into F5, using the planes’ undercarriages for the only available cover.
Back to the Brits. Now the special abilities of the LRDG come into their own. The security half-squad in the MG truck activates for Hit and Run movement. It moves 6 of its 9 allowed ½ MAs to drive to F3, where it can see the entire row of aircraft. The men man their pivot-mounted MGs and let fly their special mix of ball, tracer and incendiary ammo at the plane where the Italians are low-crawling in the same hex.
Result = Shaken; the plane is destroyed and aflame.
The blazing plane – just like a starshell – now illuminates the target hex and all the hexes around it. The truck zooms away, evading opportunity fire from a Breda 37 MG.
I move the supporting half-squad from the clump of trees at G1 to make a beeline in the dark for the radio tower hex (I7).
Turn 5.
British initiative. The truck will Hit & Run move again. It targets the Italian infantry stack in the illuminated burning plane hex. The truck uses both MGs on them and eliminates the entire stack.
The truck, having fired, moves its remaining 9 MP to swing around the flight line and take up a position in the scrub of Hex H5.
Italian impulse: Trying again to fire starshell, leader aims at the hex H5 containing the truck. Success! The flare arcs over H5 and illuminates the area.
Crichton-Stuart’s hex activates. Since the entire flight line is now illuminated, there’s no point in entering H4 to plant a Lewes Bomb. Instead the captain himself throws the charge into the adjacent hex containing the plane and blows it up.
The race for the radio tower
British half-squad in J4 activates to move into enter the building hex (J7) where the radio tower is on the roof. The Italian stack in E5 sees the threat and also moves toward the Radio Tower hex.
Turn 6:
The Italian sergeant mans the Breda 37 in E4 and fires at Capt. Crichton-Stuart but misses.
British impulse: The LRDG truck fires, misses, then continues reversing into darkness and stops in J5 to cover the final phase of the raid.
Italian impulse: The 1-5-4-5 unit on the hill in G7 activates to fire on the LRDG half-squad in G3. FP +1, TM +2 due to the airplane in the way. Miss.
British impulse: The half-squad in G3 tosses a satchel charge at the final airplane in G4 and destroys it.
Italian impulse: The 0-4-4-4 half squad in G4 moves along the hill toward the threatened Radio Tower building. He reaches the adjacent patch of scrub at I7 and has to stop. The LRDG half-squad holds its fire to focus on its demolition mission, and will count on its melee skills if the Italians are foolish enough to interfere.
British impulse: The demo team in the building uses Stealth Movement to move 1 hex unspotted to the rooftop and be able to fire in a later impulse.
Italian impulse: Italian unit in F6 low-crawls toward the radio tower building.
British impulse: Crichton-Stuart activates to move to K6 just behind the radio tower building – a good covered position still allowing him to exert some leadership over the fight for the final objective.
Italian impulse: Out of unactivated units, they have to pass.
British impulse: The demo team finishes its stealth move by “firing” (planting) a Lewes Bomb on the tower.
That finishes the phase.
The Admin Phase requires an explosion check for the Lewes Bomb: No explosion yet.
Turn 7:
Italian initiative. The Italian 0-4-4-4 adjacent to the radio building tries to spot the LRDG team on the rooftop. They spot the demo team and fire but miss (just barely).
British impulse: The demo team, having planted its bomb and avoided casualties, Stealth Moves downstairs and out into the rear of the radio building hex to join Crichton-Stuart, who greets them with “Well done lads!”
Italian impulse: The 1-5-4-5 half-squad enters the just-vacated radio building.
British impulse: The LRDG truck activates to Hit-and-Run Move. It unleashes both MGs first at the Italian unit in the ground floor of the radio building to help cover the withdrawal. They succeed, shaking the Italian unit. The truck again manages to miss Opportunity Fire as it pivots and runs away.
Italian impulse: The sergeant in E4 with the Breda 37 fires on the tail-end LRDG unit in G3. He manages to inflict no damage on a +8 Damage Check. Very unlucky dierolls for the Axis.
British impulse: The just-targeted LRDG unit low-crawls into the unspotted dark hex of G2.
Italian impulse: Italian half-squad moves up to join the Shaken unit in the radio building.
British impulse: The demo team fires at the newly arrived unit in the radio building but misses.
Turn ends. Admin phase explosion check for the Lewes Bomb: No explosion yet.
Turn 8:
British initiative.
British activation: Crichton-Stuart and his unit in K6 need to get out fast. They low-crawl into the opposite wing of the multihex building, hex L7.
Italian impulse: Italians move another half-squad up to I7, adjacent to Radio Tower building.
British impulse: LRDG unit in G2 moves down the escape road in darkness to K3.
Italian impulse: Italian unit in Radio Building tries to spot across the courtyard into the opposite wing. Fails.
Since all objectives are destroyed and the British units are all out of contact and poised to escape off the north mapedge, I end the battle.
The postgame demolition check gets a Shaken result on the radio tower and destroys it!
Mission accomplished with all raid objectives destroyed and no friendly casualties!
This battle victory would give me 1 Op and 2 KIA points in a campaign game.
Some notes and thoughts after playing "Hit & Run"
- It's extremely tempting to take fire opportunities against the garrison, but I resisted in order to stay focused on the mission (destroying planes and radio tower). If I hadn't done that, the Italians might well have gotten to the tower first. As it was, my demolition team had to plant its Lewes Bomb under fire and just barely escaped without a close-range fight.
- The LRDG is armed to the teeth and well-suited to overpower a small garrison like this if necessary. Even so, casualties were avoided only by several instances of pure luck.
- The suspense of sneaking into a guarded enemy base at night is a heap of fun. The desert raiders objective markers add immersion and a set of distinctive tactical challenges for each type.
- I can see that this one scenario would play very differently every time, depending on s/m/l size, Italian or German garrison, and even the period in the campaign. My mod incorporates changes the Axis made in their OOB by 1942 to better respond to the deep-raid threat. The Italians switched from using mostly-infantry garrisons that relied on a lot of MGs (mitraglieri platoons) to misto platoons, which combined MGs, 20mm guns, AT guns and/or infantry guns all the way down to the platoon level.
- The eventual campaign game is going to show that the real challenge for the LRDG and SAS wasn't accomplishing nighttime raids and ambushes -- it was getting away and surviving the enemy's subsequent efforts to hunt them down in daylight. The defensive scenarios (for example, trying to flee while a heavy enemy force with air support closes in from multiple directions) will show how desperate those situations could become. Imagine if you're down to just one or two functioning LRDG trucks, or maybe even none by that point and your last men are trying to make it home across the desert on foot! To me those longshot situations are fun in their own way, albeit different from the fun of racing around and blowing things up.
-
