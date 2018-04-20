Mid-way through the 1600 turn, Foy’s division clears out the last of the Nassauers on the western flank. The Nassauer’s rout, and this is effectively the end of the Dutch-Belgian infantry division. Foy then moves his men up to the Nivelles-Namur road and prepares his men to assault the Hannovarians guarding the road.Over on the eastern flank, Jerome Bonaparte’s 6th Division attempt to assault the exposed and tired Dutch-Belgian light cavalry, but the attacks go terribly, the French all end up disordered, and the cavalry breathe a sigh of relief.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------In the west, Foy attempts to send his men around the flank of the Hannovarian defences. They pin and assault the west-most regiment, the Hildesheim Landwehr, and then begin to move around to the left/west. The Hannovarians respond by pulling back north away from the Nivelles-Namur road, and reforming their line. With Allied reinforcements arriving on this road in the west, this leaves Foy in a difficult position.In the centre, Brunswicker reinforcements have arrived, and they turn left, or east, at the crossroads, and begin to march towards the far left of the Allied line. Further to the south-east, the French pull back to restore order, while other elements of the Jerome’s 6th division attempt to clear out some of the more forward elements of the Allied defence in the centre.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Allied reinforcements are rushing towards the battlefield from the north and the west. The French occupy small parts of the Nivelles-Namur road, but only on the extreme edges of the Allied position.In the east, the Brunswickers shift into line formation and take up a position along the eastern flank of the Allied line. The Dutch-Belgian cavalry then move in behind and to the left of them to protect against French cavalry.In the west, Foy is forced to pull back to prevent being wedged in between the two Allied divisions. He tries to maintain pressure on the Hannoverians occupying the road, but his regiments are very weak. The 1st/93rd Regiment has been wiped out, and most of those remaining units are down to half their strength.In the centre, Jerome’s 6th Division renews the attack on the allied centre to clear the way forward. 6th Division men also spread out to the east in preparation for an assault on the Brunswickers. Behind them, Bachelu attempts to organise his disordered and panicky regiments.The French 6th Division assault in the centre goes well, and the British 32nd Foot rout. French curaissiers also move up into that centre area, with no clear plans as yet. But they’re in a good position to either punch up through the centre, or to support the French 6th Division assault in the east.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------In the west, the Hannoverians strike against Foy’s reformed line. More Allied reinforcements are rushing in from the west and the pressure on Foy’s 9th Division, already quite high, is going to continue to increase rapidly over the coming hour or two. He tries once again to pull back his line a little stem the flood of Allied infantry, but it’s clear the French left flank is in big trouble.Further east the French prepare for a renewed series of assaults. Jerome’s 6th Division begins by clearing out some Allied artillery, and shifting around to the eastern edge of the Brunswickers, while Bachelu’s men move up to the centre-right of the French lines. A strong French skirmish line is holding the French centre and harassing the Brunswickers nicely as these manoeuvres take place.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The British Guards division arrives and they rush south in an attempt to outflank Foy’s men. At the same time, the Hannoverians cut Foy’s 6th Division to shreds. The 6th Division has no suffered roughly 75 per cent casualties and they’re no match for the several thousand Allied troops pouring down on them from the north and north-west. The best they can hope to do is slow down the Allied counter-attack and buy some time for the French in the east to do something meaningful.And so, over in the east, Jerome launches his men at the Brunswickers in a series of assaults, but they strong Brunswicker line holds firm against the French, leaving several French regiments in disorder. French light cavalry also pushes back their Dutch-Belgian counterparts in the far east, while Bachelu slowly inches his men up in support of the Jerome’s 6th Division.Looking over the battlefield now, the French are pushing with two relatively strong division in the east, and have crossed the Nivelles-Namur road, while over in the east the Allied force under the Prince of Orange is beginning their strong counter-push back towards the Bois de Bossu. All the smoke in the centre, coupled with the woods and the creek, has made any progress there very difficult for both sides, and it’s been pretty static.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------At the start of the 1740 turn the Guard artillery unlimbers and fires into Foy’s men. The Guards infantry also move up and add to the weight of Foy’s concerns. Skirmishers try to hold the Guards back, but those 9th Division men are disorganised, heavily disordered, and are on the brink of destruction.In the east the French again launch a wave of assaults against the Allied lines, this time Bachelu’s 5th Division men strike against the Brunswickers while Jerome’s 6th Division men shift right in the hope of advancing into the open ground east of that Brunswicker line. French light cavalry also move up into this area to assist in the infantry advance. In the centre, skirmishers continue to harass while the French curaissiers wait patiently for an opportunity.As a result of Allied fire, Foy’s men are whittled down even further, several regiments are eliminated and the Hannoverians can now move through the pocket they’ve created. The news is no better for the French in the east, where once again the French assaults go poorly. Several of Bachelu’s regiments rout while attempting to assault, which is going to make the 6th Division push in the far east a little difficult. Looking over the field, while Foy is distraught over in the west, the French can be thankful at least that the Allies don’t have much strength in the east. If anything, they’ve over-compensated in the west.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------At the start of the 1800 turn French light cavalry once again force the Dutch-Belgian cavalry back, as they move against the Brunswicker line of infantry, the Brunswickers decide to form square to head off any potential cavalry charge.Far to the south-east D’Erlon arrives with large parts of his 1st Corps. More French cavalry is also making its way up the road north. It’s all encouraging for the French, but by the time those forces get close to the fighting it may be too late.In response to those French manoeuvres in the east, the Brunswickers decide to pull their line back a bit, and they hinge their position on the plumes of smoke that are clouding the Nivelles-Namur road. Dutch-Belgian cavalry guard their left flank, and, despite giving up more of the east-west road, the Brunswickers feel much more secure.So mid-way through the 1800 turn, the fighting around Quatre Bras can be divided into two very different spheres, an east and a west, divided by the Brussels-Charleroi Road. In the east the French haven’t quite dominated the fighting, but through weight of numbers and careful manoeuvring they managed to force the Allies back. While in the west, the early French advance which saw Foy reach and cross the Nivelles-Namur road was first checked by the Prince of Orange’s corps, before a strong counter-attack by the corps saw the effective destruction of Foy’s division, which will continue in the coming hours.