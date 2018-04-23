|
Easy Alias
United States
Virginia
This is a re-implementation of a previous Strategy & Tactics title, as mentioned on the main page. A few rules changes were made; I have not played the previous version, but for the record a representative of Decision Games, on Consimworld in 2016, wrote:
"Essentially, these are the Vol. 4 rules [of the Battles of the Ancient World series] as seen with Chalons plus the Exclusive rules from S&T#153 (with some minor editing and the addition of the optional Elephant Passage rule)."
The components are half-inch counters with a paper map. There is one glitch with the map, which another user refers to on a photo caption in this entry: a set-up area border suggests that Carthage has more cavalry than it actually does. The CRT and other tables are on the map -- it's well laid out.
This is a low-complexity game. Players alternate turns with phases of missile fire, movement, melee combat, and a modest rally phase. The rules are clear, although on the last two pages they could have been more so about which ones are optional. Section 26 is marked "optional," but although section 19 is not labeled that way it states that "Players desiring to recreate these conditions should," etc. Likewise section 22 states "When using this rule . . ." But at least one section after 19 is not optional: 20, the crucial berserk elephant rules (I love this hobby).
-For more details about the elephants, and the battle in general, straight from Polybius, here's a link:
www.perseus.tufts.edu/hopper/text?doc=Perseus%3Atext%3A1999....
-Livy also wrote about the battle, here:
www.perseus.tufts.edu/hopper/text?doc=Perseus%3Atext%3A1999....
Leaders in the game play a role by adding bonus strength, and there is also an optional command control rule.
Many units have substantial movement factors -- up to 8 hexes for cavalry -- so a lot of maneuvering is possible. The rules also have different movement options for light skirmishers; a "disruption" approach for missile fire; and bonuses for charges for the cavalry and elephants.
The flaw with the game, as many players commented on the BGG entry for the previous S&T iteration, is that the Romans have a nearly-insurmountable advantage due to the weakness of Carthage's elephants and the consequent loss of victory points when they are eliminated. It's true the elephants have a strong combat strength, and they can charge; but they go berserk and are then eliminated whenever they have to retreat or are hit by missile fire, and these two things happen easily. They may trample a Roman unit when they go berserk, but at 1:1 odds against the powerful Roman legionaries, or even at 2:1 against weaker units, they are unlikely to do more than cause the Romans to retreat.
And speaking of Roman retreat, that brings up further advantages for Scipio's army: first, most Roman units can safely displace friendly units when they retreat, but Carthaginians cannot and are eliminated in the same circumstances (section 7.81). Also, the Rome-allied Numidian cavalry are able to retreat before combat if they wish, and this is a very significant advantage. Section 11.21 has the rule: cavalry may "refuse combat and retreat two hexes." The Romans have seven units, four of which are cavalry, with this capability, while Carthage has only two. And furthermore, Romans are able to rally units more easily than Carthaginians.
Play time 90 minutes or so.
My plays have been with set-up per section 21 -- variable deployment and free movement.
I like this low-weight game quite a bit; beer-and-pretzels with substantial maneuvering and a challenge for Hannibal and his Carthaginians. However, I recommend a --
House rule to balance the game
I believe the game can be balanced by (drum roll) awarding no victory points to Rome for eliminating Carthage's elephants.
I think this is historically kosher because:
1. Carthage had 80 elephants at the battle, according to Livy, and while that's a significant number -- for comparison, Hannibal got only 37 over the Alps -- their loss alone did not hand the battle to the Romans. There were tens of thousands of soldiers in each army. Since the rules state that the entire Carthaginian army disintegrates at the loss of 143 combat points, I don't believe it's accurate to allow 40% of that to come from the elephants alone (there are 8 elephant units at 8 points apiece).
2. Polybius states that the battle was a toss-up even after the loss of the elephants; it was cavalry, according to him, that won the day for Rome.
3. There is a precedent in the ancients game The Battle of Raphia (GDW) for ignoring the losses of elephants. In that one, it's all about the spears . . .
Paul Kreutzer
United States
Sounds good and DG lack of playtesting through to victory conditions is pretty standard, so it's up to house rules to develop them.
|