Another trans-continental playtest of #AllBridgesBurning is underway! Ron's non-violent blue dudes are aspiring to pacify most of the Southern towns! @gmtgames @Volko26 pic.twitter.com/ePmTdzFUKx — VPJ Arponen (@VPJArponen) April 23, 2018

The Reds in a big, potentially game changing counter-attack versus the main jaeger and armored train enhanced Senate army... and the Reds roll just ONE! #AllBridgesBurning #COINSeries @gmtgames @Volko26 pic.twitter.com/YQXeh92uA2 — VPJ Arponen (@VPJArponen) April 23, 2018

Oh man, it's been a crazy game. The Reds *did* manage to destroy the main Senate army on their 2nd try... so I'm army-less and shifting from frontal attacks to guerrilla warfare. The Germans have landed as well. #AllBridgesBurning #COINSeries @gmtgames @Volko26 pic.twitter.com/IYqIVH05bB — VPJ Arponen (@VPJArponen) April 23, 2018

Don't count out the old Senate quite yet. I've got Waasa, I've got Wiipuri, and the Germans are going to clear the way to Helsinki for us... in *theory*. The 3rd Propaganda approaching in #AllBridgesBurning @COINSeries @gmtgames @Volko26 pic.twitter.com/3t1zYXC2kf — VPJ Arponen (@VPJArponen) April 23, 2018

This is the situation as we head into the final campaign. It took some coordination from the Reds and the Senate to stop the Moderates from winning on the third Propaganda. We got past that and anything can happen now in #AllBridgesBurning @gmtgames @Volko26 pic.twitter.com/9X76Osikal — VPJ Arponen (@VPJArponen) April 23, 2018