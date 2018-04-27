Rules



Budapest-Wien: Results of a solitaire playing -- and more



Victory Roads takes a programmed approach to learning. Players can start with a basic scenario, Budapest-Wien, before moving on to advanced ones and then the campaign game. This write-up includes a brief session report mixed with some thoughts on game play and first impressions.





Initial set up as shown on the main map.





Set Up and Start

I like the programmed approach, as it does help with learning the core systems of the game. In this scenario, movement, combat, and supports are the focus. This scenario features the Budapest encirclement. Essentially, either side can win if they hold a corridor from Budapest to Wien.



The components in Victory Roads are, from a graphic and production standpoint, top notch. Charts are reprinted on sturdy cardstock. Every scenario has a set up card, which aids set up. The maps are back-printed with large-hex-size maps specific to the scenarios. It should be noted that key game rules for Budapest-Wien, namely German Rail Points and location and timing of reinforcement entry, are covered only on the scenario-specific map, not the scenario card, so players will need to play on the smaller map (which the card does say to use).



I did find pulling all of counters time consuming and a bit tedious. While I organized my units according to the color-coded NATO symbols, it still took some time to find each chit. Players should invest some thought into counter organization, and I certainly need to do so as a better method wasn't immediately evident.



There aren't really many choices to be made pre-game in this scenario, as the units start in specified hexes, but the Germans do get to choose one support chit. Support chits are a really clever mechanic that encompasses what in other war games take complicated sub-systems, such as air support, artillery, and supply. Whole turns will go by without drawing an Air Support chit, for example; one can imagine that the planes didn't get through, and we don't need to game out the process by which they didn't. Or, artillery was either sent to your sector or it wasn't, or maybe enough supply wasn't there yet; we don't need to move countless artillery and supply tokens to game out what didn't happen. If you do get air or artillery support, the game again elegantly solves this by simply giving you simple, straightforward, and quite powerful column shifts. Whether these shifts make these supports more effective than they really were is a debate for another time.



Support offers more than CRT shifts, of course, with leaders, command interference, and random events. They also add an element of surprise, as each player knows what Support they have on deck, but their opponent does not. This makes solitaire play somewhat less fulfilling. For example, it takes away some of the surprise arranging a Soviet attack knowing (in a solitaire game) that the German has the 88 or Panzerfaust chits in the Available Support box, which mitigate armor strength and can be played during a Soviet attack. This surprise element is lost in a solitaire game and could affect one's decision making.



As to the German choice of initial Support chit, players should keep in mind that the Game starts on the German Movement Phase; meaning, any Support chit would not get played until the next turn. So, the German player should think ahead about this, picking a Support chit that can be played during a Soviet attack (Fanaticism, 88s, or Panzerfausts are examples), or something that can be used in a Turn 2 attack (Tigers, Nebelwerfers). I chose Tigers and drew Fanaticism. I leave out Air Support, because these early turns will be mostly Overcast, which prevents airpower from being used. Even though the sky is clear on the first turn, remember that the Germans can't place an Air Support chit until the bottom of Turn 2 at the earliest, when the planes may be grounded anyway.



Per the scenario card, there are numerous scenario-specific actions that need to be performed each turn by each player. For example, at the start of his turn, the Soviet player can flip a unit to full strength by spending a support chit. This a good use of Supports such as the leaders (at least early in the game) and Air Support (again, betting that it's likely to be overcast). However, these scenario sub-steps (mainly covering reinforcements and replacement counter flipping) do complicate the process of learning somewhat. For a small, introductory scenario, I'd prefer to just play through the game's standard sequence of play as is, without having to remember all of these scenario-specific steps, which (by the way) I expect to never have to use again.





Situation at scenario end.





Game Summary

On Turn 1 (which is really a half-turn), the Germans attempted to punch through to Budapest. They have plenty of armor to do so, The Soviet southern flank is somewhat extended, and German panzer units took advantage of this, cutting off a HQ Supply Route, blocking the bridge across the Major River in 2558, and thereby putting the units around Pecs out of supply. The attack sort of stalled out at this point and became somewhat of a hex-to-hex grind, as the Germans encountered stronger Soviet units in dense stacks and in cities and Rough terrain. Meanwhile, the Axis forces in Budapest received their Haltbefehl orders. These handily turn retreat results into Engage results, meaning that the attacker must roll for attrition essentially twice for each combat; these casualties could cut either way of course, but they are tactically convenient for pocket situations precisely like this one.



Even so, the Soviets struck Budapest with a vengeance. They have several strong armored corps, and can easily surround the city hexes with several stacks. The fact that the Axis forces in Budapest are out of supply mitigates the doubling of their defense strengths that they get from the urban hexes they occupy. I've never been one to look at CRT analytically, but I will say that I liked the results that I saw, which intuitively felt true-to-life. There's an array of results, including things like Eng, which mean the forces stay in contact and casualties are higher, and R, which somehow allows a defender to shift a single unit over in a mini-reserve move. I found these touches to be clever and inspired. There's some meaningful chrome involving Elite units and Armored Exploitation, which are easily mastered after a few tries, while basics like how to handle rounding, advances, and retreats are made plain by the rules. I'm sometimes dismayed at how wargame designers and developers (wargamers, too, which only means they have fewer excuses) overlook these details or overcomplicate others; this rule set (a translation, no less) has so far met my expectations, and I'm delighted for that.



The Budapest garrison was able to hang on in both hexes for Turn 1, but were cleaned up by Turn 2. I had considered using Fanaticism there, because of the SS units involved, but as these essentially wipe out the entire defending force except for one unit, these seems better for situations where' there are one or two German units making a last stand, sort of like what in other games would amount to a German NKVD. (I later used the Fanaticism to impose an additional Step Loss in an attack). The results seemed to encourage me to hang on for the relief effort. I suppose the Germans could choose the Kessel counter, allowing for some kind of breakout, but the point really is to "hold until relieved." Budapest is sometimes compared to the battles for Warsaw or Berlin, but I wonder after games like this if Arnhem is the better comparison.



After pocketing the Soviet southern line, and then the units in Szekesfehervar, the Germans spent the middle game trying to bash into Budapest. When possible, I made the non-SS units the designated Elite units, which is not really necessary for this scenario but seems like a good habit to get into as the black units can't take replacements whereas the gray Heer units can. The Soviets pulled a couple of NKVD counters that never felt necessary to use directly, flipping units instead, as I was able to stack 3 units in both city hexes and keep them in supply, with the net effect of doubling their strength thanks to the urban terrain.



A weird and slightly comical scenario-specific game play thing is that the Germans need to pull out a number of armored units while receiving some at the same time. No doubt this reflects the German bad habit of shuffling of units across the front, and I wouldn't expect OKW decisions of this period to be anything but weird or unintentionally funny. Still, this Turn 2 exchange ended up being something like this: Yes, I'll give you 1 LS, 2 DR, 9 H, and 12 HJ, oh and I guess 101 Jg, too, but you'll have to give me Tatra, 92 Bde, and that half-strength Hungarian armored division in return. Hardly a fair trade, and I felt a little dirty doing it, but I'll take it. I think this is meant to encourage "use-them-or-lose them" tactics with these at-start units, and I wonder now if the units can be removed from the dead pile. Equally odd, the Germans even get some weak reinforcements on their last player turn, which really can't do much (the Soviets have already moved) and therefore don't seem worth including in the scenario. I had to wonder what all of this shuffling of units accomplishes game wise, but then I expect that was the intent, somehow, as many Germans probably wondered the same thing at the time.



These reinforcements do blunt a possible Soviet armored drive to Wien, which I attempted to do. Leading this Soviet charge was a stack of three 11-strength Soviet armored units, led by Katukov and with a Reserve (received as a Support) behind them, ready to support the breakthrough. There was a moment when they threatened to hit empty ground, with nothing between them and Wien but a German HQ and a reduced Hungarian division. The Germans were helped by the timely arrival of that commando support, which allowed a unit to move during the Soviet attack, in this case blocking an open exploit route along with retreating units. Then the German armored units counterattacked and cut off this formidable spearhead, which had to fight their way out of encirclement. This had the net effect of stopping the German assaults on Budapest, and also stopping the Soviet drive to Wien. The March mud didn't help, making attacks and exploitations difficult to achieve. It felt like that late-war, heavyweight slugging match that one would expect historically in March 1945, and it also created that sense of futility that, for me at least, has always seemed like the main outcome of the Budapest fight. Fittingly, perhaps, the end result in the game was a draw.



This outcome wasn't helped by the fact that neither side drew the Supports they really need at the right times. Air Support backed by Nebelwerfers and Tigers could, in theory at least, unleash a torrent of line-cracking assaults, but the weather and high command didn't cooperate. This is an essential tension in the game that leads to quite appropriate and realistic frustration. Too, I like how most Supports need to played in the Support Phase, which is sort of an operational planning phase. This gives a sprinkle of that kind of military command process, without getting lost in the weeds of written orders or managing supply chits. Indeed, the touch of Support planning here sparked my interest to play more. Imagine what that stack of three 11-strength armored units could do with Artillery Support, Air Support, and Rybalko!



Conclusion

The scenario achieves what it probably was designed to do, offering a short scenario with manageable force sizes to complete in one sitting. I think it took me 7 hours to finish, with a lunch break, so about an hour per turn. It does offer some meaningful choices; some flanks will remain static while attacks develop in hot sectors; cities will need to be painstakingly surrounded before being attacked; Supports will need to be allocated smartly. Still, I'm not sure it's a very competitive scenario, and I'm inclined to think draws will be the norm. Budapest will be hard for the Germans to surround and attack properly, given the terrain around it, and the strengths of all the units on both sides seem to balance each other so well that a stalemate doesn't seem surprising. Still, the lucky combination of the right Supports, played smartly, could lead to victory by either side. 23 1.00 Last edited Fri Apr 27, 2018 12:05 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)

Posted Wed Apr 25, 2018 6:05 pm

fairnie01) Scotland

Aberdeen

Thanks for taking the time to post this. It is such a great game, due to the fact you can fight massive East front campaigns in a relatively short time, but still capturing the feel of operational East front warfare with the local support counters, leaders, the CRT, the dreaded Haltebefehl and of course the Hitler mood track which you will enjoy in the later scenario's.

Posted Thu Apr 26, 2018 8:32 pm

