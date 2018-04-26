|
Kilgore Trout
This Scenario takes place on the 3 critical days before the 2nd Battle of Manassas – August 26-28, when Jackson’s and Stuart’s march behind Pope’s line causes damage and destruction, and ultimately forces Pope to face the full force of Lee’s army on Lee’s terms.
Before playing, we closely read the article “Jackson’s March” by Forrest Speck and Ray Rooks and published in The General (Vol. 30, No. 3). Highlights of this article:
• There are no Union cavalry brigades in this Scenario
• Victory Points are allocated such that the Confederates should NOT seek a large battle for victory; VP hexes and points funnel the action toward a historical path.
• Main goal should be to hit the three RR stations (Bristoe, Manassas Junction, Full Run Bridge) as soon as possible. With no Union movement in Turn 1, this shouldn’t be too difficult.
o Send Jackson (A.P. Hill) to Bristoe – the strongest force and make likely Union attack at this location as difficult as possible.
o Ewell to Bull Rud Bridge
o Taliaferro to Manassas Junction
• After RR destruction article does NOT advocate retreat to Groveton, Hay Market or Gainesville – rather use JEB Stuart’s Cavalry to damage RR Stations – Sangster’s, Fairfax and/or Burke.
• Stuart’s cavalry might be able to pick up an extra VP here or there by picking off weaker Union brigades.
Historical Context
“At dawn on 26 August, Jackson’s men were again puzzled to find themselves marching to the south-east, following the line of the Manassas Gap Railroad, through Thoroughfare Gap to Gainesville, where Stuart joined them with his cavalry and led the way from that hamlet directly to Bristoe Station.”
“They reached there near dark, after a march of 24 miles, without having met opposition. Jackson and his 22,000 “foot cavalry” and Stuart with his intrepid troopers were now in Pope’s rear.” – Second Manassas 1862, John Langellier.
Game Length: 3 Turns. August 26-28, 1862
Force (Manpower) Comparison: Union 154MP vs. Confederate 51MP.
Special Rules:
• No Union activity on Turn 1
• F2 at start of game for Ewell, A.P. Hill and Taliaferro as well as Union’s Morell – who cannot move until Turn 3.
• No activity for Union’s Porter, Morell and Sykes on Turn 2.
• Union cannot enter any hex N18xx or less.
Victory Conditions
• Confederate points for Destroying RR at Bull Run Bridge, Manassas Junction and Bristoe Station.
• Confederate points for infantry that end the game in/adjacent to Groveton, Gainesville or Hay Market.
• Confederate points for Damaging RR at Sangster’s, Fairfax or Burke’s.
• Negative points for any Confederate infantry that ends the game in Fairfax county. This funnels the Confederates back toward the center of the board – this is both historically accurate and prevents the Confederates from simply “outrunning” the Union and avoiding any activity due to its superior movement abilities.
• Usual +1/-1 VP for Manpower lost in combat or retreat. (not for marches, ZOC losses)
Ultimately, the Union wins if they can keep the Confederacy to +10VP or fewer.
Setup
Jackson’s Corps (Ewell, A.P. Hill, Taliaferro) set up in north-central part of map with open path towards their RR station targets. The bulk of Pope’s army (divisions from both the Army of Virginia and the Army of the Potomac) are to the south. JEB Stuart has his cavalry facing off across the Rappahannock, a fair distance from where they will need to be if they want to focus on the weaker Union brigades defending the RR targets to the east.
Note: Lee/Longstreet’s Army of Northern Virginia is not used in this Scenario.
Day 1/3 (August 26, 1862)
There are only Confederate activities this turn. No Initiative / Action dice rolls are necessary.
#1 Question: Can Stuart do ACL with all Cavalry units within his Command Radius? After review of the rules, Yes he can. Both F. Lee’s and Robertson’s Brigades are in his “Corps”. Per Page 6 (Activate Corps Leader, item 2.), it states that no Union cavalry have corps leaders and thus cannot participate under corps activation; they may only perform march actions individually.
Stuart ACL (w/ F. Lee, Robertson), 11MP
Robertson (1731-1724)
F. Lee (1628-2024)
#2 Stuart ACL (w/ F. Lee, Robertson), 10MP
Robertson (1724-2724)
F. Lee (2024-3022)
#3 Stuart ACL (w/ F. Lee, Robertson), 13MP
Robertson Extended March dr ‘6’, is DISORG. (2724-4023)
F. Lee EM dr ‘6’, is DISORG. (3022-4318)
Both brigades ride 34 miles in 1 day; exhausted and Disorganized, but clear of Pope’s Army.
#4 2nd VA (Cav), 6MP, (2719-3321)
#5 2nd VA (Cav), 12MP, (3321-4223)
#6 Jackson ACL (w/ Ewell, AP Hill, Taliaferro), all at F2 to start the Scenario. 6MP
Ewell, EM dr ‘4’ for No Effect. (2518-3120)
AP Hill, EM dr ‘5’, is DISORG, (2418-3019)
Taliaferro, EM dr ‘6’, is DISORG, (2319-2920)
Terrible EM rolls, but need to press on…
#7 Jackson ACL (per above), 5MP
Ewell EM dr ‘6’, is DISORG, (3120-3621)
AP Hill, EM dr ‘3’, (3019-3422)
Taliaferro, EM dr ‘2’, (2920-3421)
This ends the Action Phase for the Confederates. Union can take no action.
Recovery: Jackson’s Corps, all at F4, recover to F2 but all 3 divisions remain DISORG.
Stuart’s Cavalry units recover to F1, but are also DISORG.
All in, there were 8 Emergency March die rolls and 6 of them had negative effects.
End of 1st Day. The Confederate units all pressed on too hard, suffering Disorganization and still at F1/F2 to start the second day. They are, however, in position to reach their targets on the 2nd day and well ahead of the lumbering Union army.
Day 2/3 (August 27, 1862)
Everyone (with exception of V Corps’ Porter, Morell and Sykes, N3231) can now move freely.
#8(6,5) Reno ACL (w/ Stevens, Ferrero), 7MP with Pope
Stevens (3131-3626)
Ferrero (3130-3627)
#9(5,6) Jackson ACL (w/ Ewell, AP Hill, Taliaferro), 3MP
Ewell, EM dr ‘3’ (3621-3923)
AP Hill, EM dr ‘2’ (3422-3624)
Taliaferro, EM dr ‘6’, Loses 1MP, (3421-3722)
#10(1,4) Jackson ACL (as above), 3MP
Ewell, EM dr ‘4’ (3923-4124 Manassas Junction) at F4
AP Hill, EM dr ‘4’ (3624-3726 Bristoe Station) at F4
Taliaferro, EM dr ‘4’ (3722-4023)
Jackson’s Corps are all now again at F4 and can’t take further action this day. For their two action phases, they rolled ‘1’ twice and prevented them from having enough movement points to reach and then destroy any of the Union targets.
#11(6,3) Sigel ACL (w/ Schurz, Schenk, Steinwehr, Milroy) 3MP
Steinwehr (2426-2624)
Schenk (same)
Milroy (2426-2625)
Schurz (same)
#12(3,1) Sigel ACL (as above), 3MP
Steinwehr (2624-29223)
Schenk (same)
Schurz (2625-2823)
Milroy (2625-2724)
#13(2,1) Sigel ACL (as above), 3MP
Steinwehr, EM dr ‘3’ (2923-3221) DISORG
Schenk, EM dr ‘5’ (2923-3221) DISORG
Schurz, EM dr ‘4’ (2823-3122) DISORG
Milroy, EM dr ‘1’ (2724-3022)
#14(6,2) McDowell ACL (w/ Reynolds, Ricketts, King) 2MP
They elect to do a FORCED MARCH (FM) DR ‘6’ for total movement of 7MP
Reynolds (2228-2724) DISORG
Ricketts (1928-2625) DISORG
King (2030-2526) DISORG
#15(3,1) McDowell ACL (as above) 3MP
Reynolds (2724-2923)
Ricketts (2625-2823)
King (2526-2724)
#16(3,6) Stuart ACL (w/ F. Lee) 8MP (4318-4920)
#17(1,6) Stuart ACL (w/ F. Lee) 9MP
F. Lee EM dr ‘4’ performs Corps Assault on Scammon in (5020)
This is the first time we’ve ever had a cavalry unit take on an infantry brigade.
Result is “Da/Dr”
Scammon, F4 DISORG Retreats (5020-5220 Burke’s Station)
F. Lee, F4 DISORG Advances (4920-5020 Fairfax Station)
#18(4,2) Heintzleman ACL (w/ Kearny, Hooker) 5MP
Kearny (2930-3329)
Hooker (2930-3330)
#19(1,1) 2nd Va (CAV), 9MP, (4222-3421)
#20(6,1) Heintzleman ACL (as above) 5MP
Kearny (3329-3728)
Hooker (3330-3627)
#21(2,4) Robertson (CAV), 5MP, (4023-4025)
#22(3,3) Confederates Pass Initiative (and hereafter)
Banks ACL (w/ Greene, Williams) 6MP
Greene (2334-2833)
Williams (2230-2733)
#23 Banks ACL (as above) 5MP
Greene (2833-3230)
Williams (2733-3131)
#24 Heintzleman ACL (w/ Kearny, Hooker) 7MP
Kearny EM dr ‘5’ (3728-3826) DISORG
Hooker EM dr ‘4’ (3627-3625) DISORG
#25 Both PASS. End of 2nd Day.
Recovery Taylor (Union) in (5220) Burke’s Station, Entrenches.
Waagner (Union) in (4422) Bull Run Bridge, Entrenches.
End of 2nd day;
The Confederates are hampered by slow movement and chronic fatigue. They barely reach 2 of their targets, but don’t have enough time/energy to proceed with their Damage plans.
The Union troops mostly spent the day covering the vast distances to close in on the Rebels. There was an unusual streak of 5 consecutive Union initiatives which helped them close in on- and surround- A.P. Hill.
This day saw our first attempt with Forced Marches as well as the first Cavalry vs. Infantry battle – which resulted in a slight victor for JEB Stuart and F. Lee at Fairfax Station.
Even so, the Confederates have not year earned as single Victory Point. They are exhausted, Disorganized, and only have 1 more day to put their plan into effect.
Day 3/3 (August 28, 1862)
#26(1,2) AP Hill (3726) goes to F3 and Destroys Bristoe Station RR ** 3VP **
#27(4,3) Pope (3626) Attempts GRAND ASSAULT against AP Hill (3726)
Pope’s Command Value DR ‘4’ is GOOD.
Attacking: Stevens (3626) 8MP/2ART
Kearny (3826) 9MP/4ART
Hooker (3625) 10MP/4ART
Against: AP Hill 12MP/4ART, but in open ground.
Combat result is “2Da/2Dr”
AP Hill goes 4F, DISORG, loses 2MP and retreats (3726-3822 – 1 hex away from New Market)
** +2VP for New Market **
** -2VP for loss of 2MP **
Stevens, Kearny, Hooker all go F4, DISORG and Hooker loses 2MP
** +2VP for loss of 2MP **
#28(2,6) Ewell (4124) goes F3 and Destroys Manassas Junction RR ** 3VP **
#29(1,4) The Confederates realize they do not have enough time to take on a well-defended Bull Run Bridge. They need to retreat towards the VP towns of Groveton, Gainesville and/or Hay Market.
Jackson ACL (w/ Taliaferro, Ewell) 8MP
Now! They roll a ‘6’ when it was most needed!
Taliaferro, EM dr ‘2’, (4023-3720, Groveton) for ** 2 VP **
Ewell, EM dr ‘4’ (4124-3821, New Market) for ** 2VP **
#30(2,1) The Confederates now currently have 12 Victory Points.
The Union needs to keep them to <=10. They can only now achieve this with attacks and forced retreats from Jackson’s defensive positions.
Taylor, 1MP, Elects Forced March, dr ‘4’ for total of 4MP (5220-5121)
Taylor, with 3MP, was going to take on JEB Stuart, but the dr of ‘1’ (and effects of the Forced March) eliminated any advantage. They move adjacent to Stuart but don’t attack.
#31(3,4) Stuart wants to Damage Fairfax Station RR (5020) but since they are DISORG, his combat value is only 1 and cannot perform. He elects to retreat out of Fairfax County. 11MP.
F. Lee EM dr ‘4’, (5020-4321).
#32(4,2) Union decides Taliaferro is Jackson’s weakest division at 9MP (but still has artillery value of 4), DISORG.
Sigel ACL (w/ Schenk, Steinwehr, Schurz, Milroy) 5MP
Steinwehr (3221-3322 1MP), encounters Confederate 2nd VA (Cav)
2nd Va Cavalry Retreat DR ‘5’(-2) = 1MP delay.
2nd VA, F2, DISORG, retreats (3421-3724)
Steinwehr continues (3322-3620)
Schenk (3221-3721)
Schurz (3122-3520)
Milroy (3022-3521)
#33(1,4) Confederates pass and balance of Initiatives go to the Union.
McDowell ACL (with Reynolds, Ricketts, King) 7MP
Their goal is to head north and arrive around Taliaferro to completely surround the rebel units.
Reynolds (2923-3217)
Ricketts (2823-3317)
King (2723-3219)
#34 McDowell ACL (as above), 3MP
Reynolds (3217-3417)
Ricketts (3218-3317)
King (3219-3216)
#35 McDowell ACL (as above), 5MP
Reynolds, EM dr ‘4’, (3417-3719) DISORG
Ricketts, EM dr ‘4’, (3317-3619) DISORG
King, EM dr ‘5’, (3216-3718) DISORG
#36 Sigel chooses to attack (with Schenk) against Taliaferro with a smaller attacking force.
Combat result is “1Da/1Dr”.
Taliaferro goes F4, DISORG, 12MP and must retreat (3720-3923) out of Groveton.
** -2VP for retreating out of Groveton **
** -1VP for combat losses **
Schenk, F4, DISORG, goes to 8MP and advances into Groveton (3720)
** +1VP for combat losses **
#37 Ferrero, 6MP, (3627-3925)
#38 Ferrero, 3MP, (3925-3924)
Union player pauses to review the current situation. Confederates have 10 Victory Points and cannot take further action (F4, etc). The Union could try to inflict greater damage, but the risk of losing more than they gain is too much.
The Union player passes and the game ends.
Position at the end of the game.
Combat Detail Spreadsheet
Result
Net Confederate Victory Points: +10 for “Union Marginal Victory”
Impressions
The Confederates accomplished most of their goals in the final day of action, but the Union had just enough energy left to force a retreat of Taliaferro’s division from Groveton. This was the closest Scenario we’ve yet to play. The game still favors the Confederates and, so far, it’s been far more fun to play the Rebel side. Mostly, the Union is just out to spoil Jackson’s fun. The Union are forced to do Extended Marches throughout the Scenario and, with a 2/3 chance of going DISORG, this greatly inhibited their attack strengths once they reached their intended targets.
Even so, this Scenario introduced several new aspects/concepts of GCACW play:
• First Forced Marches
• First Grand Assault
• First Cavalry attack against an Infantry Brigade
• Largest battle yet to be played (37MP Union attack against 20MP Confederate defense)
Tom Willcockson
United States
Woodstock
Illinois
Astounding effort and detail as usual! I love your ASLSK and GCACW replays and dutifully save each one for sometime in the future when I can set up my boards and follow along. Thanks for taking the time to do these.
