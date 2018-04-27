|
So, here’s my plan:
To re-fight the Falklands War, in real time and on the appropriate dates, using Mrs Thatcher’s War, and to post what happens in my war alongside the events of the real thing, for comparison. Here we go…
Turn 1: 25th-30th April
Narrative
The Task Force sails into the newly-established Total Exclusion Zone, aware that contact with enemy forces is now a possibility. The ferocity of the winds, though, prevent Harriers from being launched.
An SAS unit put ashore attacks the Argentinian airstrip at Pebble Island; they achieve complete surprise, destroying the Pucaras there and exfiltrating without any losses in men and materiel.
The British government attempts to cover the beginnings of offensive operations with a show of willingness to explore a negotiated settlement. There are murmurs of approval at the UN.
However, this is all a ruse to belie an aggressive attempt to locate and engage Argentine forces at sea. The Task Force goes hunting… but with disastrous results. A break in the weather allows Argentine aircraft from the mainland to find and bomb the Hermes battlegroup before Harriers can be launched in retaliation. One of the carrier’s escorts is sunk, and Hermes is forced to retreat. The other ships in the battlegroup blunder around in the mountainous waves, but there is no sign of the enemy. To the south, the Invincible battlegroup similarly fails to make contact with anything resembling a target.
Quietly, the Argentine warships General Belgrano and Veinticinco de Mayo leave port and begin shadowing the Task Force.
It’s first blood to Argentina, and the British newspapers make grim reading in the morning.
On the diplomatic front, the mood music in Washington is difficult to interpret. It’s unclear whether the Anglophile Secretary of State Alexander Haig or the pro-Argentinian UN Ambassador Jeanne Kirkpatrick has the upper hand. President Reagan pledges his support to Mrs Thatcher, though, providing some degree of reassurance in Whitehall.
A crackpot scheme is hatched by Argentine intelligence personnel to attack British warships docked at Gibraltar. They’re apprehended by Spanish police and sent home the long way.
On East Falkland, Argentine troops begin to invest the “ring of hills” around Stanley, in anticipation of an eventual British landing. The 5th Marine Battalion occupies Wireless Ridge, the 7th Infantry Regiment Mount Tumbledown and the 4th Infantry Regiment Mount William.
A couple of unsecured Harriers are damaged sliding around on the decks on the heaving seas.
On the quiet, French technicians continue to provide top-notch after-sales service to the Argentine Exocet arsenal with repairs, maintenance and instruction. Publicly, though, Mitterand declares himself for his European ally Britain, and slaps an arms embargo on Argentina. Without French spare parts, the FAA cannot fly their most advanced aircraft, the Super Etendard, and they are withdrawn from front line service.
Domestic support for the war remains solid, but a palpable air of apprehension has replaced the jingoism that accompanied the Task Force’s departure.
The Mechanics
Starting Argentine Exocet stockpile: 5
Weather: Squalls (No Air).
SAS roll=2; saving throw=1.
Naval Combat: Sea Zone 3: Hermes (escort sunk by bombs); Escorts (no contact). Sea Zone 5: Invincible (no contact); Escorts (no contact).
Headlines table: 2.
Distribution of British forces at end of turn: All ships in TEZ; one Harrier in Repair Pool.
Distribution of Argentine forces at end of turn: 2 Grupos in Sea Zone 3, 1 in Zone 4, 2 in Zone 5, 1 in Zone 6, 4 in mainland. Belgrano in Zone 1; 25 de Mayo in Zone 3.
BBC level at end of turn: 13.
In 1982
25th April
Argentine submarine Santa Fe ends up dead in the water after being detected and attacked by British helicopters.
Royal Marines, SAS and SBS re-take South Georgia (“Just rejoice at that news…” etc).
27th April
Haig’s 2nd diplomatic package sent out to London and Buenos Aires. Resounding failure.
28th April
TEZ declared.
30th April
Enforcement of TEZ begins.
Reagan comes out in open support of UK, imposing economic sanctions on Argentina and offering materiel aid to Britain. “Yanks a Million” etc.
You have my rapt attention for the next month and a half!!
(A word of advice: Don't try doing this for World War II.)
This game suits your plan perfectly. Very much looking forward to how it plays out.
Turn 2: 1st-3rd May
Narrative
The weather improves – slightly; the driving winds are gone, but freezing rain and snow lashes down.
Troops of the SAS and SBS are landed on East Falkland. They reconnoitre Camp Montevideo, a likely staging post on the British route inland, and establish that there are only light patrolling forces there. The UK Special Forces remain undetected and are not engaged.
One more of the Argentine Air Grupos enters the fray, directing its attentions towards the Task Force.
Aware that Argentine warships are at sea and present a possible threat to the Task Force, the submarine HMS Conqueror is dispatched to seek them out. She fails to make contact, though.
A naval battlegroup centred around HMS Hermes sallies forth to engage the enemy. This time, they are alert to the threat of the Argentine Grupos, and advance to contact under a Harrier umbrella. Harriers flying Combat Air Patrol from Hermes are directed towards incoming aircraft, and score the first air-to-air victories of the war. The domestic audience laps up footage of smiling Harrier pilots coming in to land and giving thumbs-up signs to the camera.
Meanwhile, the first Argentine attempt to use Exocet is happening. 30 miles out from the Task Force, a flight of Dassault Mirage aircraft launch a single Exocet towards the vessels accompanying the Hermes battlegroup; the incoming missile is detected on radar, and although initially misidentified as an incoming aircraft, the ship’s crew react quickly enough to fire an aluminium chaff cloud, causing the missile to miss its target and drop into the sea. Back home, the news of the defeat of Argentina’s “super weapon” is met with unbridled – and maybe hubristic – glee.
The first Harriers are launched to contest the airspace over East Falkland. A concentration of enemy aircraft is detected over the middle part of the island, and Harriers are vectored to engage them. However, when they arrive, most Argentine aircraft have been diverted to defend a possible air assault on Port Stanley. The Harriers are left to engage a desultory flight of FAA Aermacchi, which they make short work of, but are left with a feeling that they’ve missed the real party.
The Argentine warships General Belgrano and Veinticinco de Mayo continue to circle the Task Force.
Suddenly, there are a number of undersea sonar contacts; fearing the presence of an Argentine submarine, Invincible pulls back to a position where it is safely out of danger.
Haig is clocking up air miles shuttling between London and Buenos Aires; Thatcher instructs her ministers to listen politely and pretend to be interested.
Grotesque, murderous dictator Pinochet aids Britain in their fight against grotesque, murderous dictator Galtieri. Chilean radar intelligence is put at the disposal of the Task Force. Thanks, Augusto!
Confusion reigns regarding the real intentions of the US government. The narrative that the interests of the US are best served (in terms of combating Soviet influence in South and Central America) by supporting right wing governments like that in Argentina, comes increasingly to the forefront. There are furrowed brows and downcast faces in Whitehall.
The Irish Taoiseach comes out in favour of Argentina, likening their struggle for sovereignty over a bleak, windswept and rain-sodden island to that of his own people. Britain shakes its collective fist and grits its collective teeth.
News of the war has been good, and domestic enthusiasm for it surges.
The Mechanics
Weather: Rain/snow.
SAS roll=3; saving throw=1.
Naval Combat: Sea Zone 3: Hermes (Groupo retreats under British AA fire); Escorts (Chaff deflects Exocet into sea). Sea Zone 5: Invincible (no contact); Escorts (no contact).
Air Combat: Air Sector C: Defenders Eliminated.
Headlines table: 7.
Distribution of British forces at end of turn: Invincible in TRALA, all other ships and aircraft in TEZ.
Distribution of Argentine forces at end of turn: 1 Grupo in Sea Zone 2, 2 in Zone 4, 1 in Zone 5, 1 in Zone 6, 5 in mainland. Belgrano in Zone 2; 25 de Mayo in Zone 1. 1 Mirage unit in repair pool.
Exocet stockpile: 4.
BBC level at end of turn: 18.
In 1982
1st May
A single Vulcan bomber raids Port Stanley (Black Buck One); minor damage done to the airfield
Harriers from Hermes attack Stanley and Goose Green
Argentine Mirages and Canberras attack HMS Glamorgan and HMS Arrow; superficial damage to the ships and some Argentine aircraft shot down by Harriers (the first air-to-air combat of the war)
SAS and SBS troops landed covertly on East Falkland
Nuclear submarine HMS Conqueror sights Argentine cruiser ARA General Belgrano
2nd May
Northwood orders Conqueror to engage Belgrano
HMS Conqueror sinks ARA General Belgrano; over 300 lives lost
I feel like I'm reading the Daily Mail. :-)
