|
-
Bryan Laird
United States
Illinois
-
B-17 Name: Hell Cat B-17G-75-VG 44-8656
Commander: CAPT Thomas A. Lard
Squadron Assigned: 78th Squadron
Squadron: Low
Position: Middle
MISSION DATE: NOVEMBER 7, 1944
MISSION NBR. 168
TARGET: Primary Brenner Pass, Italy - Railroad
Secondary: Vipiteno Italy - Marshalling Yard
(This Bomber 21)
Bomb Run
Off Target
0%
B-17 Damage
Superficial x4
SWG LW
Control Cables 1/2
Co-Pilot SW
Tail Heat Out
Tail Oxygen Supply hit
Peckham Points
41
Awards
S/SGT Willie McBride - Purple Heart w/ 3rd cluster
1LT Mark Peterson - Purple Heart
AAR
Zone 2
Nothing to Report
Zone 3
In came a trio of Bf-109's, Daley missed his shot, while Nimitz hit his target and smoke was seen billowing from the aircraft, McBride hit the 109 he was shooting at and the pilot hit the silk.
Zone 4-5
Nothing to report
Zone 6
In came a ME-110 and a Bf-109 both fighters missed us and we missed them, they broke off, Oh No! There's goes the new guys in the X-Jet! no parachutes seen. and we were into the flak.
We got rocked by the flak. SGT McBride was wounded for the third time in 12 missions. Our control cables took a hit, and we took a pair of superficial damage. With the bad weather and the flak hitting the Hell Cat we missed the target.
Turning for home we dropped back to the tail end charlies slot, there was no flak.
Coming out of the flak, we had a trio of FW-190's and a Bf-109 waiting for us. Nimitz hit a 190 but it kept coming, McPhee hit a 190 and it went down, marking his 5th kill. Simpson hit the 109 and he hit the silk. We took a superficial hit from the 190 which turned for him, not sure if he made it back to his airdrome.
Zone 5
In came two waves.
The first wave had a Bf-109 which Clutterbuck shot down, and 3 ME-110's, our friends got one, Clutterbuck got a 110, as did McPhee. We missed the last 110 which hit the Hell Cat. Peterson took a hit to the chest. McBride was wounded a second time this mission, Simpson lost the heat in the tail, and took a hit to the oxygen supply. Then the 110 came back for a second pass, and MSG Daley got him.
Then in came the second wave.
a 190 in a vertical dive, Daley hit him and the 190 blew apart. we could hear the ting as shrapnel bounced off the Hell Cat.
Zone 4
We spotted a few aircraft but they went after the bombers ahead of us, and I had Simpson move up from the tail to the pilot compartment.
Zone 3-2
Nothing to report
Guilia
Peterson is being sent back home. McBride is going to spend 2 days in the hospital recovering. We're looking forward to getting back in the Tub O Lard when it arrives back in Foggia today.
Capt Thomas A Lard; 509th Bombardment Group (H); 78th Bombardment Squadron; Hell Cat B-17G-75-VG 44-8656; Pilot; Commanding
Out of Action
Tub O' Lard - Down for Repairs - Returns to flight status 8 Nov 1944
http://509th-vbw.proboards.com/thread/1168/mission-alternate...
-
|