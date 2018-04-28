|
-
-
This is a session report of my (NLF) email Vietnam game vs Heikki (FWA).
Summer 66 took five months of real time, vlogs 0939-1190, 251 vlogs in total. And at least as many for emails without vlogs, "no reaction", "pass", etc.
This is the slowest part of the game, once we get to the Offensives, the amount of counters on the map should significantly drop.
In the political phase, ARVN was as ineffective as it can be - a dr of 6. However, Thieu is still in power without challengers, not even instability has been seen in this game yet.
The pacification gave 1 population to SVN, but NLF was overjoyed as we got Thua Thien to the lowest population column.
During this turn not much happened. The VC mostly spent time in huge clusters in the mountains. Smaller clusters were kicked around, but the largest clusters survived without challenge. The IV corps was, again, almost totally cleared. My strategy was to commit as much as possible to Thua Thien, in an attempt to drive it to the utmost bottom of loyalty, and once Binh Dinh (very loyal to SVN) got Free Fire, I decided to send more VC there too.
Elsewhere, I tried to focus on the provinces which were on the cusp of reaching a "not bad enough" loyalty column for SVN, or on the provinces which were not as deeply NLF as they could (easily) be. With the exception of Binh Dinh, I was not seriously contesting loyal or loyalish provinces in Summer 66.
The combats were mostly uninteresting - Heikki did not take any risks. However, there was one operation which I was happy about, the "NLF Operation Trampoline". In that one, 4 VC units from Chau Doc (at that point late in Summer II there were only six in the entire IV corps left) managed to use repeated reaction movement towards the eastern coast, and then strategically moved a lot more into that direction afterwards. I offered a battalion as a sacrifice on cultivated, to get the initial reaction moves, then those units got more reactions on top of that while the sacrificial battalion was methodically surrounded. (It dispersed when attacked).
Meanwhile, over the season, Heikki planned maximally effective search and destroy operations with very light losses to himself. But the lack of effective ARVN allowed me to slip some VC battalions to cultivated where no uncommitted units could reach them. Heikki made a few C&S operations to block me from reaching cultivated with even more units. The situation in the I corps ended in a stalemate - I did not dare to send anyone to cultivated, and Heikki did not dare to attack the large clusters.
Heikki has mostly stopped using air points - using those causes a small resource drain, and he is now operating on as minimal costs as possible. As a result of his focus on avoiding losses, this season was likely the worst in the attrition ratio for me so far. But my total losses were also quite light.
Total losses over summer 1966
FWA: 2 arm bn, 1 ac bn, 10 ARVN repl, 2 air, 1 trans
NLF: 19 bn, 2 political, 14 VC repl
US Morale: 504
US Commitment: 141
SVN Morale: 87
SVN Population: 223
SVN Draft: 95
The map at the end of the operations of Summer 66:
-
-
Alan Sutton
Australia
Moruya
NSW
-
Thanks for this Petri. Very encouraging for me.
I have just started my first ever game of this (I am the NLF). You give a bit of likely context for me to predict certain levels/amounts/loss rates etc.
Also a big effort to do these simultaneous AARs. Nice one.
I'll be following this game. Playing it PBEM is another complication! But, at least you get to look at it when you like and think a bit.
-
-
James D
United States
Indianapolis
Indiana
-
Why on earth don't you guys do this live via Skype? Playing this email would be ponderously long.
-
-
Randy C
United States
Chicago
Illinois
Robert L Howard (Medal of Honor recipient)
-
I always say some games are best FTF, some are best via email, and some are best live via vassal/skpe.
VGVN is best live via vassal/skype.
But VGVN is better via email than not at all!
-
-
-
NapTown Jim wrote:
Why on earth don't you guys do this live via Skype? Playing this email would be ponderously long.
For time management reasons. It would be difficult to arrange regular sessions for playing this, both of us available at the same time.
Meanwhile doing it this way typically requires only a few minutes now and then, and no need to synchronize between our schedules.
Also, for the sheer insanity of playing a game of this size over email.
-
-
-
I would like to start a Vietnam PBEM campaign if anyone is interested. I am currently playing 1 live campaign once a week but am unable to play a second one live. However, play by mail would be possible. Contact me at my Geek Mail if interested to try out this way of playing the game.
-
|