Hi everyone, I am pleased to post this information from Sharon Boyd, who has begun working with Multi-Man Publishing. Sharon will be working on a new module - tentatively titled 'East Front' - for MMP's PanzerBlitz game series:
Hello to all - I would first like to briefly introduce myself : I am a Graduate of the United States Air Force Academy with a BS in Military History and have an MBA from U of Missouri-Columbia. I served in both the Air Force and Army, my last assignment serving as an Imagery Analysis Officer at the DIA. My current day job is Information Technology QA test programming.
I have been playing wargames since the early 70s when a childhood friend roped me into playing TAHGC Midway… as the Americans. The older brother of this friend had a newly minted copy of PanzerBlitz out on a nearby table - and it was love at first sight. A plethora of gaming experiences have followed with more TAHGC offerings, GDW, SPI, OSG, and of course, MMP and ASL. (I pity you if you know what every one of those abbreviations stand for.) Highlight of my early wargaming experiences was visiting West Point in high school and trouncing the chairman of the USMA wargame club in Panzer Leader Situation 7 - The Encirclement of Nancy - as the Germans.
I am passionate about the future of PanzerBlitz in MMP’s hands. It is a beautifully produced, fun to play, accessible, and eminently worthy update to the original that I whet my wargaming teeth on.
And here, Sharon explains her plan for this module:
The plan going forward...
Note – all of this is subject to some modification as development progresses...
I have already begun to analyze Lewis’s [Goldberg] very well organized records, and am looking at filling out some of the gaps and reorganizing to support the business plan going forward.
As announced, we are planning to separate East Front into three smaller products. Early, mid and late war sets will each consist of two front-and-back printed 16”x22” maps (4 maps), two to three 5/8” counter sheets, and six scenarios.
We also plan to release a historical PanzerBlitz module corresponding to each of these products.
To launch the PanzerBlitz East Front series, we plan to release the late war geomorphic module, tentatively named Red Wave, followed by the late war historical map based module.
So again, Red Wave is planned to have two front-and-back printed 16”x22” maps (4 maps), two to three 5/8” counter sheets, and six scenarios.
The historical map module will feature some heavy tank-on-tank East Front action with something that should excite all players – Soviet Guards formations, PanzerGrenadiers, Tigers, Stalins, Panthers, T-34s… you get the picture. This historical module is planned to include three full size maps, four countersheets, and eight to nine scenarios.
At least this is the plan for now. Depending on success of these products, more are bound to follow.
The interim goal is to showcase the geomorphic Red Wave module and possibly some of the historical module at WBC. I will keep you all updated with progress towards this goal.
Looking forward to these games, I have the original. One word of advice, please make sure the rules are streamlined and understandable.
I like the sound of this. I'm 'listening'.
very relieved to hear we're starting late war, that sells me. Look forward to the game. When do you think it will see publication?
It's far too early to take a guess at that Martin, but as soon as I get an idea when it will hit pre-order, I'll let everyone know.
I'm with Martin, late war appeals to me too. Will be watching for more. Good luck with everything!
Hi,
This is good news!
I am looking forward to that game.
Panzerblitz was one of my first and preferred wargames in the early 1980's.
I was very disappointed by the PB Hill of Death version, as its rules were flawed and the errata didn't fix some importsnt issues (IIRC precisions on how overruns worked vs a stack with different types of units for an example).
If you design a system which is coherent and fun, I won't hesitate to buy it - would it retroactively apply to PB:HoD? (that would be nice!)
So I wish you all the best for that project.
New module? I looked in the PanzerBlitz forums (news and general) but could not find reference to a previous module? Does one need to own the original PB to play these modules?
Are these new games standalone or do we need the original PB / PL game set to play?
Thanks.
East Front will be a stand-alone game. Ownership of Hill of Death will not be required.
As for the rules, they are the same rules set, but they are being cleaned up for the new game. As far as I know, this new set of rules can be used for Hill of Death.
Peter Bartlett wrote:
East Front will be a stand-alone game. Ownership of Hill of Death will not be required.
As for the rules, they are the same rules set, but they are being cleaned up for the new game. As far as I know, this new set of rules can be used for Hill of Death.
That's great news, thanks.
I'm an old man, I hope that MMP doesn't delay getting this out the door before God "calls me".
> Lewis’s [Goldberg]
???????????
-
Gronak wrote:
> Lewis’s [Goldberg]
???????????
Looks like an edit.
Designer
Panzerblitz: East Front
-
Yes. Sharon's text mentions Lewis, but not his last name, which I inserted inside [ ].
That’s great news Peter!
Will it include a scenario generator?
Will the late war vehicle list contain Jagdtigers, Jagdpanthers, JPz IV/70 and a like?
I don't have that information yet Marco. A scenario generator would certainly be an attractive feature.
Sounds great. I have all the original AH series and the MMP updated series. Panzer Leader was one of a few childhood favorites. Looking forward to the upcoming edition. Let me know if play testers are of interest.
-Patrick
Awesome, most excellent to get an official announcement of the expansion! Generic is fine , but the historical scenarios/magazine modules are also great.
|