Chris Baylis wrote:





WELCOME to CENTREVILLE is one of those games that has a dull coloured and not particularly interesting looking game board...



The components are suitable for purpose and suitably strong for regular play, but along with the board they are mainly uninspiring in both colour and illustrations....



The box cover gives a reasonably imaginative visual on what is to be expected inside, but the components do not give the same visual impression. I felt I had to mention the dullness of colour use because there is so much of it, but I would also like to say how much I/we enjoy being made WELCOME to CENTREVILLE.