Jakub Kircun
United States
Woods Hole
Massachusetts
-
I'm in the middle of reading Cantor's Medieval History, which had put me in the mood for some late Roman/early feudal strategic or operation wargame. Belisarius seems to fit the bill in that respect, and so I decided to give it a go, with a soloing effort.
Map from Medieval History
I setup the Campaign Scenario, which starts with the Byzantines at war with Persia and Armenia.
Campaign Setup
The Persians began with an incursion into the Oriens, taking and sacking the border city of Dara, and later investing Antioch, but eventually being checked at the gates of Palmyra. Further north Armenian armies took the city of Trapesus on the shores of the Black Sea.
Byzantine armies then arrived in force and pushed-back Persian and Armenian armies, with Belisarius sacking multiple cities in Persia. However Belisarius later suffered a major defeat at the gates of Nisibis, and was killed during the rout! Antioch remained in the hands of Persian troops until Justinian himself arrived at the head of a large fleet from Constantinople, retaking the city.
Several major revolts in the east eventually pacified Persia and Armenia (now under Persian control), and only Lazica was now under rebel control. Things were looking very promising for Justinian until a major plague broke-out throughout the Mediterranean world, ravaging Thracia and killing the emperor! The kingdom of the Ostrogoths was also heavy hit, severely weakening it.
The remaining Byzantine leadership turned their attention to their western neighbors and quickly overran the Italian peninsula, occupies the city of Ravenna, Roma, and Neapolis. Only Sicily now remained in the hands of the Ostrogoths. These incursions by the Byzantines did not go unnoticed, and multiple northern barbarian tribes now decided to join the fray against civilization. The Burgundi and Lombardi tribes prepared to move south into the Ostrogoth kingdom, while Slavs north of Thracia looked greedily across the Danube.
535 A.D.
So far having a lot of fun with this one... though there are a lot of wild swings of luck!
Jakub Kircun
United States
Woods Hole
Massachusetts
-
Played a few more turns of this, up to about 543 A.D. The Byzantines consolidated their hold on the Italian Peninsula and shored-up their western defenses against the Burgundi.
The Lombards made some inroads into Dacia, pillaging a border city, but then retreating back north to more fertile terrain. Further east Slavic tribes grabbed several Thracian cities, but a large Byzantine army from the Oriens routed the barbarian hordes north of the Danube. Later, the same imperial army ventured north of the river and pushed the Slavic tribes further inland. A Lazican navy briefly landed and grabbed the Pontican coastal city of Herella, but where then routed back into the sea by another large Byzantine army.
In North Africa both Vandal and Berber tribes joined the rebel cause. Vandal corsairs managed to capture the western Egyptian city of Kyrene, however they then reclaimed their neutral status. The Byzantines spent most of their enormous resources on rebuilding pillaged cities, and also built a considerable amount of public works.
Tough going for the rebel side, despite their overall numbers the are a very fragmented mosaic of forces which have to act in isolation of each other. Of course, the Byzantine empire is a mere bad plague, or unlucky revolt, away from disintegration...
