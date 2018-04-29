|
Some Contextual Thoughts on the Original Game
Quartermaster General is I think a fantastic gaming experience if you have 6 players or 5 if someone is willing to play two decks. It ticks lots of boxes that make it distinctive:
- Gets WW2 into a very quick playing time
- Plays with 6 without too much downtime
- Light rules and easy to teach and learn
- Its a team game - we do not have that many of them
- Its a nice blend of mechanics that can work with war gamers, euro gamers, gateway/casual gamers and any mix thereof.
- Its a really dynamic sandbox that can play radically differently each game
- Each country you play gives you a very different gaming experience
Each of these distinctions though come at a cost, just as its great to have a quick playing but meaty 6 player game it is less ideal if you have less players. It is also less ideal if you want a deeper experience than it offers, not all the decks are equally fun to play and whichever deck you get if the run of play goes against you then you can have a miserable time for a few turns. Scoring after each players turn is also a pain.
I feel that there is a good amount of variety in the base game for Quartermaster General and I have played it 10 or so times and played with both expansions. It is not a game I will rush to play but a game I always enjoy and feel is a great pick with a large group of mixed experience and gaming abilities.
How then do I feel about Quartermaster General 1914?
I feel I have played it enough to have a good feel for the game and have played each faction 1-3 times. I like that it offers a different ideal player count (5), I like the whole 3 vs 2 team break down, I like the different setting (world war one) and more crucially I feel the designer has done an excellent job re-tweaking the game to suit that war. I like that you get to do a bit more on your turn rather than just play or prepare a card and that battles can be a little more involved.
For those who have only played the base game or not played QMG at all the game is played with 5 players ideally and each has a deck of their own. One great innovation to this game is that instead of just having 1 nation in your deck 3 of the 5 decks are split between 2 nations. Cards for Italy are largely useless for France and visa versa so the player with the Italy/France deck must decide each turn where they want to focus their attention and their choices are also restricted by the 7 cards they have in their hand. On your turn you mainly play a card and then prepare a card. Every few rounds there is a quick scoring round and if no side has a big lead then it carries on. Cards either place a unit, initiate a battle, add an on-going ability/impact (status), make people discard cards or provide a one off Event. Your deck is your resources and if you are out of cards you are out of resources.
Everything I do not like in Quartermaster General is largely fixed by this version and as well as a whole set of different decks, team dynamics and a new setting to explore.
Unfortunately just as this game fixes all the issues and potential issues I have with the original game it also dilutes the elements that make the original such a unique crowd pleaser:-
1914 is longer, covers a war that is less dynamic and for most people less interesting, games take longer, the ending if games go the distance goes quick but is fairly anticlimatic as most players will be out or almost out of cards and interesting options by the end. 1914 plays longer, is a deeper game and players can feel more tired than they will from the breezy original, its less newbie friendly and is more demanding with each deck offering more challenges and potential to mess up than the original QMG.
At a 5 player count it is up against many more games that fill similar spaces. Within the light/hybrid war games there is the Birth of America Series by Academy games (one of which does 5), theres warish area control games like Blood Rage and Wallenstein/Shogun. Some of which might have more appealing themes, better scalability etc. Then there is just other 5 player options with different settings and themes. None of this detracts from the strengths of the game directly but it does still make Quartermaster General 1914 less of a go to choice that QMG is when its circumstances are right.
So do I recommend QMG 1914?
For people who have played QMG and like it
If you like the original, want a better choice for 4-5 people and like the idea of a new setting and new set of decks to experience with a bit more complexity, depth and challenge then I think this is an excellent choice. Even more so if you want to be able to do a touch more on your turn and want a little more depth/complexity. It is less new player friendly but not so much so that you cannot have new players, even without much gaming experience to the mix. I would much rather have 1914 than both the expansions for the base game. If you have the budget and collection size for both QMG and 1914 or a mate has the original then this is a great game to go for.
If you have never played QMG
Quartermaster General does not have many rules and is a great game to introduce to people newish to gaming and it can be people who are new to war games or new to euro games. It has a few areas where it can get a little more complex with how some of the cards end up acting and the consequences of losing supply can be brutally felt. I would still generally recommend getting the original first unless you either prefer the 5 player count, prefer the WW1 setting or want a more complex and gamer friendly / deep game.
For myself
I much prefer playing it to the original. Every change it makes I like and I enjoy the challenges that each deck presents. I like being able to prepare AND play each turn, I like the longer battles, the added challenges and complexity the game offers. I prefer the WW1 setting.
I am often the guy wanting to play something more complex, something with more history than my opponents but I am also someone who really enjoys gaming the most when everyone is loving the experience and who appreciates design elegance. Some of my fond memories of QMG are as much about the banter of 6 people coming together fully engaged in an experience as for the actual choices the game offers on your go. There are many people for which QMG 1914 might be too complex, thinky or just not as exciting a choice as they are looking for and if I have people who can cope with the interaction and complexity this offers then they might well be up for something like Pax Pamir or Time of Crisis or Wir Sind Das Volk! which I like more.
I have really enjoyed the games I have had of QMG 1914 and I can see me enjoying a decent number more but I am not sure for how long I will feel the need to keep the game. QMG 1914 not going to be something I will be able or wish to get to the table as much as the original due to the immense range and quality of other games that I love at its player count and "game space" it fills (it might be my 16th favorite game to play with 5 and as such it will rarely get picked over the other 15). Still I feel there is a good amount of variety baked in and I cannot see the game getting samey or predictable any time soon.
I like games that explore realities in some sort of simulation so the fact that World War 1 ended with everyone running out of resources and will for it to continue doesnt make for the best "gaming" situation does not actually bother me at all. I enjoy the experience it offers.
Overall I have really enjoyed my plays, really appreciate what it adds to the base game but do feel that it is less of the crowd-pleasingly unique and useful game to have in my collection that the original is. I am really looking forward to getting a few more plays of the game in but I do not know exactly when that will be as it competes for table space with many games my mates/opponents are more drawn to or will enjoy and there are a good number of games that I myself would generally want to play and enjoy playing more than this.
