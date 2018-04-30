This is the final part of my four-part Quatre Bras report, it picks up at the 1800 turn and will run through to the very end of the battle.So we ended part 3 with the Allies launching a series of counter-attacks in the east, just north of the Bois de Bossu. The British Guards have arrived and they’re working with the Hannoverians to pin down Foy’s division. Foy is desperately trying to pull his men back whilst minimising losses and retaining good order, but every time he pulls back the Allied infantry rush forward and pounce.Closer detail on the situation reveals that every one of Foy’s regiments are targeted for assault, the Allies are throwing just about everything at the outnumbered French defenders here.And as we can see here, on the right, the attacks went very well. Foy’s division was already very weak, some of those assaults destroyed French regiments and others routed, which leaves the Frenh left, or western, flank, almost completely empty.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Well, the Guards waste no time here, they rush south along the trails through the Bois de Bossu and into the open fields beyond. Foy is left behind with two stragglers, and once again the Allies, this time the Hannovarians, pounce to try to pin them in place and slow their retreat. This also gives the Guards the freedom to move through the woods unhindered by Foy’s remaining units.The French reply by pulling back Jerome’s 6th Division from the right flank, and shifting his men west to deal with the guards. French heavy cavalry is sent into the area in a rushed attempt to slow the Allied advance and secure the north-south road. This now means, however, that the French skirmish line in the centre doesn’t have strong infantry support on their flank, and so here the 5th British Brigade decides to launch a series of assaults. The 5th Brigade is fresh and pretty strong, but the assaults don't go to plan and a number of these units end up disordered without much progress.Further north, with Jerome’s division diverted south, Bachelu reconsiders his flanking manoeuvre, and he also shifts his division back to the south, with the French 2nd Division cavalry guarding his northern flank. So the British attack on the western flank has undermined all the French effort over in the east. They’ve had to pull back a division, which weakens their right flank, which forces Bachelu to pull back and cancel his offensive plans.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The Dutch-Belgian light cavalry notice these manoeuvres, and they spring into action and move up into an aggressive position on the left of the Allied line. Meanwhile, Bachelu continues to shift south to keep in contact with the centre of the French line and the north-south Brussels-Charleroi road.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Advanced elements of D’Erlon’s corps has arrived 40 minutes early, and they’re rushing up towards the scene of the fighting. This encourages the French to reconsider the situation. Jerome’s division holds the centre and has, for the time being, slowed the Allied advance in the west. And thus, Bachelu reconsiders his role. If D’Erlon can move his corps up to the French left flank and take that over, perhaps Reille’s corps [now principally consisting of Bachelu and Jerome’s division, Foy’s division is all but destroyed] can continue with their original objective to push north and cut the east-west Nivelles-Namur road. With this in mind, Bachelu turns his men about and sends them marching back north to re-secure part of that east-west road.And here we see those men of D’Erlon’s corps arriving from the south [over on the top-right]. You can see how Jerome’s men have taken up a position guarding the road, with French curaissiers to their south also helping to guard the road. In response, the British Guards, this is both the 1st and 2nd British Brigades of the 1st Guards Division, have halted their advanced, and have sent out skirmishers alongside their guns to harass the French positions.This all demoralises the French, but they’re simultaneously encouraged by the long line of reinforcements arriving from the south. D’Erlon’s men, many of whom are arriving much earlier than expected, may yet change the course of the battle.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------At the start of the 1920 turn there is a hurried exchange over in the east. The Brunswicker infantry suddenly launch a strong series of assaults against Bachelu’s men, while Brunswick cavalry attempt to clear out the French centre along the main road. The cavalry succeed and they clear out the French centre north of the stream, while in the east the Brunswicker infantry assaults are immediately countered by a response from the French light cavalry. But, the Brunswickers have protected their flanks with infantry who quickly form up into square and scare the French cavalry off. Those assaults go very well, and the Brunswickers punch a nice whole through the French lines.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The French centre pulls back below the stream, and in the east the Dutch-Belgian light cavalry follow up on the Brunswicker assaults by charging the disordered remnant of Bachelu’s division. They too have great success, and, aside from the French light cavalry, there’s now only a single French infantry regiment, in square formation, remaining on the French right, or eastern, flank.Over in the west the situation is relatively quiet. The Guards are very content to sit and fire away at the French lines. Just by sitting there, they’re occupying a large part of the French army and are enabling the Allied eastern flank to do their job. French retreats across the bridge near Germioncourt have caused some chaos, but further south D’Erlon begins to send his men to protect that north-south road, and the French position here looks more secure.At this stage, Jerome’s 6th Division is the only fit division left in Reille’s II Corps. Foy and Bachelu are both very close to complete destruction.In contrast, the Army of the Low Countries have managed their forces well. The I Army Corp suffered heavy casualties early in the day, and the 5th Infantry Division suffered some losses in the centre of the fighting, but aside from that they’ve held up relatively well.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------D’Erlon brings out his guns to counter the Allied artillery, and there’s an exchange of fire all along the line. In this image you can get a good overview of how the battle has changed. The French have very quickly been forced back away from Quatre Bras and are now, instead, fighting to retain cohesion and their supply lines south. D’Erlon’s arrival has certainly saved Ney’s force from destruction, but they’re in no position to continue with their original objectives. Even so, D’Erlon continues to move his men up to poke and prod at the Allied positions.While the situation in the south-west remains static, the Allies begin to advance on their left, or eastern, flank. The French light cavalry are forced to pull back; and in the centre the British take up positions on the north bank of the stream near Germioncourt.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------As Brunswicker cavalry has shifted to the left to assist in that general Brunswicker advance along the east-west road, the French light cavalry are forced to respond by pulling back south of the Etang Materne.This then enables the Brunswicker advance east along that Nivelles-Namur road. Meanwhile, French skirmishers also line the southern bank of the stream to deter any potential Allied advances.Further south, the exchange of fire continues, but the sun is setting and neither side is prepare to launch any concerted action at this late hour. There’s little D’Erlon can do to stem the tide at this stage; his corps have halted the advance of the Guards, saving what is left of Ney’s wing. And across the fields, the Guards have occupied the bulk of Ney’s forces, enabling the Picton’s Army Reserve Corps to wreak havoc over in the east and secure the Nivelles-Namur road.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Another overview again shows this situation. The two opposing forces are now well south of Quatre Bras. The Brunswickers are beginning to move around the Etang Matern in the east, while the French are secure their hold on their supply lines.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------As the skies grow darker, both forces accept that there’ll be no more fighting this day. The French briefly held parts of the Nivelles-Namur road east and west of Quatre Bras, without holding the important crossroads. Foy probably pushed out a bit too far, and ambitiously, on his left, or western flank, and when a flood of Allied reinforcements arrived he simply couldn’t pull back fast enough, which resulted in the destruction of his division.Over in the east, the strong push by Bachelu and Jerome Bonaparte looked for a long time to be successful. Bachelu was just about to launch another assault against the Allied left flank when the French were forced to pull back. Bachelu briefly withdrew, then gambled in an attempt to hold the east-west line, but this bold move was countered by the Brunswickers who all but destroyed Bachelu’s division. Here we can see the Brunswickers shiting around to occupy Thyle in the east.Early smoke in the centre obscured visibility and deterred and extensive fighting for much of the day. Once the French had advanced, the French skirmish line held the Allies back for much of the day. As the battle began to close, more smoke appeared here which, this time, deterred any Allied advance.And here is the final situation over in the east where, for the most part, those French and Allied batteries hammer away at each other.Ultimately, the British defended the Quatre Bras, destroyed two French divisions, and forced the French back into a defensive position to save Ney’s wing and protect their supply. But, it all came too late for the British to send help to the Prussians simultaneously fighting over at Ligny. As was the case historically, the French lost the battle, but won the situation by engaging the Allied army and preventing them from sending aid to the Prussians. Napoleon, however, will not be happy at the extent of the French casualties.Scenes from the end of the battle: