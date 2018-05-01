|
Fernando Sola Ramos
Spain
Pilar de la Horadada
Alicante
The Panzer Pusher gives you prestige!
INTRODUCTION
Wild Blue Yonder has finally arrived, and it looks gorgeous. In case you don’t know, Wild Blue Yonder is a “deluxe” Down in Flames game that combines the original Rise of the Luftwaffe and Eighth Air Force into one large package full of stuff. Chris Janiec, the designer of the game, has put together all the additions and refinements done to the original game through the years and has added some interesting new rules, new campaigns and new components. And the best of all, the game is backwards compatible with the previous Down in Flames games.
Talking about the components, they are over the top, and the game engine is the classic Down in Flames game you already know, so if you played the original games (you know, those designed by Dan Verssen for GMT, not to be confused with his new take on the game now released by DVG), you’ll have zero problems for transitioning to Wild Blue Yonder. Thus, a comparison with the old Down in Flames games is inevitable. Will this game be an improvement over the old games? Let’s check it out.
PHYSICAL COMPONENTS
The box:
Wild Blue Yonder comes in a large box, similar in size to the Combat Commander box, as it comes full of components. The cover is an Antonis Karidis work, a very talented artist that has also painted the box covers of the Wing Leader series of games, also from GMT. The image is of an incredible quality and luckily, Antonis also provides his work for other game components, like the rule books or the action cards.
Other box drawings are classic Down in Flames works, MacGowan style, which help keep the spirit of the game and make you feel what you have in your hands is a true Down in Flames game. Great!
The campaign cards:
The campaign cards, made of high quality cardstock, come in full colour. The information on the campaign cards is a little bit confusing, as there is a lot of information on each card. In fact, there is so much information that some of it has had to be put on the campaign logs due to lack of space. Compared to the old ones, the new campaign cards look more modern, but also more cramped, so I would give them the same score.
The old 8th AF 1943 Campaign:
The new 8th AF 1943 Campaign:
The target cards:
The target cards, also of cardstock, now come in full colour, as the campaign cards. Each target card contains four targets per side instead of just one of the old ones. I personally liked the old target cards, with a drawing of each damage level, something that now is missing, but the new ones really look eye appealing, with a photo of the target instead of a drawing, and they come with more information, as the strafing ability information. A slight advantage for the new target cards here.
An old target card: one target perd card depicting damage levels
The new target cards: four targets per card, using color and photographs
The counters:
The counters are of good quality, with clear information on them, good graphics and a good selection of colours. They are clearly an improvement over the old ones, both in the art and in the quality aspects.
The playing cards:
The cards of Wild Blue Yonder are a beauty to look at. The action cards, with the art of Antonis Karidis, are really awesome. There are two action cards decks, one for each side, and the graphics on them change accordingly to reflect the side you fly for, which is a nice touch. With regards to the aircraft cards, they come in full colour, in the fashion of the last Down in Flames games released by GMT before discontinuing the series. They are square cornered, following the tradition of the series, and they are both functional and beautiful. The only thing I miss is a little bit of damage to the planes in the damaged side of the card. Except for the bombers, the planes are the same either undamaged or damaged. Nevertheless, they are a huge improvement over the old ones.
The play aids:
The two paly aids are useful, but cramped with a lot of information. Other play aids, such as the campaign sequence of play, the dogfight sequence of play or the disengagement table, come on the back of the rulebooks. Personally, I would have liked to have the latter on separate play aids of cardstock, and I would have included some more (relative positions summary, for example) and I would have lowered the number of campaign logs and made them of paper instead of cardstock. These play aids are better than the old ones, but they could have been even better.
The campaign logs:
The campaign logs, as I’ve just said, are of cardstock and there are several logs for each campaign. I think that making them of cardstock is a waste of resources, because, who uses cardstock logs? If I have to write down on them I prefer paper and I would make them available for download in case you run out of logs, something that right now is missing. The logs are specific for each campaign, contrary to the old games, and they come with information that don’t fit into the campaign card, but as I’ve said, the way they come they only add to the price of the game and not to the value of it. I would have lowered the quality of the campaign logs to rise the number of play aids.
Example of the 8th AF Campaign log:
The books:
The game comes with two rulebooks, the campaign and the dogfight rulebook. The books are of very high quality, printed in full colour, at two columns, with a lot of examples and with a correct font size. But with regards to the structure of the books, I don’t know if it’s just me or what, but I find the rulebooks are harder to read than they should for a game of this complexity. Sometimes I just can’t find a rule where I think it should be and I end looking for it forwards and backwards. This is something inherited from the old games. The rulebooks are far of better quality than the old ones, but I still think they make the game more difficult than it really is.
Other components:
The game comes with a deck storage insert, which is a good detail. But once you use the insert you realise that you can’t grab the cards from it and that there is no space for the counters. A good idea poorly executed. GMT, take note on this.
The card deck storage insert:
GAME ENGINE
Game mechanics:
The core game of Wild Blue Yonder hasn’t changed from the Down in Flames series of games published by GMT. The basic game, the dogfight game, is as follows: each player has an element, consisting of a leader and a wingman. Leader cards have some stats, like horsepower, performance, burst limit or ceiling. Only leaders have a card hand, consisting on their performance rating. Leaders can be engaged. When so, the relative position of the leaders determines if they can fire and the burst bonus they have. A leader plays attack cards, the other respond with defence cards. The attacker responds to the response and so on until one of them can’t respond. If the attack has been responded effectively, the attack is negated. If not, the attack is effective, and the defensive player takes the damage of the attack card. Then the attacking aircraft draws cards equal to its horsepower rating (modified by altitude) and the turn passes to the other player.
Then you add wingmen, that work a little bit differently, with temporary mini hands equal to their offensive and defensive rating. And you also add altitude, which affects horsepower, full throttle counters, heavy guns, gunners, etc.
The dogfight game is very dynamic and captures very well the spirit of air combats. This is not a simulation, but a game that abstracts air combat in such a way that is very playable and very evocative of air combat.
With regards to the campaign game, this is really where the game shines. Here you add bombers, targets, flak, strafing, resource management, fuel, pilot management, etc. In addition to the campaigns designed for the original games, now called Land Campaigns, we also find Operations, which consist of only one or a few days of combat, and Progressive Campaigns, which are really interesting to play, as your resources are limited and you have to play bearing in mind both objectives to be accomplished and pilot conservation for future operations.
The game mechanics, basically, haven’t changed from the old games. There are a few additions, some of them optional, that add to the detail of the game, but the game is easy to play, interactive and involving. And the best part of all: the game is fully compatible with the old games, so if you have them, you can play your old campaigns or use your old aircraft cards with the new rules.
Complexity
Wild Blue Yonder is not a complex game. In fact, the game is easy enough to let your children play it. My 11-year-old son is a competent dogfighter player that has humiliated me on several occasions. The campaign game adds some difficulty to the game, not because it uses difficult rules, but because there are much more things to handle.
But if we talk about difficulty, we have to talk about the rulebook, that for me it doesn’t help to fully understand the game at first. You need to read the rulebook several times to understand how the game works. A pity, because the game is easy to play once you understand the mechanics.
Strategy
There are several strategy factors to bear in mind in WBY. In dogfights, although luck can be a decisive factor at times, your strategy is determined by how you handle your hand, which cards to throw depending if you are advantaged/tailing or disadvantaged/tailed, managing altitude, when to respond depending on the attack, which enemy plane to attack, etc.
With regards to the campaign game, as you play a series of missions, strategy is more important, because you can fly a bad mission but if your overall strategy is good, the most probable thing is that you end winning the campaign. This is truer in Progressive Campaigns, where resources are very important.
Luck Factor
The luck factor has to do with the probability of losing (or winning) games due mostly to luck issues. Unluckily, luck is a major factor in the Down in Flames games, as sometimes you can’t do what you want because your hand is full of unplayable cards.
This can be seen from two points of view. Your hand determines the initial conditions of the fight, and your bad luck is due to the fact that you were bounced by the enemy, or you can see it as a negative part of the game, which rewards luck instead of game play. I prefer to think that what happens is the first and that you have to overcome your initial hand by managing other factors, like altitude or wingman attacks, to compensate for your bad cards.
Player Interaction
WBY is a very interactive game, with players performing actions all the time. In this regard, it captures the spirit of air combat, as you are always "flying" your aircraft.
Replay Value:
The dogfight game is very easy to set up and the possibilities are infinite. You can play dogfights with planes from various periods, you can experiment with different pairings, you can even play missions as stand-alone games or add other campaign rules to your dogfight games, such as named leaders, bombers, escorts, gun pods, etc. But if you play campaigns, then the replay value is even higher. Each campaign is played differently, as your objectives change from one campaign to the other, and the level of involvement is so high that you never end tired of playing the game. In addition to this, the dogfight game is so easy to set up that you end playing the game more often than other games because you can start playing just after one minute of having opened the box. You’ll spend more time deciding which planes to pick up than setting up the game.
Fun Factor:
The speed of the game, the interactivity and the ease of play make this game very fun.
Narrative:
The narrative of the game is very high. In dogfights you always end commenting on that hand that was decisive for shooting the enemy plane down in flames. But the narrative is boosted in the campaign games, where you get involved with named pilots that rack up victories and that fail to come to the base in the last mission.
Solitaire Suitability:
Wild Blue Yonder comes with one solitaire campaign. If you own the old Eighth Air Force game, you have three more solitaire campaigns, which makes for four solitaire campaigns. Not bad. But the game is not very solitaire friendly outside them. As with all card games, solitaire gaming is very difficult unless you devise a system to handle with the solitaire hand, and I haven’t seen an effective way to do this yet. Don’t get me wrong, if you want to play the game solitaire it can be done, but you lose an important element of the game.
OTHER GAME ELEMENTS
Similar to...
Rise of the Luftwaffe
Eighth Air Force
Zero!
Corsairs and Hellcats
Down in Flames: Aces High
Combat Commander: Europe
Wings of Glory: WW2 Battle of Britain Starter Set
Wing Leader: Victories 1940-1942
Corsair Leader
Mustangs
Uniqueness:
Chris Janiec’s Wild Blue Yonder offers a refreshed version of the old Down in Flames games in the form of new components, new campaigns and updated rules. The game engine is well known, but the package is very tight and well designed. The uniqueness of the series comes from the approach taken to depict air combats with cards. For some purists this is a sacrilege, but the result is a game that manages to grab the spirit of air combats in a very dynamic and easy way. Nowadays the game isn’t a novelty with regards to its game engine, but if you are a hardcore air combat gamer, this series offers a refreshing break from your tables-heavy, data-cards-heavy, rules-heavy traditional air combat games and it still feels like an air combat game.
Designer/Publisher support: Living rules, play aids, articles…
You have access to the rulebooks from the official GMT page, where there are also several articles written by Chris Janiec.
Add-ons: scenarios, maps, campaigns, units, magazines…
None yet as for this writing.
Fan/BGG/CSW support:
The game has its own entries on BGG/CSW, but there is no fan site that I am aware of.
Online play: VASSAL/Cyberboard/ZunTzu…
None yet, although Chris has commented on CSW that a Vassal module is in the works.
SUMMARY
Wild Blue Yonder takes the old Down in Flames games (GMT version, of course) and updates them into a deluxe package with updated and revised rules, components and art. The game is fast and very interactive and offers a very fun air combat experience, although this is not a deep simulation game. The best definition to describe the game would be that this is a game about air combat that manages to capture the spirit of air duels but doesn’t offer a deep air combat simulation.
The dogfight game is very entertaining and easy to play. It can be played without any set up and is very engaging. But where the game shines is in the campaign game, where you combine the dogfight rules with other rules that add depth to the game: bombers, objectives, flak, resource management, etc., all without adding much complexity.
The game has a great narrative, the components are of very high quality and the game engine has been revised to incorporate all the refinements, additions and errata known from the past years. There are no expansions planned for this game, but as it comes from the box it is very replayable.
As drawbacks, I miss some more support from the publisher: more campaigns, available campaign logs for download, or more expansions planned. I hope that fans begin to create more content for this game soon, as it deserves it. Another drawback is the over-quality of the campaign logs, which I think is unnecessary and that effort could have been directed to making more play aids. And, finally, the way the rule books are written makes the game, from my point of view, difficult to understand at first.
And now the final question: is this game an improvement over the old ones? Short answer: definitely, yes. If you have the old games and you wonder if you should buy this game, I would recommend you to do so, you won’t regret.
Chris Janiec
United States
(Teller County)
Colorado
Thank you for the thoughtful review, Fernando. While I wasn't able to get it into the box, I have posted an additional play aid for download here on the Geek. Please take a look and share your thoughts.
Chris Janiec wrote:
Thank you for the thoughtful review, Fernando. While I wasn't able to get it into the box, I have posted an additional play aid for download here on the Geek. Please take a look and share your thoughts.
The play aid is very useful. A pity it didn't get into the box. And thanks to you for this game. I hope I can see several expansions for it.
|