Lou Correia
United States
Sacramento
California
B-17: GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Squadron: 240th Bomber Squadron, 87th Bombardment Group
MISSION DATE: 21 Nov 42 - 1st mission this plane)
TARGET: Tunis, Tunisia Airfields
AFTER ACTION REPORT:
We laughed… maybe it was nerves, but we couldn’t help but laugh at what we thought was a comical attempt to harm our bomber by three Italian MC-202s soon after entering Zone 4. Up to that point it had been an uneventful maiden flight over the Algerian desert. The enemy fighters seemed to have been piloted well, but the two peashooters they each carried seemed hilarious. We joked that the crew chief wouldn’t like the fact that he would need to touch up our paint job after one of the 202s looked to only scratch the surface of our B-17.
We must have hurt the feelings of the Macchi pilots, because a little later in Zone 4 we encountered another group, and this time four headed for the Great Expectations. A couple were run off by our escort, another was killed by our nose gun, and the lone remaining 202 proceeded to knock out our tail turret! He missed us on a second pass, but we wondered if he was laughing as our tail gunner declared his guns to be a total wreck. SGT Mitchell stayed in the tail to serve as our eyes back there, which turned out to be a regrettable decision.
More enemy fighters appeared as we entered Tunisian airspace. Two waves slammed into us, and this time they had swastikas on their tails. The first wave of five had one 190 run off by our escort, while the second 190 did some superficial damage to our bomber. The three 109s all missed us. On his second pass the lone 190 ran into our escort and we had a few minutes to prepare for the next wave of four – all 109s. SGT Hernandez, in the Ball Turret, got his first of three kills as he mauled the bandit at 3 0’clock low. We traded misses with the bandits at our nose, but we could only pray as the final 109 came in level at our neutered tail, and blasted us; causing additional damage, and ripping the left elbow from SGT Mitchell. After the Hun made another pass at us I sent SGT Garcia (SWG) into the tail to check on Mitchell. He reported that he applied a tourniquet to his arm and made him “comfortable” in the Radio Room. Fortunately the remainder of flight through Zone 5 was quiet for our slot in the Middle Squadron.
As we approached the Target (Zone 6) we had three 109s make a run at us; two at our vulnerable 6 o’clock! Our Top Turret turned the bandit at 6 o’clock high into a fireball, and that must have distracted his partner at the level position. Flak didn’t get close to us, so in spite of the poor weather we really have no excuse for why we missed the target.
Turning for home we ran a gauntlet of three waves of German fighters, totaling ten 109s and two 190s. None of them discovered that we had no sting in our tail. We took a few hard hits, including punches to both our wing roots, but in exchange our Ball Turret got two more confirmed kills and the Top Turret flamed another.
SGT Hernandez would have to be content with his three kills as half an hour later his turret jammed. We tried to repair it, but the turret was inoperable and the Sergeant was trapped within it. Not long after that three MC-202s tried to molest us. A couple did some superficial damage and made multiple passes, before they headed east with one trailing smoke.
The first half of Zone 4 was quiet, and then we encountered four FW-190s. Three missed us, and the fourth put a shell into the cockpit, destroying my aileron controls. As he came around for a second pass he fell within the sights of our Top Turret, which pumped multiple 50 caliber rounds into the 190’s cockpit , which then proceeded to spiral into the African desert below.
Zone 3 was quiet in our skies but we listened to reports of an ongoing Axis air raid on our base, and then we began to encounter their formations returning to Tunis. In Zone 2 four of those raiding 109 tried to rip into us. We took eleven hits close to home, including those that killed SGT Diaz and wounded 2LT Murphy; and the hit that holed our nearly empty fuel tank. Though we were only able to damage one of the bandits, the boys in the Spitfires did eventually run off two of the Germans.
Landing was a bit bumpy, but we avoided the bomb craters, and got SGT Mitchell into surgery where they could not save his arm. I’m not sure what upset “Mitch: more – that he lost his arm or that the clubhouse took a direct hit while we were away…
Peter Dickens, 1LT, USAAF, commanding
Great Expectations
240th Bomber Squadron, 87th (H) Bombardment Group, 12th Air Force
B-17 Damage:
Superficial x14 (14)
Tail Turret Inop x2 (30)
Tail Oxygen x1 (5)
Port Elevator Inop (10)
P. Wing Root (25)
S. Wing Root (25)
Ball Turret Inop (20) (Mechanical Failure/Random Event)
Aileron Controls Destroyed (10)
Rudder (10)
Port Aileron Inop (10)
S.Wing Fuel Leak (10)
Light Wound (2)
Serious Wound (5)
KIA (10)
Peckham Points: 186 – Three days to repair
Brilliant. Thanks for sharing that, very cool.
Jonathan
United States
Sellersburg
Indiana
ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ
"By the power of truth, I, while living, have conquered the universe."
Lou, wonderful write up!
Please, share where you got the target listings for early '42 MTO in North Africa!
Lou Correia
United States
Sacramento
California
There are three sources for 12th AF information.
#1 - The Boardgamer's B-17 Special Issue
It contains an article titled Bombing The Med by Tom Cundiff, Magnus Kimura and Shaun Sayer. In addition to the extensive Med article, there are other B-17 QOTS articles. May be out of print but you could try here: http://user.nktelco.net/bdmonnin/boardgamer.html
#2 Felipe Santamaria charts on BGG (Spanish)
https://boardgamegeek.com/filepage/21856/tablas-med-3pdf
#3 The historical list of targets, for example found here: http://paul.rutgers.edu/~mcgrew/wwii/usaf/html/Dec.42.html
I help administer a Play-by-Forum group for both B-17 QOTS and Target For Today players. I fall back on the historical list most of the time. You can check it, and our house rules out at http://bombersinthedesert.freeforums.net/
