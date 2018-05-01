Rules



Subscriptions



Bookmarks



Search



Account



Moderators Recommend 2 3 Posts Cruel Necessity» Forums » Sessions Subject: Series Replay. Part 5. New Thread



Printer Friendly



Subscribe



Bookmark



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] Peter Lageri PeterLageri) Denmark

Søndersø

Fyn What's bad? Loss of income. What's the games income? Zeal.



So getting back Oxford is priorty one.



There are 5 Unrest in London in this deck. That's 10 die rolls. I don't assume to know much about statistics or probabilities but leaving London at 6 o'clock would probably let 5 die rolls through to 4 o'clock and 3 to 2 o'clock and 2 to Zeal loss. Allowing for some fudge factors (luck is fickel) and that each loss would be on different Unrest card I guage I'd lose 3 Zeal point to that. So for 2 Zeal point I'd fortify London to 10 o'clock and be immune to loss for at least 2½ Unrest in London cards.



Given the expected activity level of West I'd better fortify Bristol to the max and given the Scottish armys position I'd better fortify Hull. Thats 7 Zeals point used given that Oxford bends.



The price could be a Double Irish Trouble whammy dropping Puritanism and Scotland one each and -1 Zeal for a Dublin fully fortyfied and/or a Scottish army nudging on the North Army. Bad but less bad than losing zeal outright.



After the first turn I'll probably be nudging the Irish and the Scottish army back one area each trying to save Zeal to the turn after to hammer the scottish army back into the Highlands, then nudging, then siegeing Edinburgh, then nudge, then taking Edingburg and fortying, nugde, reinforce Edinburgh. But thats gazing into the crystal ball. Lets see what luck has to say.



Card 28:

Irish Army move to 1 Irish Troubles.

North Army Recovers.

Two New Model Army units received.

Monarchy and Parliament +1 DRM each.

And the very easily overlooked: Swap an active achievement card with a discarded one.

I'll swap 17 with 03 since I have both Model Army units now (banking on none of those two 1s to appear but I guess luck will kick me in my teeth as usual.)



Taking back Oxford: Die rolls: 5. Oxford at 2 o'clock blue.

London fortifies to 10 o'clock.

Bristol fortifies to 10 o'clock.

Hull fortifies to 6 o'clock.



7 zeal points spend.



6 Zeal points for next.



Hope is all I have.....



Card 34.



Well alright then. ALRIGHT.



Lets get it over with huh? 4F situaion coming up.

Irish Trouble twice: Puritanism drop to upper F, Scotland to upper D.

Dublin fortifies but at max: -1 zeal point to me.

Deviltry.

Unrest in London: Die rolls: 5, 6 so much to statistics. London back at 3 o'clock.

Irland drops to upper C.

Catholism to F.

Parliament to lower F.



Try to move Parliament up one: Die rolls: 6

London refortifies to 10 o'clock. Try not to use wet mud this time.



2 Zeal points remaining.

Fortify Hull to 10 o'clock to be faithfull to my strategy.



6 Zeal point for next turn.





Card 38. Discards 03.



Card 40.



Battle. I'll try a stop West Army so I can rebuild any siege damages from the card. And the Scottish army nudges on the North Army. I'll get you yet!



Opposing Forces.



Red Blue

2 5 (Ironsides)

--- ---

3 4 (London Trained Bandits)

5 1 !!!!

--- ---

1 5 (New Model Army)

2 5 (New Model Army)

--- ---

3 6 (Cromwell)



Event: High Ground (but to blue side this time) I'd better use it. Clear overkill in section Four. Third and Forth section switches. New setup:



Red Blue

2 5 (Ironsides)

--- ---

3 5 (New Model Army)

5 5 (New Model Army)

--- ---

1 4 (London Trained Bandits)

2 1

--- ---

3 6 (Cromwell)



See how that 1 thing just showed up out of all units!

Die rolls (red, blue): (3,5) Victory, (3,5) Victory Cromwell as +3 Strength in section Four. (5,3) Draw, (2,6) Victory. Overall: Cromwell, Ironside, LTB and mister 1 in Victory box. NMA in Draw: Victory with +1 Zeal point. Good. At last.



Scotland nudges North Army to 4 Chester.

West Army stays in 4 Devon (Well it got disorded from the battle and spends its activation dressing the lines.)

Scotland +1 DRM.

Parliament drops one to upper F. 4F alert!

Bristol under siege. Die rolls: 3, 4. Bristol drops to 8 o'clock.



I have 7 zeal point.

Try to move Parliament up again: Die rolls: 5

Buy Zeal +1 DRM marker, lets go kick that pesky Irish Army: Die rolls: 3, 6, 3. Irish Army back to 4 Munster.



2 Zeal points left.



8 Zeal points for next turn.



Card 43.



Good. Only one more siege card for Hull in this deck.



Irish Army to 3 Leinster.

Deviltry (now 3)

Bristol under siege: Die roll: 5, 4. Bristol at 4 o'clock.

Hull under siege: Die roll: 3, 1. Hull stays at 10 o'clock.

Puritanism drops to Lower F and flips out, can't have that.

Monarchy +1 DRM and Political Reaction: Monarchy to D. Flips back. Parliament to Upper D.



Try to move Purtanism one up: Die rolls: 5.

Fortify Bristol to 8 o'clock.



5 Zeal point left.



Hmmm. Now what? Monarchy still has two drops and one Political Reaction to come. Last chance for a free +1 DRM. I could kick them to upper C and avoid F for the rest of this deck. Worst case on this track is now two drops in a row which would cascade into Parliament and upper F. No. Lets kick back the Scottish Army. Buy +1 Zeal DRM Marker. Die rolls: 6, 5, 4, 6. Holy Cow! Not one fail. Scottish Army is back i 5 Highland.



6 Zeal points for next turn.







Card 31.



Scottish Army to 4. Edinburgh.

West Army to 3 Somerset. Besieges Bristol: Die rolls: 1, 5. Bristol at 3 o'clock. West Army marked with a -1 Strength marker.

Purtitanism drops to Lower F and flips.

Clubmen in the West: Die roll: 4. Devon.



Well. I have to get those Puritans out of lower F so die rolls: 5. Upper F. Push back West Army, No Zeal infused, banking on that -1 Strength. Die rolls: 4. West Army to 4 Devon where it can take care of those Clubmen. Fortify Bristol to 10 o'clock. 4 Zeal points used. 2 Left.



8 Zeal points for next turn.





Card 42.



Irish Army to 2 Ulster.

North Army to 3 York.

Sottish Amry to 3 Lowlands.

Catholiscism to D, Puritanism to lower D.

I choose to reduce London to 8 o'clock.

Parliament -1 DRM.



Ok. Time to make stock. What to come and what has passed.



On matters military North, West, Irish and Scottish have 3,8,4 and 5 activations left respectively.



Sieges for Hull, Bristol, Oxford, London, Edingburg and Dublib are 1,0,0,4,2,0.



Drops IMCSPP are 2,2,1,3,1,1. One religous and one political reation are left.



Irland can't drop into F this deck (all provided that Irish Trouble are in check), Monarchy could drop into F and push Parliament to upper F. Catholicism can drop into F. Scotland too and could cascade one drop into Pa or Pu. Parliament and Puritanism still have one drop to come.



I could push Scotland up since there is still one +1 DRM to come which could be use to perhaps enter A combined with the Zeal marker, but I more tempted to push back the Scottish army to disorder in 5 Highlands and start knocking down some walls in Edinburgh. I won't however take Edinburgh until that double siege on card 32 is done. I'll reduce Edinburgh to 2 o'clock.



I wish to gain that card 36 acheivement card as the last thing on card 45 to get back to ordinary Scottish army. So lets push that Scottish army if I can. West Army can have fun alone with those clubmen in 4 Devon and should they get that double move they still can't besiege Bristol in the same turn AND there are on sieges left for Bristol. Now, versus Scottish Army: Die rolls: (Buy +1 DRM Marker) 4, 2, 3, 5. Done. Disordered in 5. Highlands.



I'll use one more zeal to complete the Wall of London: London at 10 o'clock. 6 Zeal used, 2 left.



8 Zeal points for next turn.



Card 35.

Nice!



Irish Army to 1 Irish Troubles. +1 Strength.

Unrest to West. Die roll: 3. Hmm... Bugger....

Unrest in London. Die rolls: 5, 1. London at 8 o'clock.

Religous Reaction (The goodie part): Catholicism to Lower C. Puritanism to upper D.

Monarchy -1 DRM.



I could try a push back the Irish army to avoid troubles next turn. I need an A in Parliament to gain card 36 and upper F is one Zeal further away than lower D but a Political Reaction is still to come. I could try a hit that Uprising so I can fortify Bristol. But no.



I don't want to lose 2 zeal points to card 32 so lets try and pummel them back to 2 o'clock. Buy Zeal +1 DRM: Die rolls: 6, 4, 6, 5. What did they have? Death Star battering ram??



Edinburgh whittled down to 2 o'clock. 5 Zeal points used.



Hmmm. There is one -1 Zeal card left in this deck: Number 37. Or press my luck and see if I can take out take Uprising.... I'll try. Die roll: 1. No. Not this turn. 6 Zeal points use.



8 Zeal points for next turn.



Card 44. Replaces card 38.



Card 41. Crap! Forgot to Fortify London and the West Army double move and the Uprising outside Bristol.



Scottish Army recovers from Drunk and Disorderly in 5 Highlands. -1 Strength.

West Army clubbering the Clubmen in 4 Devon: Die rolls: 4. Done. West Army to 3 Somerset. Bristol at 6 o'clock.

Unrest in London: Die rolls: 6, 2: London at 6 o'clock.

Puritanism +1 DRM.

Parliament drops to upper F.



Thinking time:

I want that 36 acheivement card on the last turn, so I have to get Licensing order on the next to last turn to get a free Zeal +1 DRM marker to help me. Starting point for Parliament has to upper D until the last Political Reaction comes if it doesn't come later. 6 unknown action cards to come. Have to clear my mind. Later........



Ok, I see that West Army is going to activate for the rest of this deck (apart from the last card). So, I have to get rid of that uprising so I can push back West Army further than 4 Devon so I can push up a olitical marker and avoid having to nudge both West and North Army every turn. Hope is all I have: Die rolls vs Uprising: 1, 1, 2, 5. That was expensive. Better save then.



9 Zeal points for next turn. Too much failure this turn.





Card 39



And so I am yet again at the mercy of the red die. Pointless to plan anything until I have the next oh 6 siege rolls:

North Army +1 Strength marker. Besieges Hull: Die rolls: 6, 3 Hull at 8 o'clock.

West Army: Besieges Bristol: Die rolls: 3, 1. Nice.

Hull Besieges itself: Die rolls: 5,2 Hull at 6 o'clock.



Irland drops one to lower C.

Deviltry marker. I've got 4 now.

Monarchy -1 DRM

Political Reaction: Monarchy to Lower C. Parliament to Lower D.



Ok, so politically Irland can't drop futher than D in this deck, Monarchy to F and without cascading to Parliment and Catholicism to D. Scotland to lower F and cascade one step more (and a +1 DRM). Parliament has one +1 DRM coming and Puritanism one drop and one +1 DRM IF I can keep the Irish Troubles away.



As per strategy I ought to nudge North and West army, but all local sieges are done now and both cities can take at least one more siege action from each army. Also two battle cards remain, one of which has both armies activating. One card has Fortify London, one Disorder scottish army and one disorder Royal Army.



I really believe that now is the time to kick back the Irish Army. If I kick it Beyond the Pale I could have another chance on Achievement cards after the first card in the gold deck (other factors permitting)



So it comes down to luck: Buy Zeal +1 DRM Marker. Die rolls: 5, 2, 4, 6, 6. Brilliant! Irish Army back into 5 Beyond the Pale and 9 Zeal points for next turn.





Card 37.



Damages first:

Irish Army to 4 Munster.

Scottish Army to 4 Edinburgh.

West Army besieges Bristol. Die rolls: 2, 4. Bristol to 4 o'clock.

-1 Zeal point. 8 left.

Scotland to upper F.

Monarchy to D.

Disorder a Royalist Army.



I'd be three days braindead if I dont disorder West Army. Die permitting I'll try and push West Army backup 5 Cornwall. Buy Zeal +1 Marker. Die rolls: 1, 3, 1, 1, 2, 1. Damn!!!! 1 Zeal point left. I will use it: 2.



What a failure.........



Card 33



Irish Army to 3 Leinster.

Scottish Army to 3 Lowlands.

West Army recovers from Disorder.

Puritanism drops to lower D

Scotland +1 DRM

Disorder Scottish Army.

Now I have to push back that Scottish Army. I just hope the blue die will behave (or I'll frigging eat it!) Buy Zeal +1 Marker. Die rolls: 3, 4. Phew!

Fortify Bristol to 6 o'clock.



8 Zeal points for next turn.



Card 36. The price.



Discards 44.



Card 30.



The Battle of Naseby.



I'll attack West Army and I HAVE to assault up the Parliament track now, come Hell or High Water. Should I gain 2 Benefit Points I have to use them to push Monarchy up to Lower C so that card 32 won't push me out of position A (if I ever get there)



Opposing Forces.



Red Blue

2 5 (Ironsides)

--- ---

4 4 (London Trained Bandits)

3 4

--- ---

5 (Newcastle Whitecoats) 5 (New Model Army)

5 (Kings Life Guards) 5 (New Model Army)

--- ---

4 6 (Cromwell)



Dammit. Not my lucky day. Dammit. Dammit. Dammit.

I'd better buy that Zeal thing for Cromwell. At least he can make a fool out of himself in style then. I'm about to have had enough of this STUPID game.



Dice rolls (red, blue) (5,5) Victory, (1,1) Victory, (1,2) Victory, (2,6) Victory. WOW max victory. All I have to do is turn on Whiiine mode... 3 Benefit points.

I use two on Monarchy to push them one up to lower C. That should keep them out of F and from pushing me out of A. (if I get there).

1 BP becomes a Zeal point.



8 Zeal point left for the rest of this card.



North Army besieges Hull: Die rolls: 3, 5. Hull at 4 o'clock.

West Army got disorded by this battle and reorders it self. Stays in 4 Devon.

Clubmen in the North in: Die roll: 2.



Parliament +1 DRM marker.

Scotland drops to Upper F.



Run up tomorrow. Bed time.



...



Right I'm back. I hope this works. May the blue die behave. Buy Zeal +1 DRM Marker: Die rolls: 3, 4, 1 (no, no, no, don't get one stuck now), 2!,2, 5, 1 (F...) Desperate Times! Puritanism drops to Upper F. Die roll, COME ON! 6! PHEW!!!!!!!!!!! A reached. Zero Zeal Points Left (Well -1 if you will)



6 Zeal point for next turn.





Card 32.



Battle of Kilsyth



Heh. I see I forgot to roll for Deathly Outcomes for Newcastle and King's: Die rolls: 5, 6. They are back in the pool.



Well, if I stop the North Army Hull will hold this deck and at least the first card of the next. Then it will go down since there are 3 sieges in addition to 5 North Army moves.



I have to take Edinburgh this turn to keep out the scottish army which will enter 4 Edinburgh next turn. So on to battle. Do I dare hope? No.



Opposing Forces.



Red Blue

4 5 (Ironsides)

--- ---

3 Royal Cornish Foot 4 (London Trained Bandits)

2 4

--- ---

5 (Newcastle Whitecoats) 5 (New Model Army)

3 5 (New Model Army)

--- ---

2 6 (Cromwell)





Event: Boye..... +1 to that 2 Cav. No I'm not buying that Zeal marker this time. I want all the Zeal I put into taking Edinburgh. So....... (some luck please!) Dice rolls (red, blue): (2,3) Victory, (1,5) Victory, (3,4) Victory, (1,2) Victory. YES YES YES. Outstanding. I'll take all three benefit point as Zeal. 9 Zeal points for the rest of the turn. Deathly Outcome: 5,5 They are back. And North Army is pushed back into 4 Chester.



Scottish Army recovers from Disorder.

West Army moves into 3 Somerset.

Edinburgh fortifies to 6 o'clock.

Purtanism gets a +1 DRM.

Scotland plummets into Lower F. +1 Strength on Scottish Army.

Monarchy to D.



Heh miscounted London unrests. There are 4 not 5. The 5th is to Fortify London....



Ok, Edinburgh. Lets see. Buy Zeal +1 DRM Marker. Die rolls: 5, 1, 6, 5. Done. Edinburgh at 2 o'clock blue.



4 Zeal points left. Hmmmm.



I sense an urge for rushing to use those 4 point now, which I why I take a break. I must clear my mind and not commit Hybris.



So end of the first card of the next deck I'll have a 4F situation on my hand given I don't push anything upwards. That would be a complete loss.



Next deck the scottish will go ballistic and sieges are 300233 (HBOLED). Politcal drops are 2 in general. It would be nice to get into position to get that 23 card but I'm at least 6 Zeal away from getting into position politically and there are only two cards on which Scottish Army is not activating.



Next card this deck will be 29 so if I want to fortify Hull I have to do is this turn and as we know reconquring a city is exspensive if you have to push any army away first.



To gain card 36 that Clubman counter has to go.



I'd really like to hammer the red political marker upwards but I can't see that would be sensibel right now.



And the devilmarkers are laughing at me but I'd rather keep them as a possible bonus in case thing go south or I need help.



Well, if there is another way I dont see it.



Clubmen must go. Die rolls: 4. Gone.



3 Zeal points left.



Fortify Hull twice: Hull at 6 o'clock.



Now I could give the puritans a push up but I'd rather have 7 Zeal point for next turn. So on to



Card 29.



North Army into 3 York.

Scottish army into 4 Edinburgh.

West Army besieges Bristol: Die rolls: 1, 1. Lucky me!



Irland to D

Catholisicm to D.

A deviltry to the collection.

Fortify London to 8 o'clock.





Now fortifying London to 10 o'clock will make it immune from dropping below 3 but Licensing Order isn't really within reach. I could try and push back the Irish army back one area and try to reduce Dublin as to avoid Zeal loss but North Army has 1 double move and 1 card with both Hull and North Army.



No, lets push the Irish Army back. Buy Zeal +1 DRM marker? Or wait......................



Yes, its one less worry for the next deck. Buy Zeal +1 DRM marker. Die rolls: 5. Irish army back to 4. Munster. 3. Back to Beyond the Pale. 6. Disordered in 5 Beyond the pale.



I'cant save more that 9 Zeal Point so lets hit Dublin: Die roll: 1.



Ok.



8 Zeal point for the last card.



Card 45



Irish army recovers from Disorder in 5 Beyond the Pale.

Unrest in London: Die rolls: 1,3 London stands at 8 o'clock.



+1 Zeal point. 9 Left.



Hello Charles II.

Bye Charles II. Buy card 36.



5 Zeal points to spend.

Later........



Hmmm.... I see that the upcoming abysimal Victory Points will garner me a drop to F in the Irland track and next turn cascade into the Puritans unless I up the Scotland marker. Bugger. Didn't see that.



Well, I'll stick to the plan and pummel Dublin a bit. Buy Zeal +1 DRM Marker: 2, 6, 4, 3.



Mission Completed but game lost?



6 Zeal points for next turn.



End result Silver Deck:

Reds:

Dublin: -1

Deviltry: -5

Irland: -2 D

Scotland: -1 Lower F

Monarchy: -4 D

Catholism: -4 D

-17 VP



Blues:

Edinburgh, Hull, Oxford, Bristol: 4

Irish Army 1

Scottish Army 1

Parliament 2

Salus 3

11 VP



-6 VP => Siege or Fortify Oxford: Die rolls: 6.



Oxford at red 2 o'clock.



Oh, I thought I was facing a Dublin drop.



On to the gold deck.





To be continued.... 6 Posted Tue May 1, 2018 6:07 pm

Posted Tue May 1, 2018 6:07 pm QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls Russ Williams russ) Poland

Wrocław

Dolny Śląsk Suggestion: make each part be a comment added to a single thread, so it's easier to follow them along in a replay. Or if you don't want to do that, then add links at the end of each post to the other threads in the series. 2 Posted Wed May 2, 2018 4:31 pm

Posted Wed May 2, 2018 4:31 pm QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls David Kennedy HitchKennedy) United States

California A GeekList might be another option. 1 Posted Wed May 2, 2018 5:04 pm

Posted Wed May 2, 2018 5:04 pm QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls