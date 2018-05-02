|
Wow, so this is what you get for 100 pieces of gold.
Gary was Austria Hungary, Trevor was Russia, Jean was Germany, I was France and Don was UK. Gary builds in Tyrol, Trevor builds in Ukraine, Jean plays Tannenburg to build in Prussia, I play Sunny Days of Rome to build in Rome, while Don builds a fleet in the English Channel.
On turn 2, Gary land battles successfully into Serbia, Trevor plays East Prussian Offensive to build in Galicia and successfully attack into Prussia. Jean builds a fleet in the Baltic. I build in the Italian Alps, while Don builds a fleet in the North Sea.
On turn 3 Gary builds into Serbia. Trevor plays Brusilov Offensive to unsuccessfully attack Vienna. Jean plays Garlice Turnow Offensive to build in Poland and successfully attack into Prussia. I play Paris Taxis to recruit in Picardy and Don builds in the US. The score is Entente 8, Central 7.
Jean gets down Triple Trench Lines, so instead of attacking Germany, Italy and Russia gang up on Austria Hungary. I play Bisiglieri to attack into Tyrol without paying the terrain cost. The attack goes through, then Trevor also attacks Vienna successfully. This forces Gary to draft to build into Vienna. I attack into Vienna from Tyrol and it is successful. Austria Hungary is on the ropes, but Jean battles me out of Tyrol. The simpler solution was for Jean to build into Vienna earlier.
The score is Entente 19, Central 15.
At this point with no hope, the Central Powers resign. Austria Hungary is scrambling and Germany is holed up without any offensive cards.
Central Powers resign as they are behind in points, and board position.
Game 2: Jean is Austria Hungary, Don was Russia, Trevor was Germany, Gary was France and I was theUK. Jean builds a navy in the Adriatic, Don plays Russia mobilizes to builds in Ukraine and Romania, Trevor plays Hindenburg Line to builds in Belgium. Gary builds in Rome. I have no build navies in my starting hand, but I do have Commonwealth Support and Girl With the Yellow Hands. I discard 2 cards to draft a build navy and build in the English Channel.
On turn 2, Jean puts an objective token n Bulgaria and builds there. Don builds in Poland. Trevor plays Weltpolitik Drives Military Expnasion, building a fleet in the North Sea and attacking me successfully in the English Channel. This was a nice play in a number of ways. It slows the UK down, and allows Germany to builds a fleet without using a build navy card. Gary builds in the Italian Alps. I build an army in the US.
On turn 3, Jean builds into Tyrol. Don builds into Prussia, Trevor plays Prussian Military Tradition to get down Mustard Gas. Gary builds in Picardy, while I discards another 2 cards to draft a build navy and
build in the English Channel.
The score is Entente 8, Central 7.
Things are really tense from my perspective. If Trevor has a sea battle, my goal of getting 3 navies will be tougher. I do get a double navy defence later, and Trevor does try a sea battle, which I repel. I only hope that the extra attention on my fleets from Germany will allow Russia and France to get going, which they do. But Trevor also gets down Triple Trench Lines, Red Baron and Strosstrupen, so Don is slowly getting out of range. I do get down my third fleet for good, allowing me to play Girl with the Yellow Hands.
The score is Entente 21, Central 15.
Gary gets down La Revanche and is able to score 2-3 VPs for attacking Germany.
Now with combined pressure on Western Germany from France and UK, I get a UK army into Western Germany and put pressure on Berlin, which forces Trevor to battle back into Western Germany. This allows some breathing space to Don, who has expanded southwards away from Germany. Don is also very low on cards. But the Central powers aren’t scoring a lot of points now, and the Entente win in an autovictory, 37 to 24.
Entente win by auto victory.
Note if I didn’t actually have a navy in the English Channel, Trevor could have used Weltpolitk to build in the English Channel and attack Britain. That would have been potentially embarrassing on a number of levels.
Thank you for the report. I quite enjoyed it. I would find it easier to follow if you wrote A-H played build army, Russia played Brusilov offensive, etc.
