Doug Gries
United States
Libertyville
Illinois
-
At Juno, the Allies continued to move inland, attacking and eliminating a few small rearguard detachments. Sherman Fireflies rolled forward ready to engage with German armor and dug-in infantry. Progress was relatively slow, as German artillery continued to pound the advancing troops. A 2-step Allied artillery unit was decimated as it paused to search for suitable ground to set up and other units were hit with step losses. Across the entire front, the Allies suffered from communication issues – contact was lost with 4 artillery batteries and Naval ships had significant problems contacting forward observers. With the Naval chit being the first chit in play for this turn, this was particularly troubling for the Allies – opening a turn with a heavy series of attacks/barrages is the ideal sequence to move up on defending units. The Germans seized upon this, as well as an advantageous chit draw, to mount a small counterattack near the village of Amblie. Several companies of Panzer IVs moved forward and knocked out the Fireflies in B/Sherbrooke company of the 2nd Can. Arm. Brigade. These are devastating losses – the powerful 76mm guns are needed to penetrate thick German armor (the 2-step unit has a 7 white firepower, it’s 1-step reduced side has a 3 white).
At Gold, the Allies also started moving inland and pushed hard on the village of Tierceville, engaging the dug-in 5./II./Gren 726 of the 716.Inf.Div. The German unit was hopelessly outnumbered, but was ordered to hold their ground, as this was a vital roadway through a natural ridge/stream barrier running East-West. To the East, Allied forward elements (Armor and Recon) moved on the town of Rosiere, a strategic pathway through the heavy ridge running North-South, and were beat back by several dug-in German defenders, including the recently arrived Panzer IVs of the 5./II./Pz. 130 of Pz.Lehr. Closer to the beach, 2 rearguard units of the 352.Inf.Div were eliminated with powerful armor and small mortar fire. Overall, progress was relatively slow, but the Allies had just recently cleared the beach and units continued to move inland and take positions.
Situation at end of 1500 June 7th turn:
Chit Draw (right to left):
