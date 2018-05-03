|
David Gómez Relloso
Spain
Dobro (Los Altos)
Burgos
BATTLE OF PHARSALUS – 48 BC
This battle, fought in central Greece, was the decisive encounter of the Roman civil war between Cneus Pompeius and Julius Caesar. Pompeius had a larger army, but Caesar managed to outmaneuver his enemy and achieved a complete victory.
Historical context
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Pharsalus
https://www.ancient.eu/article/697/the-battle-of-pharsalus/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QfLOaunQqxA
Deploying
Note: My edition includes counters to replace those with errata, but there is one archer with its deployment hex number wrong.
The deployment is the standard for two confronted Roman armies, equals in structure and doctrine. Pompeius has more cavalry -but it is small anyway-, and he also has more infantry -but its quality is lower than the enemy one-; his left flank is the weakest part of his deployment. Caesar has fewer men, but they are better fighters, especially the X Legion, ready on the right flank.
Summary of the game
Turn 1: Caesar is the first one to play on each turn. He orders a general advance and sends forces to the right flank.
Pompeius orders to hold the line, as there is a rule forcing him to wait. Only his cavalry may move. The menace over his left flank is obvious, so he uses the cavalry to cover that side.
Turn 2: Caesar does not wait and all his line advances clashing with the enemy. He leaves two reserves in both flanks, while the center remains weaker. Pilums and arrows fly without great success, but two Pompeian cavalry units are disrupted and destroyed. The clash is bloody, with several “Exchange” results, but Caesarians do not obtain great profit from their charge.
Pompeius easily reinforces his right flank, attacks on the center and sends as many units as he can to the left. Attacks are not bad, but they cause fewer losses than expected.
(Caesarian losses: 62 / Pompeian losses: 48)
Turn 3: Things for Caesar do not look at all good, unless this turn goes better. He trusts on his right flank, the only place where he can hit hard. This time projectiles are luckier, and the enemy suffers many losses. Moreover, Caesar manages to rally one unit, something very important at this moment.
Pompeius opts for a confrontation in the center, where his numerical superiority should help him. The right flank is stable. The left is at risk, but there are still a few reserves close. If attrition is high, there will be victory options. Unfortunately shootings go really bad, and combats so-so, and the Caesarian line is far from being broken. At least Pompeius also manages to rally one unit.
(Caesarian losses: 60 / Pompeian losses: 64)
Turn 4: Caesar’s left and center are stretching to the limit, so it is necessary to achieve a success on the right. Things go well, eliminating 7 enemy units for just 3 friendly ones. The Pompeian army gets demoralized! (losses are above 100). And Caesar rallies again!
Demoralization is a very bad news for Pompeius, as now attacks suffer a column penalty to the left. His left is collapsing, but he still has an army ad the enemy is weak in the center. However, all his attacks fail and he losses 3 more units.
(Caesarian losses: 80 / Pompeian losses: 120)
Turn 5: Pompeius’ fiasco is key, and now it is time to finish him off, attacking on the right. Fortune is on Caesar’s side, who personally takes part in combats. Losses provoke the disintegration of the Pompeian forces (150 losses) and the end of the battle with Caesar’s victory.
(Caesarian losses: 86 / Pompeian losses: 150)
Conclusion and comments about the scenario
This is an interesting battle and a good scenario. Although both armies are Roman, there are differences between them and the battleground offers several options.
Julius Caesar has opted for joining his destiny with a rupture in the right flank, and he has been successful. His elite X Legion has been the leading force in the breakthrough. Meantime he has suffered on the center, against superior troops.
Having more units, Pompeius has looked for a general clash and a battle of attrition, but he has not been lucky with the die and his losses have been much higher than the enemy ones. His left flank has been a real pain, and its collapse has decided the battle.
- Last edited Thu May 3, 2018 5:55 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed May 2, 2018 2:39 pm
Wayne Hansen
United States
Springfield
Missouri
Nice AAR and pics! I love seeing ancients games getting played!
You should make the pics larger though. Apologies if you know how but chose not to, but all you have to do is add the word medium or large inside the brackets after the image id. Example would be [ ImageID=12345 large ] (close the first and last bracket of course)
David Gómez Relloso
Spain
Dobro (Los Altos)
Burgos
wtjBatman wrote:
You should make the pics larger though. Apologies if you know how but chose not to, but all you have to do is add the word medium or large inside the brackets after the image id. Example would be [ ImageID=12345 large ] (close the first and last bracket of course)
Wayne, thank you so much for your advice! I did not know that trick!
I have changed the post following your instructions and now pictures look much better.
Thanks again!
David
Wayne Hansen
United States
Springfield
Missouri
Gentilhombre wrote:
wtjBatman wrote:
You should make the pics larger though. Apologies if you know how but chose not to, but all you have to do is add the word medium or large inside the brackets after the image id. Example would be [ ImageID=12345 large ] (close the first and last bracket of course)
Wayne, thank you so much for your advice! I did not know that trick
!
I have changed the post following your instructions and now pictures look much better.
Thanks again!
David
Anytime David! Fun seeing Caesar and his troops bending but not breaking in the center, and causing such losses among his enemies. I don't have Four Battles of the Ancient world, but reading this makes me want to break out my GBoH The Great Battles of Julius Caesar: The Civil Wars and play the Pharsalus scenario and see what happens.
Andre
United States
Connecticut
Makes me want to break out my Decision Games copy, that had all Ancient Series Battles (Volumes I, II, and III) in one box!
David Gómez Relloso
Spain
Dobro (Los Altos)
Burgos
abadolato01 wrote:
Makes me want to break out my Decision Games copy, that had all Ancient Series Battles (Volumes I, II, and III) in one box!
That is the same version I own, and it was one of my best purchases!
David
|