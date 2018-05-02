"The destiny of nations is shaped by the plangent vicissitude of destroying enemy flattops, interdicting their convoys, and severing their reinforcements and supply lines. And, if you make ace along the way... well, that's just gravy."

Falklands 1982 scenario created by HMS Hermes, against the Argentine Navy (ARA) and Air Force (FAA).



This was a challenging campaign which reflected the austerity of conducting warfare at the edge of the aircraft's operational endurance on both sides. The only "free" weapons were rockets and iron bombs. ECM pods, Sidewinders and Rockeyes cost 1 SO each. For the opponent, their more advanced bandits and sites were removed, and the bandits were restricted to Range 0 attacks. This is thescenario created by Gustav6 . I ran a Short campaign, flying 7 missions in 6 game days. The squadron selection was 8 Sea Harrier FRS, flying off, against the Argentine Navy (ARA) and Air Force (FAA).This was a challenging campaign which reflected the austerity of conducting warfare at the edge of the aircraft's operational endurance on both sides. The only "free" weapons were rockets and iron bombs. ECM pods, Sidewinders and Rockeyes cost 1 SO each. For the opponent, their more advanced bandits and sites were removed, and the bandits were restricted to Range 0 attacks.

I decided to use the fictitious instance of 892 Squadron for this campaign. 892 Sqn were the last squadron to fly naval Phantoms off HMS Ark Royal (R09), the Royal Navy's last catapult/arrested landing, angle-deck carrier. I randomly drew my pilots, gaining +6 SO points. My pilot roll turned out as:



BEAST (Average)

CRISPY (Green)

DINO (Skilled)

HAMMER (Green)

KONG (Newbie)

MYSTIC (Average)

RUDDER (Average to Skilled)

SNIPER (Average)



I spent points to promote RUDDER from Average to Skilled. DINO would be squadron CO, and RUDDER 2IC.

As the aircraft in the Falklands conflict are not directly represented in HL:CAO, in my mind there was a kind of "mental mapping" where:



Su-7s and MiG-21s would be Skyhawks,

MiG-23s were Super Étendards,

Su-17s were Pucarás,

and Mirage IIIs were Daggers.



The various AAA/SAM batteries would be Oerlikon Skyguard radars and 35mm guns, HS-831 30mm guns, and Tigercat and Roland SAMs.

#59 Carrier Defence mission, which was a "Scramble". I launched four Sea Harriers to interdict a mix of ten Super Étendards, Skyhawks and Daggers attacking the fleet. I spent 6 SOs for 6 Sidewinders, placing them two apiece on DINO, CRISPY and SNIPER. The Target-Bound event was "Bad Weather", which didn't affect us as this mission had no sites. Similar to my previous campaign, Operation Radiant Lance , this campaign kicked off with amission, which was a "Scramble". I launched four Sea Harriers to interdict a mix of ten Super Étendards, Skyhawks and Daggers attacking the fleet. I spent 6 SOs for 6 Sidewinders, placing them two apiece on DINO, CRISPY and SNIPER. The Target-Bound event was "Bad Weather", which didn't affect us as this mission had no sites.

I drew four bandits (and three "No Bandits") in addition to the six mission bandits. Over-Target event was "Charlie Foxtrot" - enemies shoot first in Turn 1 - which was a lucky draw, because nobody was in range of anyone in Turn 1. KONG and DINO were approaching from the north, CRISPY and SNIPER came from the south.

With the bandits restricted to Range 0 attacks, the Sea Harriers could use their Sidewinders to attack first. In Turn 2, using SA, SNIPER fired twice, downing a Super Étendard and a Skyhawk. DINO and CRISPY also scored two kills each, in Turns 2 and 3, as they moved toward the Center Area target bandits.

On Turns 4 and 5, the Sea Harriers made it into the centre area to attack the target Skyhawks with Guns. SNIPER, true to his callsign, scored two hits with guns. Everyone else missed their Gun attacks, and two Skyhawks survived at the end of Turn 5.

As per mission conditions, any surviving bandits meant an instant Dismal failure. I decided to ignore it and press on with the campaign. For the Home-Bound card, I drew a Lucky Break - a "nice to have" for the future. But for now, zero VP for a failed mission, albeit consolation kills on the board for SNIPER (4), CRIPSY (2) and DINO (2).