B Chee
Australia
"The destiny of nations is shaped by the plangent vicissitude of destroying enemy flattops, interdicting their convoys, and severing their reinforcements and supply lines. And, if you make ace along the way... well, that's just gravy."
HMS Hermes // 0811 hrs // First letter home
To H and M
Thank you for your letters. You must have heard by now that we're off to the Falkland Islands. A huge armada has been assembled, which you could not have failed to see on the news, vessels in Her Majesty's Service ranging from the huge, chunky slab of Hermes to the sporty Type 22 frigates to the diminuitive tugs and minelayers, the likes of which have not been seen since the Vietnam era.
Of course, the Argentinians have an impressive navy as well: an aircraft carrier, a heavy cruiser and a pair of modern Type 42 frigates that apparently we built for them. I doubt if it'll come to a grand naval battle, though: we'll have more ships in the zone than they can - twice as many carriers and four times the frigates - and they wouldn't dare risk facing us in the open ocean. It is no small irony that much of the Argentinian war materiel were purchased from British and European suppliers.
This is the Falklands 1982
scenario created by Gustav6
. I ran a Short campaign, flying 7 missions in 6 game days. The squadron selection was 8 Sea Harrier FRS, flying off HMS Hermes
, against the Argentine Navy (ARA) and Air Force (FAA).
This was a challenging campaign which reflected the austerity of conducting warfare at the edge of the aircraft's operational endurance on both sides. The only "free" weapons were rockets and iron bombs. ECM pods, Sidewinders and Rockeyes cost 1 SO each. For the opponent, their more advanced bandits and sites were removed, and the bandits were restricted to Range 0 attacks.
In such quixotic circumstances, I have been given command of the temporarily reformed 892 Squadron, comprising 5 aircraft from 899 Training Squadron and 3 spares from 700 NAS, the test flying unit. We have been busy repainting them in two-tone grey war paint. Everything outside is monochrome: the sky is blue-grey, the sea is blue-grey, and Hermes, to some extent, is blue-grey. My new second-in-command, RUDDER, is joining us from the training squadron, but some of the pilots are relatively inexperienced. None of us have ever been in a shooting war, obviously, so interesting times ahead.
Daily routine is still normal, and aboard a carrier, most of the crew will never see direct front-line action. There is regular mail and parcel service, and we can get the World Service, and listen to what the journalists are telling you about us. There are scores of videos in the crew galley, of which the majority seem to be involve fast cars, naked girls, and massive explosions. On Sunday, the ship's chaplain came over the public-address system to deliver prayers and invocations, but it was so doleful it lowered ship's morale than helped.
I decided to use the fictitious instance of 892 Squadron for this campaign. 892 Sqn were the last squadron to fly naval Phantoms off HMS Ark Royal (R09), the Royal Navy's last catapult/arrested landing, angle-deck carrier. I randomly drew my pilots, gaining +6 SO points. My pilot roll turned out as:
BEAST (Average)
CRISPY (Green)
DINO (Skilled)
HAMMER (Green)
KONG (Newbie)
MYSTIC (Average)
RUDDER (Average to Skilled)
SNIPER (Average)
I spent points to promote RUDDER from Average to Skilled. DINO would be squadron CO, and RUDDER 2IC.
On the long voyage south, the squadron has been coming together. We've been practicing shooting rockets at floating targets towed by one of the minelayers, and everyone's had at least one go firing Sidewinders at target flares. We've also made low-level practice runs against the air-defence frigates, to help them train up and test their responses.
At the equator, the crew who had not made the crossing before were summoned to meet King Neptune and his royal court, which included KONG, HAMMER and CRISPY. Some had foul substances smeared on their faces, whilst others had to swim in a tank of vile liquid. The lads took it with good humour.
As the aircraft in the Falklands conflict are not directly represented in HL:CAO, in my mind there was a kind of "mental mapping" where:
Su-7s and MiG-21s would be Skyhawks,
MiG-23s were Super Étendards,
Su-17s were Pucarás,
and Mirage IIIs were Daggers.
The various AAA/SAM batteries would be Oerlikon Skyguard radars and 35mm guns, HS-831 30mm guns, and Tigercat and Roland SAMs.
As we neared the Exclusion Zone, we started getting reports of Argentinian maneuvers in our area. That point was brought home two days after we arrived. I was on a navigation exercise with the newbie KONG, when the fleet went to Action Stations, and Air/Ops diverted us to intercept incoming bandits. The Alert planes, CRISPY and DINO, were launched off Hermes to join us.
Similar to my previous campaign, Operation Radiant Lance
, this campaign kicked off with a #59 Carrier Defence
mission, which was a "Scramble". I launched four Sea Harriers to interdict a mix of ten Super Étendards, Skyhawks and Daggers attacking the fleet. I spent 6 SOs for 6 Sidewinders, placing them two apiece on DINO, CRISPY and SNIPER. The Target-Bound event was "Bad Weather", which didn't affect us as this mission had no sites.
I have to confess, we were unprepared. KONG wasn't even carrying Sidewinders. There is no excuse for not carrying warshot when you're operating in enemy range, and we'd been complacent to assume that they weren't up to the fight. But they came at us first. The bandits had perhaps thirty or forty seconds of engagement time before they had to turn back, but thirty seconds was more than enough.
I drew four bandits (and three "No Bandits") in addition to the six mission bandits. Over-Target event was "Charlie Foxtrot" - enemies shoot first in Turn 1 - which was a lucky draw, because nobody was in range of anyone in Turn 1. KONG and DINO were approaching from the north, CRISPY and SNIPER came from the south.
We intercepted the bandits in a kind of pincer movement from the north and south. At extreme range, SNIPER fired off his Sidewinders, scoring the first two kills of the campaign. CRISPY and I waited until we had visual acquisition. I had good tone and fired, watching my missile track and hit a Super Étendard, and then did it again with another Sidewinder against a Skyhawk. The bandits didn't even try to evade, because I think they were so focussed on getting through to their target.
With the bandits restricted to Range 0 attacks, the Sea Harriers could use their Sidewinders to attack first. In Turn 2, using SA, SNIPER fired twice, downing a Super Étendard and a Skyhawk. DINO and CRISPY also scored two kills each, in Turns 2 and 3, as they moved toward the Center Area target bandits.
And then we were out of Sidewinders. In a straight tail chase, it would have been difficult for the Sea Harrier to close the distance with any of the bandits. But they were flying low and close to the ocean surface, heading for the task force looming distantly on the horizon. Descending through a gruel of thin altostratus, we closed to guns range.
Each Sea Harrier carries only 130 rounds for its 30mm ADEN cannons, which is about 7 seconds' worth of firing time. Whoever gave SNIPER his callsign wasn't joking: he lined up his guns and destroyed two more Skyhawks with well-placed bursts. I had another Skyhawk in my sights and pulled the trigger. I watched the tracers reach out and touch the bandit, even seeing bits of his plane falling off, but he pressed onward.
Now we were out of ammo. No words can fully express the boiling frustration as I watched a pair of Skyhawks peel away. By then the SAM Boss of the fleet was waving us off, so that the air defences of the task force could engage the bandits. But they were too low and too fast, and there wasn't enough time for the radar operators to lock them up.
On Turns 4 and 5, the Sea Harriers made it into the centre area to attack the target Skyhawks with Guns. SNIPER, true to his callsign, scored two hits with guns. Everyone else missed their Gun attacks, and two Skyhawks survived at the end of Turn 5.
This never made the news, but I watched as the Skyhawks came within spitting distance of Hermes, dropping their bombs, and missing close enough to splash her hull with tall, gushing pillars of water. One of the County-class ships, it might have been Antrim, fired a Sea Slug, but the Skyhawks got away. The whole encounter had been too close for rivets.
Under other circumstances, we would have been celebrating notching up our first combat victories, SNIPER with an amazing four kills in one sortie. But somehow, the near-miss on Hermes had been just too close for words. When I said earlier that most of the carrier crew would not see action first-hand? I take that back.
That was our baptism of fire, and it plangently brought home the fact that there is a war going on, and the enemy we are facing is lots more intrepid than we realized. Anyway, lots of love, and I'll write again when I can.
As per mission conditions, any surviving bandits meant an instant Dismal failure. I decided to ignore it and press on with the campaign. For the Home-Bound card, I drew a Lucky Break - a "nice to have" for the future. But for now, zero VP for a failed mission, albeit consolation kills on the board for SNIPER (4), CRIPSY (2) and DINO (2).
I am right in the middle of learning this game. At first it looked a bit 'procedural' to me, but after a few days in the first scenario it came to live. But this 'narrative' approach gives a whole new dimension to HL!
+1
