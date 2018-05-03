Ty Bomba wrote:

There IS no historic set up to be provided here.



That is, the situation between the Anglo-Allies and Soviets didn't deteriorate enough in actuality for either of them to have begun taking up final positions for the start of a new war.



The free set-up, then, is itself meant to provide replay value in allowing players to come up with their own strategic solutions -- there's more than one approach for both sides -- just as if they were Eisenhower/Montgomery or Zhukov and had just been handed this problem by their respective governments.