Among new companies who consistently put out a great product are the folks over at Hollandspiele Games. They have in several years developed rightfully both quite a following and a reputation for producing attractive solid games that fill in some interesting niches in the simulation gaming realm. In this review, we will examine Operation Unthinkable: Churchill's World War III (OUT). What is most interesting right off is that it is a game designed by Ty Bomba which of course - duh - focuses on the Eastern Front, post the fall of the Third Reich. I also note in a light-hearted sense is there anyone in the last several years who hasn't published a game by Bomba other than GMT, LNL and MMP?
It's easy to assume this is another one of THOSE Bomba alt history games such as the old Command Desert Storm game that had Godzilla as an "extra" to stomp and smite to your heart's content. Except a review of history would start to show that many in the Allied camp other than FDR who had seemed to perhaps deluded himself about his ability to work with Stalin, coupled with his rapidly failing health meant his political instincts and judgments failed him as his lights began to dim. Poland became a lightening rod of the emerging Cold War, from the Soviet failure to come to the aid of the Warsaw Uprising, to the discovery of the NKVD Katyn Forest massacres to the arrest of the Polish Provisional Government that began the path of fragmenting the wartime alliance. By 1947 when the Soviets cut off access to the Allied occupation zones in West Berlin, deep behind Soviet occupation lines, a shooting war seemed possible, mitigated by the US Air Forces "Operation Vittles". So in this case, the historical record squares enough with the concept here.
The only picture of the map minus set-up without Petunia sleeping or rolling around on it I managed to get...
COMPONENTS
Overall the map for OUT was pleasing, though at first I was surprised by the choice of a sort of washed-out Easter seasonal pastel green for the map. The color selection made it more challenging for me as they chose to use the "broken hexes", which I find harder to see. It's a choice I would never recommend to any mapmaker. I do wish the hex numbers were a tad larger. But font for cities was perfect - right sized and easy to read. The counters are 1/4" but thick, dismounting easily out of the counter sheet with no issues. I do have one small baggie filled with control and atomic bomb markers. You will need all those control markers as the map is filled with places to hold and seize. We will note that some of our counters, more so on the Soviet side, had their numbers clipped on the bottom on their counter. No show stopper but it's noticeable enough. One could wish that Hollandspiele had included a Players Aid Card with the CRT and TEC on it and not just put it on the back of the rulebook. Yes yes I know - it's on the map but it's way up there where basically nothing happens for most of the game. As an aside, I like the way Hollandspiele games smell and continue to smell for a while out of the box.
A view of the set-up. You can see I posted an operational reserve to the East of Berlin to go either direction as needed.
RULES
I was a little fuzzy on some aspects of the rules. The rules on amphibious actions and sequencing seemed to have some small discrepancies. Now playing against oneself, they are at best a bit annoying, but against someone else who might be more competitive, they could be a greater issue. Pay careful attention to the probing attack rule. It can be overlooked as simply chrome that's simply shiny when it is a subtle tool in the game.
GAME PLAY
OUT is predicated on the idea that the Allies and the Soviet fall out post Potsdam Declaration. As such you will notice your British Army seems a bit thin on the ground, for by the Spring of 1945 it was exactly that - this due to the issue of manpower for infantry replacements. The American Army is pretty standardized in terms of its abilities. The Soviets vary a lot more, and perhaps could have varied more but I think Bomba's in a sense averaging out Soviet pluses and minuses works out to arrive at a good approximation. The Soviets were exhausted by the fight through Germany, especially Berlin which was costly in terms of armor losses and artillery usage. Moreover, their logistical tail was straining and all those Lend-Lease Studebaker trucks were exhibiting wear and tear. In addition, Lend-Lease would have stopped, meaning no more high-grade aviation gas, radio telephone wire, food (think SPAM), railroad engines and cars. Yes, none of that is figured into the game and maybe Bomba never paused to think of it, but in my mind all that makes the Soviets less the juggernaut than they might seem on paper. We also need to consider what American forces are "off-board" on their way to Japan or demobilization when the balloon goes up.
Game set up is easy for the Allies as they can invade from any West Map edge. That gives the Soviets a large initial headache in guessing where and how to defined. Ironically the Soviets find themselves on the horns of a Frederick the Great dilemma of he who defends everything defends nothing. But other than ensuring Prague and Berlin are well defended, it seems the Soviet has to realize that is their lot in life and make the best of it.
The initial Allied attacks in Operation Unthinkable by Hollandspiele Games. I assumed some risk in the South by not extending the flank down towards Prague. My concept was to maximize first turn kills. In this turn we took 4 losses but the Soviets took 13 step losses.
There are some subtle aspects such as the probing attacks as mentioned earlier in the rules section. As I see it, they help you set up one of two things - future attacks or breakouts. Well, that's what I found them useful for, but there may be more to this "Slippery" rule than that. The amphibious threat of up to six Allied Corps descending onto the German back areas is a nightmare for the Soviet. Is the best way to protect the beaches by a cordon everywhere or to have several battle-groups ready to assault the beachhead, for the destruction of that beachhead marker is paramount to defeating the invasion.
One of the things I did after the second play through was for me modify the victory conditions as it seemed a bit off to me. Making modifications in Berlin seem to be key as the Soviets and Stalin wanted (or were obsessed) with keeping such a prestigious prize. Therefore, taking it sooner for the Allies could result in a sliding scale of sorts. Ty Bomba the designer did change the conditions a bit. Per the most recent errata, " 4.4 Play Balance If the game seems unbalanced to you in favor of the Allies, change rule 4.4 so the VP value of each Prague and Berlin hex is only +1/-1 rather than the otherwise normal +2/-2 for other locales."
CONCLUSIONS
OUT was a different perspective game but in terms of map play and a Soviet Army that's not as powerful as you might think it should be. Not having fought over this terrain here in any games really meant I had nothing to fall back on in terms of historic game muscle memory. What did amaze me was the game continued to be so clean as to make me wonder what I was missing. From rules to play I really had no questions. The biggest downside is that with only one scenario OUT has the downside of suffering from perhaps the ability to draw the player back more due to only one scenario. Still, it's a fun game but hard for the Soviets.
I lulled the Soviets by starting to feed in my off-board units into the fight - and then WHAM! Did a small invasion up north and dropped the British Airborne Corps. At game's end that allowed us to run up some more VPs by scooting around to claim cities.
Thanks for the kind words. I found it easier to play against myself than I thought at first - but I find almost every game so as I play for the sheer joy or learning from it, always more concerned about cat issues than anything else.
The free set-up, then, is itself meant to provide replay value in allowing players to come up with their own strategic solutions -- there's more than one approach for both sides -- just as if they were Eisenhower/Montgomery or Zhukov and had just been handed this problem by their respective governments.
The free set-up, then, is itself meant to provide replay value in allowing players to come up with their own strategic solutions -- there's more than one approach for both sides -- just as if they were Eisenhower/Montgomery or Zhukov and had just been handed this problem by their respective governments.
Thanks, I get it, and it's okay. Tom mentioned in this videos that there would be a blog post with a suggested setup, but I have been able to find at their blog. It's about 1:40 in:
We were looking at posting a couple of set-ups for the Soviet Player, particularly after the backlash we got about the free set-up in Plan 1919, but ended up not doing so simply because the set-up is such a crucial part of how the Soviet Player approaches the game, informing as it does how the other player approaches their attack. Unlike 1919 the decisions are a bit easier to make as there are far fewer counters.
>other than FDR who had seemed to perhaps deluded himself about his ability to work with Stalin, coupled with his rapidly failing health meant his political instincts and judgments failed him as his lights began to dim.
That's basically a myth, though in fairness to you a widely reported one. BOTH Churchill and FDR went out of their way to cultivate Stalin in hopes he would be a partner for peace, while the US had the added incentive of wanting Stalin to help with Japan. And both Churchill and FDR recognized that "hope" was the operative word.
As for a war between the West and the Soviets right after WWII, there was a reason it was called Operation Unthinkable. Which is no reason not to do a game on the subject, of course.
More than a number of historians have come to that conclusion but I shan't argue that point here with you. I agree that both the Western Leaders had hopes for a different long-tern outcome with Stalin. Moreover it's history, and we all see facts differently. But thank you for reading - what is your next game that is coming out?