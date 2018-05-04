|
Session Report #1: 1757
Decided to give the 1757 campaign a go now that I've got the Red Sash version of the map, so here's a little report I'm writing up about the fun.
1757 - Summer:
Prussia started off the game by going right at Prague with a Converging Attack, assembling all of their forces in a large battle at Prague. Charles declined to try to withdraw and suffered a crushing defeat. I had thought this might be the game where Browne might actually get to do something before his near certain early departure from Media vitae; but in that battle on round 1 he managed to get himself captured to compound the Austrian defeat.
The Prussians managed to capture Prague at the end of the summer after several rounds of sieging, the 6sp with Konigsegg held out and were granted HoW and rejoined the main Austrian army for the fall campaign.
Elsewhere, the French spent much of the summer reinforcing, getting all 3 army cards out to put more men on the board; their advance with En Avant though put them in an exposed position for Ferdinand to march in and retake one of the forts and inflict a crushing defeat on them, enabling the use of Reinforcing Continental Success to try to bolster A-A numbers to counter the large French armies now on the board.
Some good luck for France enabled them to have 2 main armies in the field, and under D’Estrees and Castries, probably the best they could hope for early on, with both being 2 Initiative, and the latter giving a much-needed boost to their endurance of their forces to keep them from being as prone to demoralization and rout.
On the other hand, the Coalition lost 4 Generals in 1757, Charles removed by event, Browne died in captivity and both Nasady & Chevert were killed in battle. This was offset by Frederick himself being wounded at the close of the summer rounds, Prussia opting to save the snuffbox to avoid a potential mortal wound later on.
1757 – Fall:
Russia entered the fray, but made little headway due to Prussian interrupts and having prepared a large garrison under Winterfelt in Konigsberg to preclude an easy capture of the city. Russian supply collapse prevented them from doing much of anything beyond reinforcing and some foraging in East Prussia, though they were able to get a more optimal disposition of generals than at the start by the end of the season.
Castries’ French army and Lacy’s Austrians operating in the west threatened Saxony, Leipzig falling to them, only to be retaken by the Prussians later in the round after a pair of indecisive engagements with Schwerin’s main Prussian army. Prince Henry held Daun at bay and kept Prague in Prussian hands for the year.
Daun was able to take a small Silesian fortress to prepare to link up in 58’ an Austrian force with Saltikov’s detachment of Russians wintering in Warsaw.
Looking ahead:
The Coalition’s prospects for 1758 are looking brighter though, as Fermor stands poised to march on Konigsberg. Austrian play of Frederick’s wrath will enable the Russians to use E. Stande Collaboration to take it with ease – once they get there, of course, as Prussia will likely use any interrupts to bar this advance. Of course, they’ll also need to guard against a Russo-Austrian force under Saltikov menacing Silesia, after the reassigned Lacy moves his dozen sp up to join him, as well.
Loudon has taken over in Eger Lacy’s old command, and will be promoted to army leader this year. With Castries’ Franco-Imperial army 2 spaces away, they’re threatening both Saxony as well as Ferdinand’s eastern flank, such that the A-A can’t focus entirely on D’Estrees large army in front of them. And, of course, Daun also looks ready to move to try to retake Prague.
So with the ring of those 6 Coalition forces (D’Estrees, Castries, Loudon, Daun, Saltikov & Fermor) circling and ready to pounce, the AP looks like it’ll have a fretful year ahead, unless they can continue their fortunate die rolls to fend off the coalition’s assaults with their numerical superiority.
