So, my wife has told me that I should write down my thoughts on the games I've owned. This might not go well. I'll work my way down my list in alphabetical order. These will all be text reviews, and I can't imagine even adding pictures later, because... well... I like what I like. And I like text.
Before we start, I'd like to concede that the people who read this most assuredly are smarter than me, and have more sophisticated tastes in games, because Lord knows these won't all be positive.
So let's talk about 1960.
A handful of years ago my wife and I sat down and played a game of Campaign Manager 2008. It was a great deal of fun, with the tactical push and pull over four swing states that constantly changed combined with the deck construction beforehand - but it wasn't really something we were looking to do more than once or twice. We still own it, and if I'm able to stick with this project, I'll get there sooner than later.
After it was over, we were talking and I mentioned that while this was considered a very good game about electoral politics - there was an exceptional one out there that was devilishly hard to get your hands on. Some time after, GMT announced a reprint, I set up a P500 order... and promptly forgot about it for a year and a half until one day it just arrived.
Enter 1960. I enjoy wargames. I enjoy the push and pull and I enjoy working out from a position of strength... balancing being strong with stretching thin, picking your spots... attacking weak spots hoping that you won't regret that you just ignored a position of strength for a few turns. It's why I enjoy Twilight Struggle, and it's why, unsurprisingly, I enjoy the crap out of this. Perhaps surprisingly, my wife loved it too. You see, we've established a pecking order in two player games. Engine builders that require the development and execution of a plan are her sweet spot, and tactical games where you're forced to do the best you can with what you have right this second are mine.
This game is all about dealing with your cards the best you can right this second.
What I perhaps didn't expect was how good this theme is, and how the system fits it perfectly. And the integration of that theme captivated my wife. She felt like Nixon trying to stem the tide. If I have a complaint (and I don't really) about Twilight Struggle, it's that for the most advanced players, Twilight Struggle is an abstract. It's Chess. It ends up beling less about the theme and story on the cards and more about the positional effects that the cards allow you to take advantage of. With 1960 only being played a couple times, it brought me back to what it was like when Twilight Struggle first hit the table... where each card had a geopolitical purpose and fit into a grand strategy you'd use to sit in Kruschev or Kennedy's chair. You'd draw a card and think "*&%# - I don't want to deal wih this." You lose that over time, and begin thinking "I can safely avoid the Korean Peninsula for now and will make my move once I get the Japan Card."
So we like this a lot. A whole lot. We rate it very highly and look forward to bringing it out more. I fully acknowledge that repeated plays have a chance to make this feel less like a game about the election, and more a game about tactical cube positioning like Twilight Struggle can be. But it'll be a hell of a ride getting there.
*I fully reserve the right to be inconsistent and praise Twilight Struggle in a future screed completely pretending my comments above didn't exist.
I'm one of the rare "TS or/vs 1960" gamers who far prefers 1960. Theme, cards, knife-edge fight, politics. Cleaner, tighter, and more specific than TS in my books. Lost the race once by one electoral college vote. Great overview of the game, Chris.
PJ Killian
United States
Watertown
Massachusetts
This basically gets to the heart of my feelings about 1960 vs. Twilight Struggle -- I like both a lot but the gamey nature of high level TS makes it hard to feel like a Cold War Game.
Uncle Potato
United States
Washington
Dist of Columbia
Great write-up and I agree. My wife and I played 1960 once, after I bought it back in 2009-ish. We both really enjoyed it, but for many reasons, but none that I could pinpoint, it's never been played again. I've considered trading it several times, but that memory of that one time and how it really pulled us into the historical setting is still with me. Yet there it sits up in the cupboard, silently judging me.
Bryan McNeely
United States
Indiana
Yes, I agree with other folks. I do enjoy Twilight Struggle, but its zero sum, tug-of-war approach is far better executed with 1960. It feels grander and more thematic overall.
I have no reason at the moment to consider TS redundant or obsolete, however. It's still a great experience to have when looking to refresh my knowledge of Cold War goings-on; games that teach as well as entertain are great to have, even if their inner-workings are improved elsewhere.
