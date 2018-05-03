|
Chargetheguns and I have been wanting to replay EE since the last game we put on the forums. We finally had time to get started and played through the first session. I played as the Allies.
My Initial plan was to put out a strong BEF and hope to take Trondheim in Norway to facilitate eventual lend-lease. Everything else is primarily reactionary. Cycle units in Egypt back to Britain to be brought up to full strength. Avoid using British Special Actions if at all possible.
September 1939 to August 1940
September/October 1939
No strong oddities in setup.
Germany invades Poland. Casualties for the Germans were a little higher than average and the invasion took two special actions if I remember correctly.
Britain began moving units out of Egypt and Italy began cycling units.
November/December 1939
Germany forgets to build Special actions but will have plenty of time to do so and lays down a few subs. Britain completes ASW to Level 2 and starts building steps.
The Germans begin massing in the west.
January/February 1940
Germany builds up its Special Action pool and France builds out its GSU pool and so does Britain. The BEF begins landing in Pas de Calais. Britain begins working on a new fleet.
March/April 1940
Random weather comes out as snow. Germany occupies Denmark but does not move on Belgium or the Dutch. The Germans build out the last of their Special Actions.
The BEF now consists of four blocks and three GSUs. All German fleets are now in the Baltic and it seems clear there is a move afoot to occupy Norway. The German army is massed on the border.
I try to balance my units between Metz and Pas de Calais (rest of France is empty) to make them look roughly equal in numbers with the best units in Pas de Calais. I figure if he charges the Maginot Line the casualties will be heavy and I have the advantage of the BEF escaping undamaged or have them invade Trondheim to contest Norway. If he hits Pas de Calais he hits the French armor and the British will probably only take minor damage.
May/June 1940
The Germans charge the Maginot Line and invade Norway with a join airborne and amphibious operation (1st Special Operation). Oslo falls and a Special Action (2nd) claims Trondheim. The meatgrinder on the Maginot Line takes two Special Actions to clear out (3rd and 4th). A French Special Action brings in some armor and the French Air Force but the French Air Force seems unable to dogfight. The British are unwilling to intervene. The French get in a pair of hits on Armor and take out a lot of infantry but are wiped out in three rounds of combat. I made a mistake. I thought there was a river between Metz and Paris. My original plan was to fight the Maginot round and then fall back to Paris using the Special Action but without a river the retreat was pointless so I brought in reinforcements instead.
The 5th Special Action was used to occupy Paris though the poor Fuhrer fretted over his original plan for total conquest of France not being possible this turn and waiting would delay the entrance of Italy and the Minor Powers.
Vichy was declared and the BEF evacuated France without seeing combat (some to Britain and some to Egypt). Here I made my biggest mistake so far.
July/August 1940
Germans build units along the border with Yugoslavia. Germany loans Italy some money and they build their Special Action (my big mistake inbound). The German army in France turns on the Low Countries whose morale seems low after the British withdrawal and die without hurting the Germans at all. A combined German/Romanian/Bulgarian army invades Yugoslavia. The Romanians take serious casualties at Belgrade and the German tanks are lackluster. Elsewhere a Bulgarian and Yugoslav unit face off and reduce each other to cadres and another Yugoslav unit faces off with some German infantry and with its Special Action counterattacks to wipe out the German infantry block. First German block lost.
In the Med the Italians land a unit to take Malta.....yeah.....I forgot to garrison it. The Royal Navy and the Regia Marina square off over the invasion but the conflict is indecisive. That put the Axis and the Allies on equal footing in terms of supply in the Med. Each Med fleet can now support three units each.
The German bombers make their first appearance and both sides lose a fighter and one German bomber is lost. The British move more units to Egypt.
Current State
I expect Yugoslavia to fall next turn (might survive one more turn if the dice are kind). Submarines are only up to 19 so Britain is not feeling much economic pressure (though they have been rolling well) but that could change soon. ASW rolls are pretty average so far. The British have not taken a single step loss or lost any units yet. There are four blocks and two GSUs in the British Isles but both German fleets are still in the Baltic moving units to and from Norway so Sealion is a few turns off if it happens at all. In North Africa three British blocks and a GSU stare across the Libyan border at three Italian blocks and one German block (Rommel?). Another British block sits in Alexandria. Fleet situation is four British fleets in the Atlantic and three in the Med. There are two Italians in the Med and two Germans in the Baltic. Trondheim has a garrison of four blocks. So far neither side has a serious advantage.
My opponent is welcome to share his thoughts on the game so far.
Looking forward to the next session.
Good summary, Jon! I didn't declare on the low countries when the Germans crossed the Maginot Line because I was aiming for French conquest (and potential use of our house rules for Spain) and so wanted to defend fewer areas from the expected counter-attack. Also I was trying to put the French out of supply in Pas de Calais, but I forgot about sea supply and there was no way to occupy enough of France to block all French supply sources, since Metz took one too many SAs to cut through.
The Romanians in Yugoslavia was an honest mistake we both made, but they paid for it via the worst land battle rolls of the game so far.
I've made a few mistakes involving strat moves, but those are being sorted. I was also surprised the optional rules make it impossible for the Germans to build Flak in 1939, but the 10 WERPS were more beneficial elsewhere anyway.
Really enjoying my first time playing this side in this scenario.
